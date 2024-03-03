Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    37 Products With Before And After Photos That'll Inspire You To Get Your Life Together

    From organization hacks to beauty routine upgrades, these products are here to help you be a little more "put together."

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • A cooktop cleaning kit that'll keep your cooking area looking HGTV-approved. Cook up delicious meals without the fear of ruining your stove.

      View in list

    • Heavy-duty cleaning wipes to help you quickly and easily clean up grease, oil, dirt, ink, makeup, food, and more on pretty much any surface. No need to take a chunk of time out of what you're doing to hunt down the mop, broom, cleaning sprays, etc.

      View in list

    • A broom for pet and human hair guaranteed to make all of your floors look brand spanking new. The 100% natural rubber brush picks up pet hair like a magnet and easily removes hair from carpets, rugs, hardwood, and linoleum.

      View in list

    1. A beloved nourishing cream to assist fragile nails and help them avoid splitting, chipping, peeling, and cracking. They'll be stronger in no time — and they'll smell like coconuts.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My natural nails are horrible! They are and thin and brittle, and have a tendency to split, peel and break. Consequently, I wore acrylic nails for several years until I got tired of leaving so much money at the nail salon. When I soaked off the acrylics, my nails were, of course, worse than ever, and nothing I tried seemed to restore them to even their original condition until I found Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. I rub this into my cuticles and nail beds several time a day and after two months my nails are hard and much thicker with no breaking or splitting. For the first time since I took off the acrylics, my nails are growing past my finger tips. This cream is a keeper, just ordered my second jar and I'll never again be without it." —M. Hill

    Get it from Amazon for $7.94 (also available in packs of two or three).

    2. A conditioning serum that more than 19,000 reviewers swear by for thicker, fuller, longer eyelashes and eyebrows. The formula is hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested. Just apply it once a day at night for at least 60 days to see impressive results.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this serum five months ago because of the great before and after pictures that I saw in the reviews. I was skeptical at first because I've tried other eyelash growth serums before without any noticeable results, but this one was reasonably priced so I figured it was worth trying. I applied it in the morning and evening each day. After two weeks, I noticed that my scrawny lower lashes started growing — hey, that was something! A few weeks later, when I was putting on false lashes, I realized that MY lashes were just as long (or at least some of them were)! As I continued to use the serum, my lashes filled out, the individual hairs got thicker, and they even curled up a bit at the ends. I can't believe it, and I love it! I've had the same bottle for five months and am just now getting to the point where I need to get a new one." —Bethany G.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    3. A foot file so you can scrape off the dead skin and callouses to make your feet soft and smooth again. No more snagging your socks with your dry heels.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all, the cheap foot files, the expensive ones, the Ped Egg and even a foot file from that direct sales nail wrap company. None of those remotely compare to this one. I thought I was reduced to course heels forever; no more! With just one use my heels are fabulous! The callouses this thing removed was absolutely disgusting, but i couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!!" —JMart

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    4. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz and dirt from your face and making it feel smooth as a baby's bottom.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" —SEM1969

    Get a three-count from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a pack of nine).

    5. A jar of super moisturizing hand cream that'll really come in ~handy~ to repair painful blisters and cracked skin after all that hand washing and harsh winter weather.

    amazon.com

    For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.

    Promising review: "Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." —Steve

    Get it from Amazon for $9.64 (also available in a pack of two or 12).

    6. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer — now no one will know you were up until 4 a.m. watching every episode of Outer Banks...again. It blends quickly and easily with the help of a handy built-in sponge applicator. Say goodbye to under-eye bags.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after results of using the Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 18 shades).

    7. A silicone- and paraben-free L’Oréal lamellar hair treatment that'll help give you silky, shiny locks in eight seconds flat! It uses moisturizing agents and amino acids to target damaged areas of your hair and smooth it without weighing it down.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.59.

    8. A hair finishing stick to take care of those annoying flyaways that just aren't cooperating. It's made of natural plant ingredients that have an immediate effect on your hairstyle.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but this product blew my expectations away! I’ve always suffered from messy ponytails (thank you baby hairs) but not anymore. I’m able to wear my hair in a pony to work without it looking messy and unprofessional." —Shannon Hurley

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    9. Or an edge control gel that'll help lay edges and baby hairs for a sleek look without the flaking and residue.

    amazon.com

    BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to! Check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."

    Promising review: "Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Seabea2013

    Get it from Amazon for $4.95+ (available in four scents and six sizes).

