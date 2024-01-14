If You’re Always Forgetting Someone’s Birthday, Keep These 41 Affordable Gifts Stashed Away Just In Case

1. A silver cuff with a hidden message perfect for a loved one who needs a little pick-me-up.
The bracelet above says, "You are enough." But, there are TONS of other motivating messages to choose from including: "Be amazing today," "Just keep swimming," and "Believe in you like I do."
Promising review: "I got this bracelet for a friend who was having a tough time. It is great quality and well made. The engraving is well done! Heavier than I thought it would be! Would order again! Thank you!" —HeatherMarie
Get it from Amazon for $8.91+ (available in dozens of different phrases).
2. The Reverse Coloring Book, a clever way for them to zen out and take some time away from their phone and computer. Instead of adding the color to pages, they add the lines! It's simple, yet satisfying and reviewers are raving about how fun and calming it is.
Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
3. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light to add a whimsical touch to their home decor. It's the perfect little surprise to sprinkle a bit of magic into their home. ✨
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
4. A pack of Crayola Globbles — a fidget toy that they'll love throwing at the wall and watching as they roll back down... so they can do it all over again. They can also squeeze and squish them as a stress ball. And the best part? These won't leave behind any sticky residue! Some reviewers initially bought them for their kids, but then bought more for themselves!
After they get a little dirty, just wash them with soap and they'll be sticky again!
Promising review: "Amazing toys! My 1- and 2-year-old LOVE them! They scream 'sticky balls!' and run around throwing them on the fridge, windows, cabinets, walls, etc. Easy to wash and air-dry, and don't lose their stickiness! My new go-to gift! Love them!" —Rachel
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a pack of 16).
5. A colorful 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle with over 50 Easter eggs in it and a ~magical twist~ at the end! 🤯 Anyone who loves puzzles or who is always in the market for a new hobby will enjoy giving this masterpiece a whirl.
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!).
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
6. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give their skin the glow they've been searching for. If you're shopping for someone with a skincare obsession then look no further! This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to help improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.
Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $13.88.
7. A silly screaming goat that can live on their desk. When they press on it, it will... you guessed it... scream! It's sure to give them a laugh in the middle of a stressful workday.
8. A felt letter board for the person who always has the cutest decor or posts the best quotes in their Instagram captions.
9. A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game perfect for anyone who loves a good game night. Kids and adults alike enjoy this game because it's easy to play and sure to get everyone laughing.
You deal all the cards out to your 2–4 players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
Promising review: "Fun, clean, family-friendly game. Easy to learn and fun for all ages. Quick games so players can jump in and out or swap. Could easily extend the game with another pack of cards. Lots of laughs! Buying for Christmas gifts this year!" —W M
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
10. A set of three R.E.M. Beauty mini plumping lip glosses sure to be appreciated by any beauty lover in need of a last-minute gift. Infused with passionfruit and apricot oils, these icy high-shine glosses will make their lips look full — and they look fab on all skin tones.
R.E.M. Beauty is founded by Grammy award-winning pop icon Ariana Grande. All of their products are vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.
Promising review: "Oh my gloss! I've never come across such an enchanting mini lip gloss set! Each shade is perfect, offering that lovely plumping effect, adding a noticeable volume to my lips. The formula is non-sticky and long lasting, it's dreamy! Plus, the tiny size is so travel friendly. My lips have never been happier. I wholeheartedly recommend this set for all beauty queens out there!" —Paula Gandía Fernández
Get it from R.E.M. Beauty for $12.50.
11. A cloud mirror because it looks totally ~dreamy~ and it's useful, which is the best combination for a great gift! They can place it on a shelf or vanity to add some extra razzle dazzle to their space.
Promising review: "LOVE!!! It arrived safely and in one piece without cracks. It took seconds to put together and isn’t wobbly at all. I would recommend it! It's so so cute!" —Aubrey Sklar
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A set of Mr. Pen pastel highlighters and black ball pens, which would make a great gift for a friend or coworker who is always taking notes or scribbling in their planner. In addition to the beautiful colors, reviewers love that they don't bleed through pages.
Btw, Mr. Pen also has the cutest transparent sticky notes, that would make a great add-on to this gift!
Promising review: "Will NEVER use any other Bible highlighter or pen again. They do not bleed or soak through. Perfect color options. The pens are the perfect size and do not scratch or tear the thin bible paper. For the amount you pay, you cannot get any better than these. The durability on them is perfect. Perfect shape and size." —Demi Reyes
Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
13. A glass teapot — it comes with a glass infuser that's perfect for loose teas. It's microwave- and stovetop-safe and it's so stinkin' adorable it'll have them begging you to come over for tea parties.
Promising review: "I absolutely love my little teapot. I use it on the stovetop ever morning and it is perfect. I have had mine about three weeks now and it’s doing amazing. I love using the hot water first for my morning matcha, then I add the loose tea to the remainder of the hot water for my afternoon tea. It’s perfect for me and despite being worried about putting it on the burner at first, it turns out it’s nothing to be worried about at all. It works and looks super cute!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
14. A bendable neon-style sign kit they're gonna have so much fun setting up. Reviewers have used this for everything from cosplay looks to bedroom decor. It's sure to be a highlight of their birthday (even if you did secretly forget what day it was).
Promising review: "This wire worked perfectly. I used it to make a neon sign, and it made an AMAZING Christmas gift!! Then I ordered it in orange, and the color was bright and true to the picture. The wire is thin and flexible and very easy to bend (without breaking), so it can be used for many things. I hot glued it to a wireframe that I formed, and it held perfectly. The battery pack was not too big and easy to use. There were three different modes that you can cycle through (continuous light, slow flash, and fast flash) by pressing the button on the pack. The wire does emit a low buzzing noise when you turn it on. If you ask me, it's no real bother. It isn't very loud and is barely noticeable for my purposes. Overall, this wire is totally cool. There are so many projects you could use it for, and nobody will have any clue how you did it!! lol. I'm very happy with my purchase and may buy more for another project in the future." —Rob
Get it from Amazon for $7.80+ (available in two sizes and in 10 colors).