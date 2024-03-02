49 Cheap Things To Buy Yourself Today Because… Well… You Don’t Really Need A Reason

I have two pairs of these slides and they feel like you're walking on marshmallows! I like sliding them on real quick when I'm checking my mail and grabbing packages. I've also worn them to the beach and pool, so I like to pack them when I travel. And I love all of the color options — I have them in khaki and cow print. I kinda want a third pair now... don't judge me!

FYI: many reviewers suggest sizing down.

Promising review: "These slides are — and I mean this in the best way —marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable. I’ve been working from home since the start of the pandemic, and I ordered them to wear in my house after I read that walking around barefoot long-term isn’t great for your feet. I wanted something with a little support but that would be comfortable. The reviews for these looked good so I ordered a pair, and now I never want to take them off. The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" —Carrie B

Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 4–16 and 17 colors).