    10. A powerful spray to help get rid of stubborn mold and mildew stains in your bathroom, on your patio, and more. And you don't even have to scrub! Just spray the area and watch the stains (and musty odors) vanish.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three sizes and various packs).

    11. A descaling solution for an effective way to finally remove the mineral buildup and limescale from your coffee machine or espresso maker. It'll help extend the life of your machine and improve the taste of your coffee.

    Reviewer before-and-after photo of mineral deposits removed from electric kettle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had never even thought of descaling my 2-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar.

    I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits. Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." —Lenore

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    12. A super gentle medicated dog shampoo — it'll help your pupper have a healthier coat and their skin will be less dry, flaky, and oily.

    Reviewer photo showing results of using medicated shampoo on dog
    amazon.com

    It's also paraben-, dye-, and soap-free!

    Promising review: "Naturally, because of the ingredients, it has a strong smell. However, it does seem to leave my dog's skin feeling dry and provides good relief for her poor itchy skin. My dog Molly is a 9-pound mini dachshund whose little chest makes contact with the grass all the time so her skin gets itchy and irritated. I’ve been bathing her regularly with this shampoo and it is giving her some relief. No more greasy, flaky skin. Her skin and fur is now dry and soft." —Climbyourarms

    Get it from Amazon for $8.96+ (available in two sizes).

    13. A 20-pack of cleaning erasers to make your kid's coffee table art project ~magically~ disappear. Just wet the sponge with water and wipe the surface down — that's it!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." —Jimmy Jim Ereeno

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95.

    14. This wildly popular anti-dandruff shampoo you'll love if you constantly stress over dandruff, itchiness, and flaking. The ketoconazole in the formula binds to your hair's natural protein to kill off the dandruff and keep your scalp healthy.

    Reviewer photo showing before-and-after results of using Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo

    Get it from Amazon for $15.88.

    15. This cruelty-free lengthening mascara that over 200,000 people swear by! It's affordable, lengthening, volumizing, and way easier to apply than fake lashes. What else could ya ask for?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Satisfied!!

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available as a pack of three).

    And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.

    16. A pack of natural green tea blotting sheets made to help eliminate that T-zone oiliness on-the-go. They can be used with or without makeup on and will give your face a nice, soothing refresh.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these oil-absorbing sheets! I tried them out a few years ago but didn't get around to writing a review until now. I've tried other blotting sheets, and they've either broken me out or just did not absorb all the oil. Every time I come back to these, I realize they are truly the best. I have SUPER-oily skin (and cystic acne, which I have the scars to show for), and this makes me feel sooo fresh and even calms down active pimples/acne. As you can see, it truly removes all of the oil and keeps it that way for several hours. Very cute design, too, and really easy to use and keep anywhere with you. Amazing price for what it does. If you're hesitating to buy it, just go for it!" —Noopur D.

    Get a pack of 100 sheets from Amazon for $6.95 (available in three formulas and various packs).

    17. A pack of cleaning tablets to get rid of all the grime from inside your dishwasher and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue. Having a clean machine will help ensure your dishes are actually getting clean too!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95 (also available in a pack of 12).

    18. An all-natural oven scrub you can use to get rid of the gross crispies and baked-on spills that may or may not have been accumulating since you moved in. Plus, the handmade cleaning product also comes with a metallic scrubber to help get the job done.

    Everneat/Etsy

    Everneat is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in cleaning products.

    Promising review: "Finally tackled the rings on our stove top with this scrub and a reusable paper towel (as I was worried about using a scourer on an easily scratched surface) and the rings came right off! These are those 'oh, crap, the pot boiled over' rings that I ignored that lead to my stove top looking a bit crusty. The oven scrub ate them right off and left my oven and stove top looking great." —Jessie Bono

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 or from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three scents).

    19. A set of bestselling dividers to keep your socks paired, undies sorted, and prevent your bras from getting crushed and damaged.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.97 (available in seven colors).

    20. A leave-in conditioning spray formulated with coconut oil and argan oil to help all hair textures minimize frizz for up to 48 hours. Just spritz your hair with this for added shine, smoothness, and a pleasant scent. Some reviewers say it makes brushing out tangles easier too!

    Model showing before-and-after results of using the spray, which made their hair look more smooth and less frizzy
    Briogeo

    Briogeo is a Black woman-founded business.

