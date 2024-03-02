49 Cheap Things To Buy Yourself Today Because… Well… You Don’t Really Need A Reason

1. O'Keeffe's Lip Repair, which is an overnight lip treatment that thousands of reviewers are raving about for saving their dry, chapped lips. It uses deep conditioning oils to bring you results in a single night!
Promising review: "When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic and I won't go anywhere without it now." —Anna C. Adams
2. A pair of squishy slides great for wearing indoors or outdoors. They're extremely comfy, lightweight, and easy to clean. With how often you're going to wear these, don't be surprised if you come back for multiple pairs.
I have two pairs of these slides and they feel like you're walking on marshmallows! I like sliding them on real quick when I'm checking my mail and grabbing packages. I've also worn them to the beach and pool, so I like to pack them when I travel. And I love all of the color options — I have them in khaki and cow print. I kinda want a third pair now... don't judge me!
FYI: many reviewers suggest sizing down.
Promising review: "These slides are — and I mean this in the best way —marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable. I’ve been working from home since the start of the pandemic, and I ordered them to wear in my house after I read that walking around barefoot long-term isn’t great for your feet. I wanted something with a little support but that would be comfortable. The reviews for these looked good so I ordered a pair, and now I never want to take them off. The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" —Carrie B
3. A pack of duster sponges — just get them damp, swipe them across a dusty surface, and be amazed at just how effective they are. In addition to dust, the ridged sponges also help pick up hair and other questionable debris.
Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic they are perfect and dust free! I just need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer
4. A soothing saline nasal gel that can help moisturize your dry, stuffy nose. We all know how annoying that winter dryness can be, but thanks to this non-greasy aloe gel, you don't have to suffer through it.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
5. A few pairs of self-heating Dr. Scholl's foot masks packed with Epsom salt, shea butter, and essential oils to give your aching feet some sweet relief. After an extremely long walking tour or a night out in heels, just pop these babies on for 30 minutes.
6. A satin headscarf you can get creative with and wear on your head, around your neck, tie it on your handbag, or even wear as a top. This versatile accessory can basically transform any look.
Promising review: "I’ve bought a ton of stuff on Amazon, like most of us. This is by far the best thing I’ve bought. Great price and beautiful scarf!!! About to go order more! Order one, I promise you won’t be disappointed!!!" —Julie K.
7. A Sol de Janeiro hair and body fragrance mist that's about to become your new signature scent. Once you get a whiff of this popular spray, you'll understand what all the hype is about. One reviewer describes it as a "delicate nasal symphony," and honestly, I'm sold!
8. A leak-proof Owala water bottle with a push-button opening that's going to make you want to kiss your St*nley and Hydrofl*sk goodbye! It's made of insulated stainless steel, so it can keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours, and it comes with a double-spout built-in straw. OH, AND it has a little built-in handle for easy carrying.
Promising review: "I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered. If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." —Amazon Customer
9. A Girl Scouts Thin Mints seasoning blend you can sprinkle over coffee, hot chocolate, ice cream, pancakes, and more to give them a dose of minty, chocolaty deliciousness. YUM!
My colleague Emma Lord loves this stuff! Here's what she has to say about it:
"I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair."
10. A copy of Beyonce: A Little Golden Book Biography by Lavaille Lavette that any member of the BeyHive is sure to enjoy — including the baby beys! 🐝 Whether you want to teach your kids about Queen Bey or you just want to display it on a shelf, you're going to want to treat yourself to this informative and beautifully illustrated book.
Promising reviews: "I remember reading books like this as a child, and they have kept up the simple yet informative way of teaching children about people. The illustrations are good, and the choice of information is a good way to wet the whistle if the children want to go more in-depth later on. Nice price as well." —Sydney Bristow
"This is a great book and a must-have for all of her fans." —Barbara Sherman
11. A pack of four cute cactus-shaped dryer balls that can be a cost-saving and more environmentally-friendly alternative to dryer sheets. They can help your laundry dry more evenly, soften clothes, and catch stray hair.
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static, and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
12. A Saem under-eye balm formulated with Iceland moss and mineral water to hydrate the delicate skin under your eyes and assist in tightening the skin, brightening it, and reducing puffiness.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim cause I’ve had issues with puffy dark under eyes my whole life and I just thought the package was so cute. Using this however actually is amazing, it's so cooling and you can really feel it hydrate your skin! I actually bought another under-eye gel mask to use which irritated my skin immediately but I wiped it off and put this one on. Not only did it cool and take away the irritation right away, but it did help with the puffiness! Amazing cannot recommend enough will def buy more." —Samantha Colella
