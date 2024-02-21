Skip To Content
    37 Super Effective Beauty Products That May Have Been Flying Under The Radar

    Allow me to introduce you to your new holy grail beauty products.

    Kayla Boyd
    by Kayla Boyd

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An easy-to-use guide wand and eyeliner duo to make eyeliner application a breeze! The wand is easy to hold and steadies the hand so you can pull off fierce eye looks like a pro — even when you're in a rush!

    @guidebeautycosmetics / Via instagram.com, youtube.com

    Guide Beauty is a woman-owned small biz founded by makeup artist Terri Bryant after her own Parkinson's diagnosis made some once-routine makeup techniques more difficult. So she set out to listen to the most common makeup struggles and develop tools to make application easier for everyone!

    Promising review: "I have a condition called essential tremor which makes my hands shake when doing fine motor activity such as applying eyeliner and this product has been amazing! I am able to apply eyeliner successfully with the applicator and the quality of the eyeliner is also great. I will be buying again!" —Sofia J.

    Get it from Guide Beauty for $50 (available in two shades).

    2. Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, olive oil, retinol, and turmeric — a winning combination that can be applied to your face, hands, neck, bikini area, inner thighs, and underarms to help restore moisture, reduce scars and hyperpigmentation, and help give your skin an even glow. 

    a reviewer's before and after of their arm pits after using kojic acid soap
    two bars of soap
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I got this in hopes of lightening my dark inner thighs. It’s been a month of using the bar every time I shower and I see drastic results already. I was a bit suspicious if this would actually work, but if you are on the fence please take this as a sign to get it and try it out. I’m so excited to see how I look in a few months from now because this things works and it works fast!" —puppbear

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.99.

    3. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give your skin the glow you’ve been searching for. We thought SpongeBob kept Gary around for the company, but now I’m convinced he did it to keep his skin poppin’. This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.  

    Reviewer before and after picture with redness healed from their face
    The bottle of serum
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!

    Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby

    Get it from Amazon for $17

    4. A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream that'll really come in ~handy~ to repair painful blisters and cracked skin.

    A before-and-after of a very dry hand with many cracks and small cuts compared to a much softer and smoother looking hand with only a couple small dry spots left
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday and when I put it on, I could tell right away that this was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." —Steve

    Get it from Amazon for $9.04 (also available in multipacks).

    5. A tube of The Lip Bar's three-in-one tinted skin conditioner designed to hydrate your skin like a moisturizer, smooth your complexion, and add protection from the sun with SPF 11. It's so easy to use, it'll be your new one-and-done beauty fave.

    before and afters of two models with deep brown skin wearing the foundation
    Lip Bar

    Lip Bar is a Black-owned, woman-owned business and all of its products are vegan and cruelty free (no unnecessary chemicals!!).

    Promising review: "The coverage of this tint is perfect!! I love how light the product is; not pore clogging! Customer service was exceptional and patient with me in selecting the correct shade for my complexion! I am a satisfied customer!!" —Sandra L.

    Get it from Lip Bar for $17 (available in 12 shades) or from Target for $20.99 (available in 12 shades). 

    6. A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo infused with tea tree, jojoba, and argan oils that can help with hair loss and prevent dandruff.

    A before-and-after of a reviewer with a lot of hair loss on top of their head compared to a much fuller head of hair
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not crazy about the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." —Diane J. Huff

    Get it from Amazon for $11.76 (available in four sizes).

    7. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant to help get rid of any rough or bumpy skin patches that you've been trying to smooth out. Reviewers with keratosis pilaris swear by this! 

    model holding the tube of exfoliant with text that says,
    reviewer's before and after of their arm that's been treated with the product
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and figured I’d give it a try. I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried multiple things so I didn’t have very high expectations. After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use one to two times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use CeraVe rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend it to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sidney

    Get it from Amazon for $12.

    8. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil that'll take your nails from frail and peeling to smooth and healthy. It uses a natural blend of jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E to soften your cuticles and strengthen your nails.

    A before-and-after of a reviewer&#x27;s peeling, split nails compared to their now even and non-peeling nails
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Get it from Amazon for $7.92+ (available in three sizes).

    9. A hair repair serum for transforming dry, damaged hair into soft and shiny locks. The mix of aloe and argan oils should help de-frizz your mane and improve split ends.