    Promising review: "Smooth and hydrated hair. 💓 Instantly, yes. I have struggled to find a leave in that doesn't make my hair feel greasy afterwards, actually hydrates my hair, and is using effective ingredients. It smells amazing. I do appreciate that it is reasonably priced as well. Well done. 👏" —Chrispydao

    Get it from Amazon for $25 or from Sephora for $25 (also available in a mini size).

    21. A pack of thin velvet hangers so you can fit more into your closet and not worry about all of your shirts sliding off right after you just finished putting your laundry away.

    A photo of a full closet using plastic hangers next to a photo of the same closet with more space when using the velvet hangers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The difference in my closet because of the hangers alone is striking. I can finally shift clothes to the side to actually see what I have. While some may think that saving their money and dealing with a tight closet is worth it, I am completely sold on making the change. So happy I pulled the trigger. I've purchased 100 more just now so that I can do the same for my boyfriend's closet." —ChristineSD

    Get a 30-pack from Amazon for $19.77+ (available in 10 colors and three quantities).

    22. A stainless-steel tongue cleaner guaranteed to scrape the grossness from your tongue that you probably didn't even realize was there (which can also help get rid of stinky breath).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course, we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" —jordanb

    Get it from Amazon for $7.40 (also available in packs of two or 12).

    23. A jetted tub cleaner so you can get the junk out of your tub and actually be able to have a nice, relaxing bubble bath. There can be plenty of dirt and dead skin cells hiding in those jets and they have no business sticking around. Simply run your water, pour in some cleaner, and start your jets.

    Reviewer photo showing before-and-after results of using jetted tub cleaner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" —Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $17.84.

    24. A carpet cleaner to finally get rid of that spaghetti stain in the middle of your living room carpet. Just spritz some on the stain, wait a few seconds, and blot it up. It's like magic!

    A photo showing red food stains completely removed from a carpet and walls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in three sizes and various packs).

    25. A shower door cleaner that'll finally get rid of the soap scum and hard water stains and make it so that the place where you clean yourself is, well, clean.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth, it was not very effective. The second time I used a non-abrasive sponge for glass, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP

    Get it from Amazon for $11.65.

    26. A grout paint marker to turn that icky brown color between your tiles into a bright, clean white. Your floors will look brand-new again — without a bunch of tedious scrubbing. Plus, the formula is water-based and nontoxic.

    amazon.com

    This won't clean your grout but it'll make it look brand-new.

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. Very happy with this product!" —Jenelle

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two tip sizes).

    27. A cooktop cleaning kit that'll keep your cooking area looking HGTV-approved. Cook up delicious meals without the fear of ruining your stove.

    A before-and-after photo showing a dirty stovetop and a clean stovetop
    amazon.com

    The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a cleaning pad and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains.

    Promising review: "As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone. I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand-new." —Christi

    Get it from Amazon for $11.48.

    28. Heavy-duty cleaning wipes to help you quickly and easily clean up grease, oil, dirt, ink, makeup, food, and more on pretty much any surface. No need to take a chunk of time out of what you're doing to hunt down the mop, broom, cleaning sprays, etc.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I think these wipes are made out of magic because they can clean just about anything with very little effort! One wipe cleaned my ENTIRE BATHTUB, including the hard water buildup and some residual soap scum. The wipe stayed wet for the entire use, and there was absolutely no sweating involved. I hate cleaning but I was so pumped about the tub, I took wipe #2 to my hood vent and good golly, it's like it's brand-new. I've told everyone I know to buy these." —JenM

    Get a 90-pack from Amazon for $14.98 (also available in various sizes and packs).

    29. A stain remover, because those tubs and showers can get gross within the blink of an eye. Just apply the gel on the surface, let it sit for 7–8 hours, and rinse it off — no scrubbing required!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I hardly leave reviews, but I had to leave one for this product. I just received this yesterday, applied it last night and this morning it’s like I have a brand new bathroom. I’m embarrassed to show 'before' and 'after' photos cuz it was so nasty, no matter how hard we scrubbed the mildew wouldn’t go away. I almost cried when I saw my bathroom this mornings. Don’t hesitate, buy this now, you won’t regret it." —Bianca Green

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    30. A Clorox ToiletWand cleaning kit, which includes a wand, caddy, and six disposable refills, for you to eliminate the germs and stains from your toilet without having to reach down in there or touch anything gross. The scrub pads are preloaded with cleaner, so it's both convenient and effective.

    A dirty toilet next to a completely clean toilet after using the disposable cleaning wands
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before-and-after pic attached (above)." —