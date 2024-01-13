Skip To Content
    30 Products With Results So Jaw-Dropping You Won't Believe They Cost Under $10

    Cheap products to help you have smoother skin, a cleaner home, and more.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. grout paint marker to turn that icky brown color between your tiles into a bright, clean white. Your floors will look brand-new again — without a bunch of tedious scrubbing. Plus, the formula is water-based and non-toxic. 

    Reviewer photo showing tiles before using grout ink pen
    Reviewer photo showing the same tiles after using grout ink pen
    www.amazon.com

    This won't clean your grout but it'll make it look brand-new.

    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. Very happy with this product!" —Jenelle

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes).

    2. An air-dry leave-in cream made with coconut oil and shea butter so you can have frizz-free, hydrated, and defined curls — without having to apply heat to your hair.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This product is recommended for people with wavy, curly, and coily hair textures.

    Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610

    Get it from Amazon for $7.97.

    3. An exfoliating glove so you can get rid of all that dead skin and have arms and legs that are so smooth, you'll be touching them in amazement. Some reviewers with keratosis pilaris (KP) swear by this!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never leave reviews unless something is really really bad or really really good… Well these things are AMAZING. I was skeptical because I thought there was NO way they would do what they claim. So much skin comes off, and I thought I exfoliated religiously. I’ve used loofas, loofa-type gloves, scrubs, and nothing compares. I was so amazed and repulsed that I made my husband come and look. Hahaha. Also, the KP is gone on my thighs and almost gone on my arms. Skin has never felt or looked better. Will buy forever!!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    4. A TikTok-famous rinse-out hair treatment for damaged, over-processed locks — it can be used on all hair textures to help restore it back to a healthier state. Just shampoo your hair, apply this while it's still wet, let it sit for 5–20 minutes, and rinse. You'll notice a huge difference!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with this conditioner. It's light enough to use every other wash and it smells amazing. I have ultra fine, curly blond hair that’s extremely prone to breakage and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic." —Lorrie Trautman

    Get it from Amazon for $6.95.

    5. A flexible coil brush to remove lint from all of the hard-to-clean, lint-collecting spots around the house — such as your vents, in the dryer, and behind appliances.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I use one in the dryer filter area and one under the refrigerator. They get dust I can't get any other way. I gave five stars for durability even though I've had them for only a short time. They feel sturdy to last long enough for me." —ASF

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.99.

    6. A cruelty-free mascara that over 200,000 people swear by! It's affordable, lengthening, volumizing, and way easier to apply than fake lashes. What else could ya ask for?

    Reviewer showing results of using Essence Lash Princess
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Satisfied!!

    And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    7. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz and dirt from your face and making it feel smooth as a baby's bottom.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!" —SEM1969

    Get a three-count from Amazon for $5.94.

    8. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to get rid of all the grime from inside your machine and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue. Having a clean dishwasher will help ensure your dishes are actually getting clean too!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super-cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" —Sheila

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95.

    9. A cleaning putty perfect for removing dust and dirt from the tiniest of crevices, like your car vents or keyboard.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. But just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface. I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." —Jenna75

    Get it from Amazon for $6.87+ (available in three colors).

    10. A set of microfiber makeup remover cloths so you don't have to spend forever scrubbing your face off and irritating your skin at night. By just adding water, you can remove your makeup from the day with ease. 

    a reviewer using the product to remove makeup
    www.amazon.com

    As if that wasn't easy enough, these are also machine washable so you can use them again and again!

    Promising review: "I was skeptical of these, but now I'm pretty sure they're what Mulan's outfit was made of when she wiped her makeup off on her sleeve in the movie. Even totally dry, they do a pretty impressive job of taking off all my makeup (including waterproof eyeliner and mascara) in a couple of swipes. I like to use a little micellar water to make my skin feel a little cleaner. It's nice not to burn through so many cotton pads." —RachelM

    Get a five-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three color options).

    Check out our picks for the best makeup removers from three different price points.

    11. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer — now no one will know you were up until 4 a.m. watching every episode of Wednesday...again. It blends quickly and easily with the help of a handy built-in sponge applicator — say goodbye to under-eye bags.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before and after results of using the Maybelline Instant Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer
    amazon.com

    Read our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer review (#4 on the list)!

    Here's an excerpt: "I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling.

    "When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on. Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" —Kayla Suazo, BuzzFeed Shopping contributor

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in 18 shades).

    12. A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil that uses a natural blend of jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E to soften your cuticles and strengthen your nails.

    a before and after of broken nails next to healthier looking nails
    www.amazon.com

    Each day, work the oil into your nails and cuticles and they will begin to grow and strengthen so you don't have to worry about weak nails anymore!