    A before-and-after of a reviewer with dry, damaged hair and split ends compared to much healthier and smoother looking hair after using the serum
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I found this product through a BuzzFeed article for those with frizzy hair and THIS PRODUCT DID NOT DISAPPOINT PEOPLE! I put this serum through the ringer; I got this to stand up to Bay Area fog AND the nasty, humid heat wave we got a couple weeks ago. No frizz, no extra curls. Nothing! On top of that, it made my hair super glossy. I'm very impressed. Heads up though, a little goes a long way. One pump is enough to cover my hair and I have medium-length hair. Also, it can make your hair look oily if you use too much. I do have oily hair so working on my ends first then working to my roots works for me." —Jazmine Carbajal

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    10. A teeth-whitening pen to help you remove stains on your teeth caused by coffee, soda, smoking, and more. Simply twist the bottom of the pen, apply using the soft brush tip, and let it sit for one minute. "Alexa, play 'My Shiny Teeth and Me' by Chip Skylark."

    reviewer&#x27;s before and after pics of their teeth with some yellow-brown stains next to them looking noticeably whiter and less stained after using the pen
    amazon.com

    It's totally safe and provides fast results with daily use. The pen contains more than 20 uses and according to the brand, if you use it consistently your teeth can become four to eight shades whiter!

    Promising review: "This is super easy to use! I keep one pen in my desk at work and one at home. No sensitivity...and I naturally have very sensitive teeth! So this is a big deal for me. I could tell a change for sure from darker stains between my teeth in front that are now gone after only a week. 🤗" —Amazon Customer

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99.

    11. A breathable and adjustable satin-lined sleeping cap so you can protect your natural hair while sleeping or lounging, without any discomfort. It's even cute enough to wear while out and about if you just don't feel like doing your hair that day.

    model wearing the cotton cap in dark gray
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Satin caps are wonderful for eliminating frizzy hair and breakage, the problem is that they slide off when you sleep and are not appealing to wear outside of the home...until this. It stays on my head, it’s slouchy with a beanie cap fabric on the outside, satin on the inside, and a drawstring to adjust the size. No had hair days here. I love this cap." —Alisha R. Ezell

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 27 colors/prints).

    12. A silicone- and paraben-free L’Oréal lamellar hair treatment that'll help give you silky, shiny locks in eight seconds flat! It uses moisturizing agents and amino acids to target damaged areas of your hair and smooth it without weighing it down.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

    Get it from Amazon for $8.73.

    13. A Revlon oil-absorbing face roller made of real volcanic stone that'll instantly soak up excess oil. It's reusable, washable, and perfect for on the go!

    reviewer&#x27;s oily forehead before using the face roller compared to it looking much more matte after using it
    amazon.com

    Be sure to click the coupon button and the sale price will be reflected in your cart!

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. Or voodoo?! You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball, never to be seen again! This is an item that #TikTokMadeMeBuy for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! ... You will be pleased. Thank me later. ;)" —Veronica Cooper

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+.

    14. Or a pack of oil blotting tissues that are made with natural bamboo charcoal to help eliminate that forehead oiliness that seems to never leave your face.

    reviewer&#x27;s blotting tissue with a lot of oil on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've had oily skin my whole life and have used countless types of oil-blotting sheets because they're lifesavers. THESE ARE AMAZING. Great deal, big sheets, and they pull out one at a time so easily. I used to use Clean & Clear sheets or knockoffs of the same thing but I'll never go back. Give these a try; they are completely worth it. They work well and are easy to use. No negative things to say at all." —Kelsey

    Get a pack of 100 from Amazon for $6.95 (available in six colors and multipacks). 

    15. Luv Scrub mesh body exfoliators, because they can be used to cleanse, exfoliate, and assist in getting rid of ingrown hairs. This makes it much easier to clean those hard-to-reach places and it'll last up to 18 months before you have to replace it!

    Marquaysa Battle / BuzzFeed

    Luv Scrub is a Black woman–owned business, and its mesh cloth design is inspired by a traditional West African morning routine.

