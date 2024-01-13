30 Products With Results So Jaw-Dropping You Won't Believe They Cost Under $10

As if that wasn't easy enough, these are also machine washable so you can use them again and again!

Promising review: "I was skeptical of these, but now I'm pretty sure they're what Mulan's outfit was made of when she wiped her makeup off on her sleeve in the movie. Even totally dry, they do a pretty impressive job of taking off all my makeup (including waterproof eyeliner and mascara) in a couple of swipes. I like to use a little micellar water to make my skin feel a little cleaner. It's nice not to burn through so many cotton pads." —RachelM

Get a five-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three color options).

