"After Having It For A Week, We Never Want To Be Without It": 33 Products Under $20 That Truly Make A Difference

1. A ~handy~ grooming glove over 18,000 pet owners swear by for giving their tiny shed monster a groom they'll actually enjoy — and saving themselves from a house full of hair.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan swears by this thing. She says, "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: Just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works), but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5, and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: This is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand."
Promising review: "The cats are in heaven!!! We have four cats and bought this to try to cut down on shedding and hairballs. After having it for just a week, we never want to be without it. Even our antisocial cat comes up and begs for a pet when the glove comes out. The only thing that is not perfect on this glove is that I have smaller hands, and the glove is a little big, so my pinky doesn't stay where it should. But hey, if that's the only downside, we aren't going to complain. Long story short, if you love your pets, you will buy this glove as soon as possible." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.79.
2. Helpful faucet extenders to make getting your kiddo's (often v nasty) hands clean less of a hassle. They'll also feel so grown-up when they can actually reach the water!
Promising review: "Before I knew a thing like this existed, I spent the time it took to wash my squirming kiddo's hands one at a time wondering how long it was going to take for his arms to grow enough to reach the faucet. I'm so glad I have this thing now! The setup is just taking it out of the box and stretching the rubber part around the faucet; took two seconds plus some time to adjust to the best angle. Now I can wash my 15-month-old's hands at the same time, and the whole process is much faster and easier. He liked it right away too! A bit too much honestly. The worst part about this product is my toddler grabbing it and trying to use it as a water launcher, but that has been easy enough to avoid. The little rubber part pivots a bit so there is flexibility in how you wrap it around your faucet and what angle the water comes out of the chute, but it doesn't pivot THAT much, so as other reviews have mentioned, it won't work with upward-angled faucets." —Michelle G.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $11.49.
3. A tub of The Pink Stuff, aka an all-purpose paste you can use to scrub anything from cookware to cooktops and bathroom fixtures to rubber shoes shiny clean and free of stains. Just ~pink~ of all the icky things in your home you can finally clean with this stuff!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life-changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A Flip It! bottle emptying kit, which will convert any pesky pump bottle that's impossible to get the last few drops out of into an easily squeezable container you can store upside down without leaks. Whether it's ketchup or lotion, you'll never waste another ~flipping~ drop of product again.
Just make sure it's a bottle that can actually be squeezed, since this won't work with totally solid bottles.
Promising review: "Life-altering. I will never fight with a pump bottle again. As soon as it gets difficult to pump anything out of any bottle, I will waste no time in 'flipping it.' I'm so glad someone created this. Upside-down bottles are such a small annoyance in life, but this simple solution really means a lot. 100% worth the price." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of two stands and six adapters from Amazon for $16 (also available in one- and six-packs).
5. A spa-worthy exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath soak to banish all your crusty, dry winter skin and feel like a whole new person.
Take it from the user below, who left one of the best and funniest reviews I've read in a while 😂.
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been! I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy, zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove; join the living — thank me later." —Shannon Graham
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
6. Orly's Bonder base coat, which will change your nail game for good. It'll keep that beautiful mani/pedi you worked so hard on intact for days and days and actually make your nails easier to paint.
The reviewer with the gorg mani above said their nails stayed perfect after a long day of gardening and housework! I personally am an Orly devotee as well — I love pretty much all their products that I've tried, and their polish bottles have an excellent grippy handle. After seeing the amazing reviews for the base coat, I tried it too, and I'm blown away. The product calls itself "rubberized," which is a great way to describe the not unpleasantly sticky way it leaves your nails ready to better stick to polish. The major bonus is that with this, my clumsy self is able to do a better job of painting my nails to begin with. Because of said rubbery stickiness, my polish brush doesn't slip all over the place or over the edges of my super-short nails. I'm able to do a way cleaner, more precise job, which then lasts longer too. With this and the brand's top coat, I'm now able to take it for granted that my nails will stay looking pretty good for close to a week. That's way longer than usual for me, so TL;DR, this is an all-around win-win and a *must* buy.