    Here's why a fellow BuzzFeeder loves it:

    "I have keratosis pilaris, which is a fancy-schmancy way of saying I have to work a lil' harder to exfoliate my body. This baby helps a ton. Scrubbing my body with it is super soothing; it feels like I'm slathering myself with a body scrub minus the gritty mess leftover to rinse from the shower afterward. Plus, I really love how fast it dries. It makes me feel good knowing I'm not putting a bacteria magnet on my skin each time I use it. Def get this if you wanna invest more into your body care/self-care routine. 30 outta 10, so recommend." —Marquaysa Battle

    Get it from Luv Scrub for $15 (originally $18; available in eight colors).

    16. A magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit for anyone tired of struggling with adhesive or paying for lash extensions. Simply apply the smudge-proof eyeliner and then pop the lashes on top.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Tried these for the first time and they are awesome! I need a little practice with liquid eyeliner because I'm used to a pencil, but it wasn't as hard as I thought it would be. I let the liner dry first and the lashes went right on. Turned the fan on and they did not blow off my eyelids. They're so light, I can't even tell that I'm wearing them. I previously had lash extensions and did not like that I could not wash my eyes properly. I'm very impressed with these!" —Christine Frries

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 for five pairs (also available in larger packs).

    17. A grapefruit and rose body scrub formulated with Mediterranean sea salt, Himalayan pink salt, and mango butter for a combination that both smells great and leaves your skin feeling smooth and hydrated. Pamper yourself with this relaxing treat two to three times per week.

    the packet of body scrub with some poured out on a table
    Prim Botanicals

    Prim Botanicals is a Filipina-owned business that sells various beauty products and candles. The shop is also a member of 1% for the the Planet and they have a partnership with Tiny Blessings, which is an org that helps provide food, shelter, and other basic needs to homeless children in Manila.

    Promising review: "This scrub is so special. The scent is so lovely I can't believe it. The oils are very nice and rich and moisturizing and the exfoliation is nice, too. Leaves your skin nice and soft. This is a true luxe treat, worth every penny." —Emily

    Get it from Prim Botanicals for $25.

    18. A self-warming pumpkin pore detox mask and scrub by Urban Skin Rx to help improve uneven skin tone and rid pores of bacteria and congestion by using a combination of pumpkin fruit extract, vitamin E, silver, and exfoliating jojoba beads.

    Amazon

    This is one of my personal favorites! It smells like a Pumpkin Spice Latte and gives off a relaxing warmth (it literally warms up on your face). It's very soothing, does some gentle exfoliating, and makes my skin feel clean and refreshed. It's def a beauty must-have!

    Promising review: "This product is great! My skin was smooth and soft. And it smells great. After using Urban, my skin has a nice glow. My skin has a great look and feel. Will order again." —Champane

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95.

    19. An exfoliating peeling foot mask that'll remove all the dead skin from your feet and make them feel softer than ever. Plus, it uses all-natural ingredients and botanical extracts.

    reviewer&#x27;s peeling feet
    amazon.com

    All you need to do is cut the booties to make a hole for your feet to slip into, seal it back, and leave it on for about an hour. The product’s gel will moisturize and exfoliate your skin.

    Promising review: "My poor feet have been extremely neglected ever since I was pregnant two years ago. This was the first time I really ever had very rough, hard heels and 'old'-looking feet; so bad, I didn't even want to have a pedicure or wear sandals. Anyway, these foot peels were super easy to use and boy are they effective. It was the fourth day that my feet began to peel — very strange! Totally painless. The new skin coming through was very soft, like new. I would totally recommend. My sister and mother have requested their boxes." —Ally CHR

    Get two pairs from Amazon for $15.95 (available in three sizes and four scents).

    20. A pack of dissolving microneedle eye patches that actually melt down into the surface layers of the skin to fade the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and help eliminate dryness.

    instagram.com, Skyn Iceland

    Promising review: "These under eye patches are amazing! My puffiness, dark circles and lines are gone after wearing them. They are great for getting ready for a special event! If I could afford to wear them everyday I would!" —Rose

    Get a one pair from Dermstore for $16, from Ulta for $16, or from Skyn Iceland for $18 (also available in a three- or five-pack).

    21. A set of Schick Silk dermaplaning razors for gently removing peach fuzz and dirt from your face and making it feel smooth as a baby's bottom.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before-and-after of showing clumps of dead skin and peach fuzz that was shaved from their face
    amazon.com

    The blades are designed with built-in guards so they won't cut your skin, plus you'll receive an extra attachment for expert eyebrow shaping.

