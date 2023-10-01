BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Prepare To Be Amazed: 39 Products With *Super Impressive* Before And After Photos

    If you've been dealing with dandruff, carpet stains, or dry skin, try these wow-worthy solutions.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff — this all-purpose cleaning paste has over 112,000 5-star reviews for a reason! 🌟 It can help remove even the toughest stains, dirt, grime, and rust from your appliances, walls, dishes, glass, floors, you name it!

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their stovetop
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of bandwagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard-bristle toothbrush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral buildup, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super-fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Overall very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa 

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    2. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give your skin the glow you’ve been searching for. We thought SpongeBob kept Gary around for the company, but now I’m convinced he did it to keep his skin poppin’. This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.  

    Reviewer before and after picture with redness healed from their face
    The bottle of serum
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!

    Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

    Get it from Amazon for $10.91

    3. Burt's Bees after-sun soothing lotion so you can get some sweet relief from that angry sunburn that appeared with a vengeance during vacation — despite the fact that you reapplied sunscreen all day! Uhhg. This soothing lotion uses aloe and coconut oil to moisturize, refresh, and calm your skin. 

    to the left: a badly burnt back of a reviewer, to the right: the same back healed and tan
    www.amazon.com

    It doesn't contain any parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.

    Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Highly recommend!" —jlgentr3

    Get it from Amazon or $9.99.

    4. A mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to help you quickly remove stains on your teeth caused by coffee, soda, smoking, and more. Simply twist the bottom of the pen, apply using the soft brush tip, and let it sit for one minute. "Alexa, play 'My Shiny Teeth and Me' by Chip Skylark."

    before and after images of yellow and then whiter teeth
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I did not even do this everyday. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sherri Blanchard

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.95.

    5. A makeup brush-cleaning shampoo, because let's ~face~ it, we could all stand to clean our makeup brushes more frequently — in fact, this product suggests doing it weekly! It's better for your skin and improves the performance of the brushes.

    buzzfeed editor&#x27;s before and after photos of their makeup brushes looking much cleaner after using the shampoo
    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Best, most affordable brush and sponge shampoo on the market! No joke, I have tried everything; even homemade hacks like dish detergent mixed with olive oil. Nothing works like this brush shampoo. Don't waste your money on the Beauty Blender soap and other big-name brands." —Lily

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    6. A beloved nourishing cream to assist fragile nails and help them avoid splitting, chipping, peeling, and cracking. They'll be stronger in no time — and they'll smell like coconuts.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My natural nails are horrible! They are and thin and brittle, and have a tendency to split, peel and break. Consequently, I wore acrylic nails for several years until I got tired of leaving so much money at the nail salon. When I soaked off the acrylics, my nails were, of course, worse than ever, and nothing I tried seemed to restore them to even their original condition until I found Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream. I rub this into my cuticles and nail beds several time a day and after two months my nails are hard and much thicker with no breaking or splitting. For the first time since I took off the acrylics, my nails are growing past my finger tips. This cream is a keeper, just ordered my second jar and I'll never again be without it." —M. Hill

    Get it from Amazon for $7.94 (also available in packs of two or three).

    7. A conditioning serum that more than 19,000 reviewers swear by for thicker, fuller, longer eyelashes and eyebrows. The formula is hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested. Just apply it once a day at night for at least 60 days to see impressive results.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this serum five months ago, because of the great before and after pictures that I saw in the reviews. I was skeptical at first because I've tried other eyelash growth serums before without any noticeable results, but this one was reasonably priced so I figured it was worth trying. I applied it in the morning and evening each day. After two weeks I noticed that my scrawny lower lashes started growing--hey that was something! A few weeks later when I was putting on false lashes I realized that MY lashes were just as long (or at least some of them were)! I as I continued to use the serum my lashes filled out, the individual hairs got thicker, and they even curled up a bit at the ends. I can't believe it and I love it! I've had the same bottle for five months and am just now getting to the point where I need to get a new one." —Bethany G.

