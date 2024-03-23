1. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream — it's formulated to help decrease puffiness and the appearance of fine lines and dark undereye circles. Using natural ingredients, such as vitamin C, aloe, and rosehip oil, this cruelty-free product will surely become a must-have in your skincare regimen.
Promising review: "I was really skeptical of this product. When it arrived, I didn’t really think it was working that well. But I used it every night before bed for a week or two. One day I realized, my dark circles were gone. I don’t put on concealer every day but I went to use it like normal under my eye and I had no need. It was wild. I will keep using this product. It works!" —Miranda L
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+(available in four sizes).
2. Hyalu-CICA Water-fit Sun Serum, a popular K-beauty sunscreen with UVA/UVB protection of SPF 50+ (!!) that's super lightweight and uses a winning combo of cica, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid to leave your skin feeling plump and hydrated. Plus, it doesn't leave behind a white cast.
It's also reef-safe.
Promising reviews: "This is the absolute best sunscreen I have ever used in my life, and that comes after many years of testing different kinds from both the US and other countries. I have very sensitive skin and also recently found out I have rosacea. I have figured out that the combination of chemical sunscreens in this formula is the least irritating to me. On top of that, there are additional ingredients like niacinamide, birch bark, centella and green tea that are all soothing for my skin. I normally get a “tight” feeling while wearing sunscreen, or an increasing irritation, or even slow burning. I don’t get any of that with this sunscreen, and I can even wear it on my eyelids without irritation. This is also unscented and comes in a pump design. It’s a very flat tube that fits easily in my purse for reapplication. I’ve already increased my sunscreen usage dramatically because I know I’m not going to be irritated, and the tube travels easily. 1,000% recommend this for sensitive or oily skin, or people who are having issues with rosacea who want to try chemical sunscreens." —JessGrrl7
"The texture works well for my combination skin. Goes on smooth like a very light moisturizer and leaves no residue or cast. I wear it daily (sunny or rainy days) under my face serum and moisturizer and still doesn't make me breakout. Living in a humid place I was worried it would be too greasy because it's a serum but it has been amazing! My go to!" —Jeff & Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
3. E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter to give your skin a radiant, smooth base — wear it alone, under your makeup, or even use it as a highlighter. Plus, it contains hyaluronic acid and squalene, so it'll add some moisture to your face as well. Did someone order a daily dose of dewy, glowy, flawless skin??
Promising review: "This stuff is so legit I’ve gone through three bottles. Adds the perfect glow to your skin! Sometimes I use it under foundation and sometimes I use it solo with a bit of concealer. I will never not repurchase it for the price and how beautifully it sits on the skin. This stuff is viral for a reason!!" —mapagill
Promising review: "I’m surprised how much I love this product. I’ve been applying daily and getting compliments about my complexion ever since. Try it!" —Jessica Brutlag
Get it from Amazon for $11.90+ (available in 12 shades).
4. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm formulated with Japanese pearl barley, which basically works like witchcraft to remove every bit of makeup off your face. Plus, it'll hydrate your skin and brighten your complexion. How could you not be in love with this stuff?
Juno & Co. is a small business focused on moving away from the traditional beauty market to sustainable and simplified formulas.
Promising review: "Best makeup remover! This is the only product I’ve used that actually takes off all my makeup, and I mean waterproof mascara and all! It doesn’t smell and lasts about two months when used daily. This is probably my 5th time getting it. 😊" —Alexis Guerrero
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. A bottle of Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil to help make scars and marks vanish before your eyes. It's formulated with vitamins A and E, chamomile, sunflower, and lavender oils for an anti-inflammatory combination that works for all skin types.
See a TikToker's before and after here.
Promising review: "I've been using Bio Oil consistently for the past year, and my skin is glowing! Any marks or scars have noticeably diminished. Even my stretch marks are less apparent. I was skeptical at first; however, time and consistency have proven that Bio Oil makes a difference. I am subscribed and will continue to use it. I use it once daily all over my body immediately after showering." —K.
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
6. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, which you may have seen on TikTok, to help give your skin the glow you’ve been searching for. We thought SpongeBob kept Gary around for the company, but now I’m convinced he did it to keep his skin poppin’. This hydrating face serum works on all skin types to improve acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines.
BTW more than 100k people have ordered this on Amazon in the last month alone!!!
Oh and, the snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way!
Promising review: "You need to buy this now! Girl, this is Jesus Juice in a bottle. No, seriously, this has helped my skin look like the glowing angel that I am. Hahaha. I am so glad my sister-in-law recommended this to me. I use it daily. I have tested it and not worn it for a few days to see if there was a difference and I went from hero to zero. So yes, sis…add to cart and checkout." —Breanna Nava
Get it from Amazon for $16.55.
7. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil that'll take your nails from frail and peeling to smooth and healthy. It uses a natural blend of jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E to soften your cuticles and strengthen your nails.
Promising reviews: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
"I really love the smell. Easy to use — just dab a little bit on each nail and then rub it in daily. Nails became less brittle, and cuticles softened." —Marques Bravo
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
8. A bottle of Touch in Sol's reviewer-beloved No Poreblem Primer to help minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines for a seamless look. The lightweight and non-sticky formula will give your face a smooth base to help your makeup apply more smoothly and last longer (with very little effort).
Promising review: "This primer is a game changer. I have tried so many primers on the market, and I can get my makeup to last all day without ANY touch-ups. I don't even need to powder my T-zone during the day. It's now my go-to primer daily." —StonedGnomeHomestead
Get it from Amazon for $17.
9. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer so no one will know you were up until 4 a.m. watching every episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender. It blends quickly and easily with the help of a handy built-in sponge applicator — say goodbye to under eye bags.
Here's why BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord loves it:
"TBH, last year I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeed editor Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OK, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe."
Promising review: "I use daily around my eyes and under. It’s a very good product. I am very happy with the quality. I have used others in the past but this is the best so far." —Timea Garcia
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer for more deets.
Get it from Amazon for $8.04+ (available in 42 shades).
10. Or CoverGirl's TruBlend matte concealer — it's lightweight with a matte finish and it works to soften the look of any under eye bags, dark circles, or other blemishes you wish to cover up.
Promising review: "You only need a dab, but you can def build it up. It brightens your face right away, making you look more awake/alert. It holds all day, blends easily, but it dries very fast. It has a matte finish. Great product...def recommend for daily wear!" —ARuiz
Get it from Amazon for $4.30+ (available in 28 shades).