    Promising review: "Super easy and satisfying to use — you’re literally scraping all of the peach fuzz and dead skin off your face. The the first two photos are the before and after I used this product, and the last photo shows all of the stuff that this product took off my face. My face is glowing and incredibly soft now. Highly recommend." —Jane

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $5.94+.

    22. A bottle of Bio-Oil to help make scars and marks vanish before your eyes. It's formulated with vitamins A and E and chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils for an anti-inflammatory combination that works for all skin types.

    Reviewer before and after photo using bio oil to help get rid of a scar
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product has changed my skin forever. I’ve been using it for a year and a half and my skin is better than ever. I mix mine with tea tree oil to treat my acne. It’s light, it smells great, and it treats existing skin damage. If you have sun damage, small wrinkles, discoloration, or acne scars you should give this six months and see if it works for you." —Tricia Beck-Peter

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).

    23. A skin spatula that uses high-frequency vibration to remove dirt and grease from your pores. It also comes with two silicone covers to assist with cleaning and tightening your skin.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never write reviews but I could not pass this one up. I have been fighting with my skin for years! After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne, my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. All those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, device, my skin was left scarred and discolored. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember. Just try it!" —Marlena H.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).

    24. A pack of Skin1004's Zombie masks meant to minimize fine lines and the appearance of pores by gently removing dead skin cells and hydrating your skin. It uses natural ingredients, including egg white and aloe vera extract, to get the job done.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    After mixing the powder and activator, just apply the mask on your face and you'll start to feel it working instantly!

    Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin' huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $25.

    25. A coconut shea curl-defining crème perfect for those of us who like to just throw a product in our natural hair and go. The medium-hold styler leaves curls looking soft and bouncy. And the ingredients, which include coconut oil, shea butter, and aloe vera, help to protect hair against protein loss.

    the jar of hair creme
    Target

    Eden BodyWorks is a Black woman-owned business founded by Jasmine Lawrence in 2004.

    Promising review: "This curl cream is a godsend! It truly defines my 3b–3c curls as well as the hair on the crown of my head that isn't as curly (which is everyone's struggle). It doesn't have much of a scent, which I like, and it really moisturizes your hair. Be careful with how much you use cuz it's thick and creamy." —Target customer

    Get it from Target for $8.99.

    26. A beloved vitamin C serum with more than 50,000 5-star reviews — it's made with a plant-based formula and antioxidants, including botanical hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel, and jojoba oil to help brighten and firm skin and leave you feeling like you just got a professional facial.

    reviewer&#x27;s before-and-after of having a smoother and more even complexion after using
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product saved my skin. I seldom write reviews but just had to review this product. I’ve been struggling with acne for YEARS. I have very acne-prone skin. I get a new pimple almost every day and it seemed like there was never a time I didn’t have a pimple on my face. Acne leaves super-dark blemishes/scars on my face. I’ve tried all different types of moisturizers and cleansers. Nothing worked. However I bought this serum on a whim. Omgggg. Guys. Literally my face stopped flaring within three days. I was PIMPLE FREE FOR MORE THAN 48 hours (a new record). Blemishes have faded DRASTICALLY and I have no active breakouts. This hasn’t happened in years. I truly and honestly think it is due to this product. If you are hesitant, don’t be BUY IT!" —Brandon

    Get it from Amazon for $19.47+ (available in two sizes).

    Read our full TruSkin Vitamin C Serum review.

    27. A set of five creamy, highly pigmented eyeliners that'll stay on all day long. They're made with aloe vera extract and vitamin E so they're moisturizing — and they're the perfect excuse to start trying a ton of new beauty looks.

    Kulfi Beauty

    Kulfi Beauty was founded by Priyanka Ganjoo and named after a type of South Asian ice cream. She created the brand after noticing a significant lack of seeing South Asians represented in the beauty industry.

    Promising review: "I wasn’t always an eyeliner person, but these Kajals have won me over! Now I find that my makeup looks incomplete unless I use one (or three) of these gorgeous colors!!" —Sarah N

    Get it from Kulfi Beauty for $85 (originally $100).

    28. A pack of acne patches formulated with hydrocolloid dressing, tea tree oil, calendula oil, and cica to suck the gunk right out of your zits and help them fade away overnight.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple). I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is ideal because you can easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back onto themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn

    Get a pack of 40 round patches from Amazon for $7.64.