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    8. A foot file so you can scrape off the dead skin and callouses to make your feet soft and smooth again. No more snagging your socks with your dry heels.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG, these should be standard issue to every human. I’ve bought them all, the cheap foot files, the expensive ones, the Ped Egg and even a foot file from that direct sales nail wrap company. None of those remotely compare to this one. I thought I was reduced to course heels forever; no more! With just one use my heels are fabulous! The callouses this thing removed was absolutely disgusting, but i couldn’t be happier. You won’t be disappointed!!" —JMart

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    9. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz and dirt from your face and making it feel smooth as a baby's bottom.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" —SEM1969

    Get a three-count from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a pack of nine).

    10. A jar of super moisturizing hand cream that'll really come in ~handy~ to repair painful blisters and cracked skin.

    amazon.com

    For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.

    Promising review: "Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." —Steve

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a pack of two or 12).

    11. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer — now no one will know you were up until 4 a.m. watching every episode of Outer Banks...again. It blends quickly and easily with the help of a handy built-in sponge applicator. Say goodbye to under-eye bags.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after results of using the Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Throughout high school I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the best part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend you try this out." —Liela Lee

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in 18 shades).

    12. A silicone- and paraben-free L’Oréal lamellar hair treatment that'll help give you silky, shiny locks in eight seconds flat! It uses moisturizing agents and amino acids to target damaged areas of your hair and smooth it without weighing it down.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.87.

    13. A hair finishing stick to take care of those annoying flyaways that just aren't cooperating. It's made of natural plant ingredients that have an immediate effect on your hairstyle.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually write reviews but this product blew my expectations away! I’ve always suffered from messy ponytails (thank you baby hairs) but not anymore. I’m able to wear my hair in a pony to work without it looking messy and unprofessional." —Shannon Hurley

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99.

    14. Or an edge control gel that'll help lay edges and baby hairs for a sleek look without the flaking and residue.

    amazon.com

    BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to! Check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."

    Promising review: "Hands-down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and nongreasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Seabea2013

    Get it from Amazon for $4.97+ (available in two formulas and six sizes and multipacks).

    15. A powerful spray to help get rid of stubborn mold and mildew stains in your bathroom, on your patio, and more. And you don't even have to scrub! Just spray the area and watch the stains (and musty odors) vanish.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." —John Werner

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three sizes and multipacks packs).

    16. A descaling solution for an effective way to finally remove the mineral buildup and limescale from your coffee machine or espresso maker. It'll help extend the life of your machine and improve the taste of your coffee.

    Reviewer before-and-after photo of mineral deposits removed from electric kettle
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had never even thought of descaling my 2-year-old Keurig before Amazon suggested it, but this stuff was cheap, I knew I was supposed to descale regularly, and I knew this kind of descaler wouldn't be as hard to rinse out as the smell of vinegar.

    I honestly wasn't expecting much, but the next morning it took much less time for the water to heat up and my coffee tasted twice as strong and rich as it did before descaling, which means the brewing temperature is higher now that the heating element isn't caked with mineral deposits. Now I feel a little silly for drinking mediocre coffee for so long." —Lenore

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    17. A super gentle medicated dog shampoo — it'll help your pupper have a healthier coat and their skin will be less dry, flaky, and oily.

    Reviewer photo showing results of using medicated shampoo on dog
    amazon.com

    It's also paraben-, dye-, and soap-free!

    Promising review: "Naturally, because of the ingredients, it has a strong smell. However, it does seem to leave my dog's skin feeling dry and provides good relief for her poor itchy skin. My dog Molly is a 9-pound mini dachshund whose little chest makes contact with the grass all the time so her skin gets itchy and irritated. I’ve been bathing her regularly with this shampoo and it is giving her some relief. No more greasy, flaky skin. Her skin and fur is now dry and soft." —Climbyourarms

    Get it from Amazon for $8.96+ (available in two sizes).

