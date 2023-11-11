Skip To Content
    39 Products Under $20 With Results You Have To See To Believe

    If you haven't used The Pink Stuff before, you're going to be rubbing your eyes in disbelief.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric — a winning combination that can be applied to your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, and underarms to help restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and help give your skin an even glow. 

    a reviewer's before and after of their arm pits after using kojic acid soap
    two bars of soap
    Promising review: "I got this in hopes of lightening my dark inner thighs. It’s been a month of using the bar every time I shower and I see drastic results already. I was a bit suspicious if this would actually work, but if you are on the fence please take this as a sign to get it and try it out. I’m so excited to see how I look in a few months from now because this things works and it works fast!" —puppbear

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.99.

    2. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give your skin the glow you’ve been searching for. We thought SpongeBob kept Gary around for the company, but now I’m convinced he did it to keep his skin poppin’. This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.  

    Reviewer before and after picture with redness healed from their face
    The bottle of serum
    Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!

    Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

    Get it from Amazon for $14.59

    3. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 112,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors, you name it!

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their stovetop
    Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of bandwagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard-bristle toothbrush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral buildup, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super-fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Overall very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa 

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    4. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer — now no one will know you were up until 4 a.m. watching every episode of Love Is Blind. It blends quickly and easily with the help of a handy built-in sponge applicator. Say goodbye to under-eye bags.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after results of using the Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
    Read our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review (#4 on the list)!

    Here's an excerpt: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cake-y feeling. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on. Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" —Kayla Suazo, former BuzzFeed Shopping editor

    Get it from Amazon for $6.49+ (available in 18 shades).

    5. A mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to help you quickly remove stains on your teeth caused by coffee, soda, smoking, and more. Simply twist the bottom of the pen, apply using the soft brush tip, and let it sit for one minute. "Alexa, play 'My Shiny Teeth and Me' by Chip Skylark."

    before and after images of yellow and then whiter teeth
    Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I did not even do this everyday. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sherri Blanchard

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.

    6. Burt's Bees after-sun soothing lotion so you can get some sweet relief from that angry sunburn that appeared with a vengeance during vacation — despite the fact that you reapplied sunscreen all day! Uhhg. This soothing lotion uses aloe and coconut oil to moisturize, refresh, and calm your skin. 

    to the left: a badly burnt back of a reviewer, to the right: the same back healed and tan
    It doesn't contain any parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.

    Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Highly recommend!" —jlgentr3

    Get it from Amazon or $7.99.

    7. A makeup brush-cleaning shampoo, because let's ~face~ it, we could all stand to clean our makeup brushes more frequently — in fact, this product suggests doing it weekly! It's better for your skin and improves the performance of the brushes.

    buzzfeed editor's before and after photos of their makeup brushes looking much cleaner after using the shampoo
    Promising review: "Best, most affordable brush and sponge shampoo on the market! No joke, I have tried everything; even homemade hacks like dish detergent mixed with olive oil. Nothing works like this brush shampoo. Don't waste your money on the Beauty Blender soap and other big-name brands." —Lily

    Get it from Amazon for $6.29.

    8. A beloved nourishing cream to assist fragile nails and help them avoid splitting, chipping, peeling, and cracking. They'll be stronger in no time — and they'll smell like coconuts.

    Promising review: "My natural nails are horrible! They are and thin and brittle, and have a tendency to split, peel and break. Consequently, I wore acrylic nails for several years until I got tired of leaving so much money at the nail salon. When I soaked off the acrylics, my nails were, of course, worse than ever, and nothing I tried seemed to restore them to even their original condition until I found Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. I rub this into my cuticles and nail beds several time a day and after two months my nails are hard and much thicker with no breaking or splitting. For the first time since I took off the acrylics, my nails are growing past my finger tips. This cream is a keeper, just ordered my second jar and I'll never again be without it." —M. Hill

    Get it from Amazon for $7.94.

    9. A foot file so you can scrape off the dead skin and callouses to make your feet soft and smooth again. No more snagging your socks with your dry heels.

    Promising review: "OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all, the cheap foot files, the expensive ones, the Ped Egg and even a foot file from that direct sales nail wrap company. None of those remotely compare to this one. I thought I was reduced to course heels forever; no more! With just one use my heels are fabulous! The callouses this thing removed was absolutely disgusting, but i couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!!" —JMart

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    10. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz and dirt from your face and making it feel smooth as a baby's bottom.

    Promising review: "I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" —SEM1969

    Get a three-count from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a pack of nine).

    11. A jar of super moisturizing cream, which will really come in ~handy~ to repair painful blisters and cracked skin. It's unscented, non-greasy, and loved by more than 70,000 reviewers!

    For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.

    Promising review: "Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." —Steve

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in packs of two or 12).

    12. A silicone- and paraben-free L’Oréal lamellar hair treatment that'll help give you silky, shiny locks in eight seconds flat! It uses moisturizing agents and amino acids to target damaged areas of your hair and smooth it without weighing it down.

    Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.87.

    13. A powerful spray to help get rid of stubborn mold and mildew stains in your bathroom, on your patio, and more. And you don't even have to scrub! Just spray the area and watch the stains (and musty odors) vanish.

    Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and a two-pack or four-pack).

    14. A descaling solution for an effective way to finally remove the mineral buildup and limescale from your coffee machine or espresso maker. It'll help extend the life of your machine and improve the taste of your coffee.

    Reviewer before-and-after photo of mineral deposits removed from electric kettle
    Promising review: "I had never even thought of descaling my 2-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar. I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits. Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." —Lenore

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a two-pack). 

    15. A pack of all-natural bottle cleaning tablets that'll make your favorite cups and mugs look brand new again, so you'll actually want to use them without being grossed out.

    Reviewer before, during, and after images of a thermos using the tablets
    These are biodegradable and odor-free.

    Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.

    16. A super gentle medicated dog shampoo — it'll help your pupper have a healthier coat and their skin will be less dry, flaky, and oily.

    Reviewer photo showing results of using medicated shampoo on dog
    Promising review: "Naturally, because of the ingredients, it has a strong smell. However, it does seem to leave my dog's skin feeling dry and provides good relief for her poor itchy skin. My dog Molly is a 9-pound mini dachshund whose little chest makes contact with the grass all the time so her skin gets itchy and irritated. I’ve been bathing her regularly with this shampoo and it is giving her some relief. No more greasy, flaky skin. Her skin and fur is now dry and soft." —Climbyourarms

    Get it from Amazon for $8.96 (also available in a larger size).

    17. A 20-pack of cleaning erasers to make your kid's coffee table art project ~magically~ disappear. Just wet the sponge with water and wipe the surface down — that's it!

    Promising review: "These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." —Jimmy Jim Ereeno

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95.

    18. This wildly popular anti-dandruff shampoo you'll love if you constantly stress over dandruff, itchiness, and flaking. The ketoconazole in the formula binds to your hair's natural protein to kill off the dandruff and keep your scalp healthy.

    Reviewer photo showing before-and-after results of using Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    19. cruelty-free lengthening mascara that over 200,000 people swear by! It's affordable, lengthening, volumizing, and way easier to apply than fake lashes. What else could ya ask for?

    buzzfeed editor's eyes before and after using the mascara
    another view of the buzzfeed editor's eyes with one having mascara on it and looking much longer than the other
    Plus, it's also cruelty-, gluten-, and paraben-free!

    I own it, LOVE it, and am always rebuying it! That's my face above. You can read my full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details. 

    Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Satisfied!!

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    20. These natural green tea blotting sheets made to help eliminate that T-zone oiliness on-the-go. They can be used with or without makeup on and will give your face a nice, soothing refresh.