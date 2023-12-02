29 Cheap Gifts That'll Work For Your Friend, Cousin, Coworker, Or Anyone In Between

1. A silver cuff with a hidden message perfect for a loved one who needs a little pick-me-up.
The bracelet above says, "You are enough." But, there are TONS of other motivating messages to choose from including: "Be amazing today," "Just keep swimming," and "Believe in you like I do."
Promising review: "I got this bracelet for a friend who was having a tough time. It is great quality and well made. The engraving is well done! Heavier than I thought it would be! Would order again! Thank you!" —HeatherMarie
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $8.91+ (available in dozens of different phrases).
2. A pack of Crayola Globbles — a fidget toy that they'll love throwing at the wall and watching as they roll back down... so they can do it all over again. They can also squeeze and squish them as a stress ball. And the best part? These won't leave behind any sticky residue! Some reviewers initially bought them for their kids, but then bought more for themselves!
After they get a little dirty, just wash them with soap and they'll be sticky again!
Promising review: "Amazing toys! My 1- and 2-year-old LOVE them! They scream 'sticky balls!' and run around throwing them on the fridge, windows, cabinets, walls, etc. Easy to wash and air-dry, and don't lose their stickiness! My new go-to gift! Love them!" —Rachel
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $10.69 (also available in a pack of 16).
3. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence to help give their skin the glow they've been searching for. If you're shopping for someone with a skincare obsession then look no further! This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to help improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.
Plus, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!
Promising review: "I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
Get it from Amazon for $14.98.
4. A silly screaming goat that can live on their desk. When they press on it, it will... you guessed it... scream! It's sure to give them a laugh in the middle of a stressful workday.
Promising review: "The genuine laugh I got when my coworker opened the box and tried it out was priceless. She has it on her desk in her office and I can hear her activating it sometimes and know she's in there smiling!" —NurseJohn
Get it from Amazon for $7.65.
5. A felt letter board for the person who always has the cutest decor or posts the best quotes in their Instagram captions.
Promising review: "Great idea. Great for a small space on your wall that you need to fill. The white letters fix nicely to the fabric board until you want to remove them — which is also easy to do. Very cute." —Grant
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in four sizes and 27 colors).
6. A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game perfect for anyone who loves a good game night. Kids and adults alike enjoy this game because it's easy to play and sure to get everyone laughing.
You deal all the cards out to your 2–4 players, and everyone keeps their mini-deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add 'em to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
Promising review: "Fun, clean, family-friendly game. Easy to learn and fun for all ages. Quick games so players can jump in and out or swap. Could easily extend the game with another pack of cards. Lots of laughs! Buying for Christmas gifts this year!" —W M
Get it from Amazon for $9.84.
7. A stemless wineglass that'll make an a-meow-zing gift for any of your cat-loving colleagues.
Promising review: "This is made out of heavy glass, not plastic. It has been through the washer more than a dozen times and the engraving is still intact and looks as great as it did from day one. Got this for my cat-loving wife for Christmas. Success! Always a winner for that cat-lover in your life, including yourself." —Arrr Matey
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
8. An illuminating essential oil diffuser to give the gift of aromatherapy to anyone who would enjoy some soothing scents flowing through their home.
This cool mist humidifier is perfect for winter because it adds moisture to the air to eliminate dryness, which can help with dry chapped skin and sinuses. And just a drop of essential oil can fill the room with their favorite scent. This device features seven color LED lights and programmable on/off cycles, with an auto shut-off once the water runs out.
Promising review: "This is a really great diffuser, especially for a first timer like myself. It's small and simple and also succeeds in freshening up my entire room. The 30-second burst is great at keeping your space feeling and smelling great throughout the day, while the continuous mode lasts for about six hours so I keep it on while I'm sleeping." —Pascal Ibe
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three designs).
To take the gift to the next level, you can add a pack of assorted essential oils!
9. A very honest "to do list" mug that'll surely make your friend or relative laugh. It's destined to be their new favorite coffee cup!
Promising review: "I bought this for my husband for Christmas. It gave me a giggle because it describes his morning routine to a T. The mug was just fine; the print was clear, mug was sturdy, and my husband loved it! It's his new favorite!" —Sissy39
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in two sizes).
10. Or a stylish monogram mug so their morning cup of coffee can be an aesthetically pleasing experience.
Note: This mug is not microwave safe and it should be hand washed.
I have this mug and I use it all the time! As someone with way too many coffee cups, this one definitely wins the award for "most used." If you're someone (or you're shopping for someone) who loves to be surrounded by ~aesthetic~ things, then you really can't go wrong with this! It gives me a little serotonin boost whenever I sip my coffee, tea, or hot chocolate from it.
Promising review: "These mugs are even more beautiful in person! I had to get one for everyone in my family. So happy I did." —RumK
Shipping info: Expedited 2–3 days shipping options are available at additional cost.
Get it from Anthropologie for $14 (available in A–Z).
11. A set of satin pillowcases, because they're a game changer for improving breakage, tangles, and frizz. Plus, they'll look nice and luxurious on anyone's bed. Gift a set of these to someone who recently got a new place or someone who loves a good beauty secret.
Promising Review: "LOVE THESE! They are a beautiful shade of gray, well-made and a perfect price! I ordered these to help protect against hair-breakage and I've already noticed a huge difference!!!" —shawnellnewberry
Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in four sizes and 22 colors).
12. A variety box of tea including flavors such as earl grey, organic peppermint, green tea with jasmine, and more. Perfect for anyone who loves to start or end their day with a warm cup of tea. 🍵
This variety pack includes six tea bags of each flavor: English breakfast, earl grey, decaffeinated breakfast, lemon and orange, pure Assam, green tea with jasmine, organic peppermint, and organic chamomile.
Promising review: "Wow! Very high quality and the package is absolutely gift worthy. I am really enjoying this assortment. I really feel like I am in on something now that I have tried this brand. Sort of like going to England without actually going! I wish they carried this brand in my local supermarket." —Ryan
Get a box of 48 from Amazon for $12.49 (also available in a green tea and herbal infusions selection).