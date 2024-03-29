26 Beauty Products To Help You Get Ready Quicker If You’re A Chronic “Fashionably Late” Kinda Gal

1. A microfiber towel, because it's super absorbent, anti-frizz, and cuts your hair-drying time in half — without adding extra heat damage. Plus, it keeps your wet hair out of your face while you do your makeup.
Promising review: "Love love love these! I have long hair (almost up to my waist) and I hate to have my hair dripping water right after shower, but I do not want to use my hair dryer at all times, so I just keep this wrapped up for a while and it does wonders! My hair is almost fully dry when I take this off (15–30 minutes max) and I feel relieved that I don’t have to carry the weight of a full towel around! The button is nicely placed and it’s easy to just wrap it around your head. I have one and my stepdaughter has the other, and we both love it!!" —Ana Davis
2. Or a scrunchie-towel hybrid that'll absorb excess water in your hair and keep it out of your way while you go about the rest if your morning routine.
Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan
3. A body sponge, which comes prefilled with body wash so all you have to do it grab it and give your body a quick scrub-a-dub, minus all the fumbling with clunky bottles.
Promising review: "If I could give more stars, I would. Love this sponge. It is a nice little scrubby with the best smelling suds. Best of all, when used daily, it makes your skin extra smooth. I use it all over, especially my arms that had started to look a bit crepey...I'll be 70 this year. But, with use of this sponge, my arms look and feel wonderful." —jj
4. Essence's Lash Princess mascara to give you a nice dramatic lash, because sometimes that's all you need to feel fabulous — and who really wants to deal with the struggle of putting on false lashes?
I also have this mascara and it is my FAVORITE! Several of my coworkers love it too (that's Emma Lord's face above). I am constantly buying more when I run out. Plus, it's so dang affordable. Check out my in-depth Lash Princess mascara review.
Promising review: "I am a 30 year old who has been wearing mascara since I was probably 15 or 16 and this is by far the best mascara ever. This beats Dior's almost-$40 mascara. A few times I made make up purchases based off of what reviewers and make up influencers hyped up and was disappointed, this surely wasn’t a disappointment." —Mary
5. An easy-to-use makeup-correcting stick that'll assist with any smudged mascara, out-of-place lipstick, or unruly eyeliner. No more frustration caused by having to wipe your whole eye clean and start from scratch. This genius little stick has you covered (plus, it's great for taking on-the-go).
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using Q-tips dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine Riordan
6. A set of 10 quick-dry nail polishes for those who love a fresh mani, but can't ever seem to avoid smudging a nail (or three). These only take about 60 seconds to dry — no lamp necessary.
The formula is also non-toxic and made without formaldehyde, toluene, or DBP chemicals.
Promising review: "The set comes in various colors and they are all beautiful. The polish has a big brush that covers the nail easily. The polish is opaque but I did two coats. It didn't stain my nails or has a strong smell. The polish dried up quickly. I cook and clean, so it started to wear off on the fourth day. But I can repaint because of the easy application and fast drying." —perksofbeautyblog
7. A set of LKE Shadow Patches that'll catch fallout while you apply your eye makeup, giving you a nice, clean under eye that you don't have to try to clean up afterwards.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I've done my eye makeup without these my whole life! They help so much with eyeshadow fallout it’s wild! There are two stickers on them, but I only do the small top ones since I like to do my foundation before eyeshadow! They’re very sticky and sometimes take off some of my foundation but I’ve found if you first tape it on your hand then onto your face it helps!" —Amazon Customer
8. A tinted lip balm so you can give your lips a subtle hint of red while hydrating *at the same time* when you don't have the extra time to apply your balm, liner, and lipstick.
Heartspring is a small Etsy shop based in Santa Monica, California.
Promising review: "I’m actually obsessed!! The color is even more gorgeous than I thought it would be, plus it’s moisturizing. All my close girlfriends have asked what I’m wearing on my lips when I use it. Highly recommend!" —Jacy
9. An extremely popular Maybelline BB cream to help even out your skin tone, brighten, smooth, and hydrate with a more lightweight formula than most foundations. It even has SPF 30 to protect you from harmful rays. It's basically multiple steps wrapped up into one.
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? So perfect for my 39-year-old mixed dry/oily skin. Definitely provides sun protection, moisture, and gentle color correction all in one with no issues ... Definitely cuts redness and blends away pigmentation issues without looking like makeup. Adds a healthy glow without being too shiny or too matte. Sheer but buildable coverage, and easy to apply and even re-apply mid-day without streaking or cakey-ness or making skin look flakey. Does not gather in fine lines and pores like others i have tried. My new holy grail." —H V
10. An air-dry leave-in cream formulated with coconut oil and shea butter that'll help curly and wavy textures dry quicker, without adding heat. No crunchiness, just hydrated and defined natural hair.
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
11. The Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer to assist you in getting the perfect blowout in *half* the time. More than 260,000 reviewers swear by this!
Promising review: "My hair is baby fine and thin, and most hair dryers cause me to get nasty split ends and breakage. I bought this on a whim, and the difference between this and my high-end dryer has been phenomenal! I have more volume in less time than it takes my usual routine. Plus, I've had much less breakage as well. To style, I use a volumizer and heat protector, then flip my hair over and blow-dry upside down. When I'm finished and flip my head back over, vavoom! Big hair!" —Trisha Rutherford
12. OR! A wet-to-straight hair straightener with steam vents so you can straighten your damp hair without having to take the extra time to thoroughly blow-dry it.
Promising review: "I’m pleasantly surprised by this straightener! My trusty Chi finally died after seven-plus years and I really didn’t feel like forking out a ton to replace it. When I found this one, the 'wet to straight' feature seemed too good to be true, but I wanted to give it a shot because of the good reviews and extremely reasonable price. It really does work! I notice it does take a little longer than straightening dry hair (which was expected) but it’s really awesome to not have to wait until my hair is completely dry to style it. Even if it only lasts me a year I would feel as though I got my money’s worth and would gladly purchase again!" —SBCG
13. A leave-in conditioning spray, which basically does it all in one small bottle — it conditions, detangles, provides heat protection, prevents breakage, hydrates, smooths, softens, controls frizz, boosts shine, and strengths locks! *takes a breath* DANG, that is a lot!
Mane Club is a small business specializing in cruelty-free, vegan hair products.
Promising review: "I have fine hair that tangles very easily and has little to no volume. This stuff is a dream when it comes to untangling my hair. It is lightweight and does not weigh my hair down. Plus it smells fantastic!" —Caela D.
14. A detangling brush because it'll easily glide through your hair and remove knots without making you cry in the process.