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This-size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it 2–3 times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Get it from Amazon for $9.05+ (available in three sizes).

    13. A grooming glove so you can brush away loose undercoats and tangles, while petting your fur baby at the same time. They'll be so excited about the extra pets, they won't even realize they're actually getting groomed! 

    buzzfeed contributor wearing the glove with a lot of pet hair on it, next to her french bulldog
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Fantastic dog grooming aid! Our older rescue dog isn't too keen on the routine dog brushing stuff but her thick coat really needs the grooming — this dog-grooming glove is the right answer. Put the glove on, pet the dog, and all that loose hair comes away, leaving her coat feeling so much smoother and softer without causing her to be nervous or upset over a brushing. Highly recommend, and yes I'm going to be ordering as gifts for a couple of other dog owners I know!" —DSP

    Get it from Amazon for $6.34.

    14. A silicone- and paraben-free L’Oréal lamellar hair treatment that'll help give you silky, shiny locks in eight seconds flat! It uses moisturizing agents and amino acids to target damaged areas of your hair and smooth it without weighing it down.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

    Get it from Amazon for $8.20.

    15. An overflow drain cover so your bath can stay nice and full for ultimate relaxation.

    Before-and-after photo showing increased water level in tub after using drain cover
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We just moved into a new home and the bathtubs are *SO* shallow. My soul was slowly being ripped to pieces while soaking in a measly seven inches of water. This product seriously improved the quality of my life. It's a softer, malleable plastic than I originally thought, but convenient for different shaped tubs since it will mold easier. All I have to do to turn my nightmare tub into a dream is to run the suction cups under the faucet and snap the suction cups into place over the bath drain. It was so easy! I got an instant 5 inches more of water!! For $8?! I think yes! Crowds applauded and cried, it was beautiful. After each bath I remove the drain cover and hang it from my shower caddy to dry out." —Rachael

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine colors).

    16. A liquid lipstick you can apply effortlessly with its precision tip applicator, get top-notch pigment and no flaking, PLUS it'll last for up to 24 hours. 🤯

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The reviewer above is wearing the shade Keep Up The Flame!

    Promising review: "This goes on and stays on! I love this lipstick line and plan on buying several more colors. The Blush On is a perfect mix of red and pink in my opinion and does favor the pink side of the color spectrum which I absolutely love. Apply the lipstick, wait two minutes (if you put your lips together after a min before the moisturizer, they can stick together and ruin your look), apply the moisturizer, and you are good to go. I typically only have to apply the moisturizer one or two times throughout the day depending on how much I eat or drink. Love this line!" —BestlaRose

    Get it from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in 35 colors).

    17. A corn stripper that'll allow you to easily remove corn from the cob, which will automatically upgrade your salads, stews, and other delicious dishes.

    youtube.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this to help me prepare corn for freezing and canning. I honestly wasn't expecting it to work as well as it actually did (LOL my track record with kitchen gizmos isn't the best). First, it's very easy to grip (and I have bad carpal tunnel so this can be an issue for me), and the way it's designed makes it very safe to use, there's no chance of fingers near the cutting blade. I used it initially on a dozen ears of farm stand sweet corn. I blanched the ears for four minutes then put them in an ice water bath. From there, I put them through this corn stripper. It took very little effort on my part, and the cobs were really well cleaned off. I did do a little knife scraping on the smaller tapered ends of the ears, but only there — it cleanly took off all the rest. It took me longer to blanch two batches of ears than it did to strip off all the corn, this made such quick work of the job. This first batch I'm intending to freeze, but I'm planning on canning a huge batch very soon and this fantastic little gizmo is going to shave off hours of work (pun completely intended!). I'm a VERY happy purchaser!" —Cynthia J.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.59.

    18. A bottle of Hope's Perfect Sink cleaner and polish to make your sink shine like it did when you first moved in. It'll even create an invisible water repellent barrier to make future cleaning easier, while also adding a fresh lemon scent.

    A side by side of a rusty sink next to the same sink now clean and shiny after using the product
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Every once in a while you stumble on a product on Amazon that you buy on a whim because of the good reviews. When you actually receive the product and use it, you can't believe how good it really is. This is definitely one of those products. Truth be told, the stainless-steel sink in my house is 14 years old. While we have cleaned the sink thoroughly every two weeks since we have moved in, we have never polished it or used a product such as this one. The first time I applied it to the sink, we could tell that there was an amazing difference. In fact, the sink sparkled so brightly from the overhead kitchen lights, it really was too bright to view! You can tell that this product is 'doing its job' because a black film comes off of the stainless steel after you clean it." —From Wyoming to California via NYC

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    19. An easy-to-use circular sandwich cutter that seals the edges so your kids (or you) can enjoy a delicious crustless sandwich for lunch with less mess and hassle than using a regular old knife.