Promising review: "JUST BUY IT. This stuff is amazing. Prior to using this, my nails would last two, AT MOST three days without chipping. Now that I use this as a base coat, my manicures last at least a week with no major chipping. The very edge or tip might become worn down a little, but it's definitely not noticeable. I could probably keep them looking decent for two weeks if I added another coat of topcoat and was a little more careful with them. I was skeptical about buying this at first because I wasn't sure that a base coat would make much of a difference in the longevity of my manicure. I thought the secret to lasting nails mostly depended on the topcoat used, but I was wrong. Doing my nails is a lot more fun now that I don't have to worry about chipping after two days!" —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $8.23.
7. A genius device that sticks right on your (or your kid's or pet's) pill bottle so you never have to doubt whether you took your medicine or not. Plus, they're reusable, so you can peel 'em off and stick them on new bottles when you get refills!
Promising review: "Where has this been all my life? I love it. This is a lifesaver! I’ve been looking for something like this for years. I always forget 10 minutes later if I actually took my medicine or just put it down. I’ve tried so many different ways, making marks on the bottle, making stickers, and other pill containers. None ever work. And pill containers are so bulky when I only need one pill." —Niki
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
8. A draft stopper you'll be so grateful to have closing up the space under your door to keep out the chilly breeze *or* warm summertime air. Reviewers ❤️ it for a multitude of other uses too — reducing noise, keeping bugs out, or even keeping pets from sticking paws or knocking toys under doors and appliances.
Promising review: "Why did I wait so long? I've been struggling with door stoppers and/or rolled-up rugs to keep the cold air out. Finally got tired of how unattractive it was to have a rolled blanket in front of the door, but none of the regular door stoppers worked very well and got all bunched up. After researching ways to keep the cold air from coming in under the door, I came upon this under-door seal. Decided to try it, and so happy. It was so easy, and it looks so nice. You can't really tell it's there, and so far it's stopped cold air. Just got it today, but from what I can tell it looks like it will stay put for a while, and if not they included some extra tacks that could be used, but the glued strip seems pretty strong. I highly recommend it, and the price is so reasonable." —Nancy H.
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors).
9. An impressive peanut butter knife specially designed to get EVERY LAST DROP of goodness out of the jar, without getting your hands all sticky. It'll save you money, mess, and meal-prep time.
Promising review: "It will save your life! Give you wings! Make you taller! More handsome! It will reverse male-pattern baldness!! It will teach your dog to behave! Has been known to bring feuding families back to an amicable place of respect and love! Your glass will always be half full! You will suddenly find yourself only grabbing on-sale items when grocery shopping (by accident even!). Just having one PB-Jife in the household has been noted as a confirmed good luck charm and beacon for positivity and fortune to befall you!* Two days on Amazon Prime later, and here I am full of life, typing this with my CLEAN HANDS AND KNUCKLES! After just scraping the bottom of a big ol' peanut butter jar out in two seconds effortlessly. It might look big and awkward (it's a monster of a one-use tool), but seriously, if you have an intense dislike for getting PB on your fingertips dealing with jars — this is the solution you've been looking for. Long live PB-Jife.
*Will not do anything in that first paragraph. I'm sorry." —CW
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10. An incredibly helpful blind spot mirror that'll quite simply help you be a better, safer driver — and who wouldn't want that?
It comes with an optional adjustable swivel base!
Promising review: "I got this on a whim that it would improve my driving experience, and it has significantly. I did not attach the swivel base as others had mentioned in these reviews, and my experience has been great. Lets you see your blind spot pretty well. Where it really shines is parking and backing up; it gives a ton more visibility." —Stork
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $6.99 (available in four shapes).
11. Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30, a vegan and cruelty-free formula specially designed to offer sunny day protection for folks with dark skin, since it won't leave any pesky white residue.
It's also fragrance-, paraben-, and aluminum free! This Black-woman-founded brand is all about creating great sunscreen for people of color and educating everyone about sun safety.
Promising review: "I love this sunscreen! It was recommended by several people on a skincare fanatics group. It blends right in and leaves no white cast. It leaves my skin with a dewy look, but not greasy. I’ve used it on my face and body. I’ll be purchasing this again — great value!" —Trin
Get it from Target for $15.99.
12. Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes, which are — get this — pretty miraculous. As in, they'll actually prevent you from killing your plants for once in your life. All ya gotta do is stick a couple in the soil.
Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season.
Promising review: "I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." —victoria
Get 48 spikes from Amazon for $3.62, and get a version for orchids here.