    18. A 20-pack of cleaning erasers to make your kid's coffee table art project ~magically~ disappear. Just wet the sponge with water and wipe the surface down — that's it!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These babies have transformed and reformed my slobby life. My dog sitter thought I got a new sink and fridge. I have never had more fun cleaning in my life — wait, I have never had any fun cleaning. But these magical creatures make it so freaking satisfying. No toxic stuff. No fumes. Just heavenly cleanliness." —Jimmy Jim Ereeno

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $14.95.

    19. This wildly popular anti-dandruff shampoo you'll love if you constantly stress over dandruff, itchiness, and flaking. The ketoconazole in the formula binds to your hair's natural protein to kill off the dandruff and keep your scalp healthy.

    Reviewer photo showing before-and-after results of using Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo

    Get it from Amazon for $15.47.

    20. This cruelty-free lengthening mascara that over 200,000 people swear by! It's affordable, lengthening, volumizing, and way easier to apply than fake lashes. What else could ya ask for?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Satisfied!!

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available as a pack of three).

    And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.

    21. A pack of natural green tea blotting sheets made to help eliminate that T-zone oiliness on-the-go. They can be used with or without makeup on and will give your face a nice, soothing refresh.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these oil-absorbing sheets! I tried them out a few years ago but didn't get around to writing a review until now. I've tried other blotting sheets, and they've either broken me out or just did not absorb all the oil. Every time I come back to these, I realize they are truly the best. I have SUPER-oily skin (and cystic acne, which I have the scars to show for), and this makes me feel sooo fresh and even calms down active pimples/acne. As you can see, it truly removes all of the oil and keeps it that way for several hours. Very cute design, too, and really easy to use and keep anywhere with you. Amazing price for what it does. If you're hesitating to buy it, just go for it!" —Noopur D.

    Get a pack of 100 sheets from Amazon for $6.95 (available in three formulas and various packs).

    22. A pack of cleaning tablets to get rid of all the grime from inside your dishwasher and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue. Having a clean machine will help ensure your dishes are actually getting clean too!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.99.

    23. An all-natural oven scrub you can use to get rid of the gross crispies and baked-on spills that may or may not have been accumulating since you moved in. Plus, the handmade cleaning product also comes with a metallic scrubber to help get the job done.

    Everneat/Etsy

    Everneat is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in cleaning products.

    Promising review: "Finally tackled the rings on our stove top with this scrub and a reusable paper towel (as I was worried about using a scourer on an easily scratched surface) and the rings came right off! These are those 'oh, crap, the pot boiled over' rings that I ignored that lead to my stove top looking a bit crusty. The oven scrub ate them right off and left my oven and stove top looking great." —Jessie Bono

    Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents).

    24. A set of bestselling dividers to keep your socks paired, undies sorted, and prevent your bras from getting crushed and damaged.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "No matter how neatly I fold my bras and underwear, they always seem to become a big jumble in the drawer. These organizers are perfect for keeping everything in place, and you won't forget about those items you own that end up buried at the back." —M. Hanson

    Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.97 (available in seven colors).

    25. A pack of thin velvet hangers so you can fit more into your closet and not worry about all of your shirts sliding off right after you just finished putting your laundry away.

    A photo of a full closet using plastic hangers next to a photo of the same closet with more space when using the velvet hangers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The difference in my closet because of the hangers alone is striking. I can finally shift clothes to the side to actually see what I have. While some may think that saving their money and dealing with a tight closet is worth it, I am completely sold on making the change. So happy I pulled the trigger. I've purchased 100 more just now so that I can do the same for my boyfriend's closet." —ChristineSD

    Get a 30-pack from Amazon for $17.55+ (available in 11 colors and three pack sizes).

    26. A stainless-steel tongue cleaner guaranteed to scrape the grossness from your tongue that you probably didn't even realize was there (which can also help get rid of stinky breath).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course, we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" —jordanlauren

    Get it from Amazon for $8.44 (also available in packs of two or 12).

    27. A jetted tub cleaner so you