    Reviewer holding homemade circular peanut butter and jelly sandwich
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Our daughter is very crust-phobic and this doesn’t waste much of the bread. Works perfectly." —Richard Bayer

    Get it from Amazon for $7.93+ (available in five colors/shapes and two-packs).

    20. A pack of Avarelle Acne Cover Patches formulated with hydrocolloid dressing, tea tree oil, calendula oil, and cica to suck the gunk right out of your zits and help them fade away overnight.

    Reviewer photo of used pimple patches
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product! Whenever I have a pimple that is ready to burst (whitehead), I put one of these stickers on for a day and BOOM, it flattens and sucks up all that yucky junk. It feels really comfortable and can be barely noticeable if you have a small pimple that needs to be removed. There were times when I wore these out to school. Great product!" —Jenny

    Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $8.49.

    21. A pack of sticky stakes that'll rid your precious plants of all those pesky flies and gnats invading their space (and your home!!).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy cow these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time, I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like crazy. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately, I added a new houseplant, plus repotted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" —Megan

    Get a pack of seven from Amazon for $7.90.

    22. A wood polish and conditioner to transform your old, worn-down furniture into the highlight of your house. It'll enhance the natural beauty of any wooden antiques, tables, cabinets, and more.

    A before-and-after photo showing water spots and scuffs that have been removed from wood furniture
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places; we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris

    Get it from Amazon for $9.63.

    23. A K-Cup organizer that sticks under your cabinet — the perfect solution for keeping your K-Cups tidy and out of the way, while still being easily accessible so you can make your morning brew with ease.

    Clendenin3DPrinting/Etsy

    Clendenin 3D Printing is a small Etsy shop based in Watertown, South Dakota.

    Promising review: "I was looking for a way to get the K-Cups off of the counter. And these were a perfect and sleek way to do so! Way better than expected!" —Mel N.

    Get it from Clendenin 3D Printing on Etsy for $5.79 (available in 11 colors).

    24. A three-pronged duster, because it's very likely that your blinds are, well, gross. Those things just love to collect dust! No worries, this handy tool will help you clean them much more efficiently.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    The duster comes with five microfiber sleeves so you can take care of all your windows at once before giving the sleeves a good wash.

    Promising review: "A super time saver. It legitimately used to take us hours to clean all the blinds. We can now do all the faux-wood Venetian blinds in the house in about one hour. It's really nice that it comes with some spare cloths for it, and it's cheap enough to buy a whole additional set so we can make more than one kid do this chore at the same time." —R.D.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in two colors).

    25. A granite and stone cleaner, which claims to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Use it to get your granite looking bright and shiny, while also ensuring it's clean enough to prepare dinner on.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my go-to granite cleaner and I’ve tried a lot! Actually gets counters clean without a film or streak and not a lot of elbow grease." —Lori

    Get it from Amazon for $6.49.

    26. A cord organizer because no one enjoys a countertop cluttered with cords. Just attach it to the back of your appliance with a Command Strip and the cord can be neatly tucked away.

    Before-and-after showing unorganized cord on the left and wrapped cord on the right using attachment
    3DHome Solutions/Etsy

    3D Home Solutions is a small Etsy shop based in Frisco, Texas.

    Promising reviews: "This little thing works so well at containing the cord. It makes my mixer all neat and tidy. I love this!" —Isabelleosborne21

    Get it from 3D Home Solutions on Etsy for $8 (available in three colors).

    27. A truly "epic" liquid eyeliner so you can achieve the sleek, sharp, black eyeliner look of your makeup dreams. This waterproof liner has a flexible, ultra precise tip that makes it easier to control and create the look you want.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Btw, the formula is vegan!

    Promising review: "It basically fits all of the requirements I would want in my perfect eyeliner. It's affordable, extremely black, opaque, easy to use, waterproof, stays on for a long time, and the tip is quite thin so you can get wings as sharp as a sword." —Caiti

    Get it from Amazon for $9.89 (available in two shades).

    28. A jar of super moisturizing cream that'll really come in ~handy~ to repair painful blisters and cracked skin after all that hand washing and harsh winter wind.

    amazon.com

    For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.

    Promising review: "Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." —Steve

    Get it from Amazon for $9.96 (also available in multipacks).