    29. An effective anti-dandruff shampoo you'll love if you constantly stress over dandruff, itchiness, and flaking.

    reviewer&#x27;s before-and-after of them showing a lot of dandruff on their scalp compared to the dandruff being completely gone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all of my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo

    Get it from Amazon for $15.88 (available in two sizes).

    30. A makeup-erasing cloth so you don't have to spend forever scrubbing your face off and irritating your skin at night.

    A BuzzFeed Shopping writer using the cloth to easily wipe off her makeup
    Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I was so ready to write a review about what a piece of crap this is; boy was I wrong! This actually works! I usually use the Neutrogena cleansing cloths, which work OK, but this MakeUp Eraser blows them out of the water. I can't believe how great it is. I went to a show last night and got the dreaded hand stamp. Of course, because they use ink developed by NASA, I couldn't wash it off. I can't show up to work with a giant robot stamped on the back of my hand so I scrubbed and scrubbed. When my skin was gone but the stamp wasn't, I tried the MakeUp Eraser as a last resort. That sucker damn near got the whole thing off!!! I'm so impressed by this thing I'm going to get another one just in case they stop making them!" —Lola

    Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in eight colors).

    Read our MakeUp Eraser review as well as our deep dive into the best makeup remover (the MakeUp Eraser won as our mid-price pick).

    31. A purple shampoo that'll tone down the yellow hues in blonde hair so you can get the color you want without extra (expensive) trips to the salon.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before-and-after of their hair looking yellow and brassy compared to it looking much more smooth and light blonde
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is a godsend! I used to have red hair and decided to get a blonde balayage. It took two visits to get my hair lightened to where it looked blonde and not gold, but it still had lots of gold in it. Now my hair is finally blonde and not gold! I’m so happy! Plus this stuff smells amazing and makes my hair so soft and shiny and voluminous with lots of body!" —KatEd

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).

    And check out our full write-up on this Fanola No Yellow Shampoo to learn more.

    32. A banana and coconut superfood conditioner — it uses nourishing vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to help add moisture and support healthy hair. Bonus: Reviewers LOVE the way it smells. 🍌🥥

    Briogeo

    Briogeo is a woman-founded business that sells cruelty-free, gluten-free, mostly vegan, and six-free haircare products for all hair textures.

    Promising review: "This conditioner is so expensive, but so worth it. I have very thick, over processed, wavy hair. This conditioner made my hair so soft and detangled after one use. I get compliments on my hair every time I use it. Also, the smell is my favorite ever maybe. IT IS SO GOOD — it smells incredible in the shower and lingers lightly in your hair for days." —LindsayA3

    Get it from Sephora for $30+ (also available in a value size).

    33. A hair-finishing stick made of natural plant-based ingredients that can help turn that slept-in bun into a perfectly presentable hairstyle in seconds.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have super-fine hair with lots of breakage. No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hairspray." —Jill Stilfield

    Get it from Amazon for $5.59.

    34. Or an edge control gel that'll help lay edges and baby hairs for a sleek look without the flaking and residue.

    amazon.com

    BUT we want to add that no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they way want to! Check out "Just A Friendly PSA That You Don't HAVE To Lay Your Edges Down If You Don't Wanna."

    Promising review: "Hands down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them. Stayed all day! No flakes and non-greasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" —Mrs.Washington

    Get it from Amazon for $4.95+ (available in four scents and five sizes).

    35. A lightweight multipurpose oil infused with pure coffee seed and castor oil that'll moisturize the hair and scalp, while also giving it a glossy, smooth look and promoting hair growth.

    the squeeze bottle of dominican forbidden oil
    Bomba Curls

    Bomba Curls was founded by Lulu Cordero and inspired by her Afro-Dominicana roots. The products are meant to help curly-haired folks naturally boost growth and achieve maximum length retention.

    Promising review: "I love this oil!! It is a hidden gem for curly AND straight hair! I use it for 30 mins before washing my hair on my scalp, massage, and then carefully brush my lengths. My hair comes out looking so healthy and nourished. It also makes your hair extremely soft to the touch with a pleasant fragrance! I would give it 100 stars if I could! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE NEVER CHANGE THE FORMULA!!" —BibiG

    Get it from Bomba Curls for