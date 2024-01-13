30 Products With Results So Jaw-Dropping You Won't Believe They Cost Under $10

1. A grout paint marker to turn that icky brown color between your tiles into a bright, clean white. Your floors will look brand-new again — without a bunch of tedious scrubbing. Plus, the formula is water-based and non-toxic.
This won't clean your grout but it'll make it look brand-new.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. Very happy with this product!" —Jenelle
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes).
2. An air-dry leave-in cream made with coconut oil and shea butter so you can have frizz-free, hydrated, and defined curls — without having to apply heat to your hair.
3. An exfoliating glove so you can get rid of all that dead skin and have arms and legs that are so smooth, you'll be touching them in amazement. Some reviewers with keratosis pilaris (KP) swear by this!
4. A TikTok-famous rinse-out hair treatment for damaged, over-processed locks — it can be used on all hair textures to help restore it back to a healthier state. Just shampoo your hair, apply this while it's still wet, let it sit for 5–20 minutes, and rinse. You'll notice a huge difference!
5. A flexible coil brush to remove lint from all of the hard-to-clean, lint-collecting spots around the house — such as your vents, in the dryer, and behind appliances.
6. A cruelty-free mascara that over 200,000 people swear by! It's affordable, lengthening, volumizing, and way easier to apply than fake lashes. What else could ya ask for?
7. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz and dirt from your face and making it feel smooth as a baby's bottom.
8. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to get rid of all the grime from inside your machine and stop it from having any weird smells and hidden residue. Having a clean dishwasher will help ensure your dishes are actually getting clean too!
9. A cleaning putty perfect for removing dust and dirt from the tiniest of crevices, like your car vents or keyboard.
10. A set of microfiber makeup remover cloths so you don't have to spend forever scrubbing your face off and irritating your skin at night. By just adding water, you can remove your makeup from the day with ease.
As if that wasn't easy enough, these are also machine washable so you can use them again and again!
Promising review: "I was skeptical of these, but now I'm pretty sure they're what Mulan's outfit was made of when she wiped her makeup off on her sleeve in the movie. Even totally dry, they do a pretty impressive job of taking off all my makeup (including waterproof eyeliner and mascara) in a couple of swipes. I like to use a little micellar water to make my skin feel a little cleaner. It's nice not to burn through so many cotton pads." —RachelM
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three color options).
11. A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer — now no one will know you were up until 4 a.m. watching every episode of Wednesday...again. It blends quickly and easily with the help of a handy built-in sponge applicator — say goodbye to under-eye bags.
12. A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil that uses a natural blend of jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E to soften your cuticles and strengthen your nails.
Each day, work the oil into your nails and cuticles and they will begin to grow and strengthen so you don't have to worry about weak nails anymore!
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This-size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it 2–3 times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.05+ (available in three sizes).
13. A grooming glove so you can brush away loose undercoats and tangles, while petting your fur baby at the same time. They'll be so excited about the extra pets, they won't even realize they're actually getting groomed!
Promising review: "Fantastic dog grooming aid! Our older rescue dog isn't too keen on the routine dog brushing stuff but her thick coat really needs the grooming — this dog-grooming glove is the right answer. Put the glove on, pet the dog, and all that loose hair comes away, leaving her coat feeling so much smoother and softer without causing her to be nervous or upset over a brushing. Highly recommend, and yes I'm going to be ordering as gifts for a couple of other dog owners I know!" —DSP
Get it from Amazon for $6.34.