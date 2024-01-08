35 Products That Seem So Simple But Will Never Stop Being Useful

1. An endlessly reusable, nonadhesive hair remover roller you can just glide over your furniture to suck up the seemingly impossible amounts of fuzz your beloved fur baby deposits on a daily basis. Yes, you can now wear black pants and have company over! Maybe even both at the same time!
Promising review: "I have no idea how I lived so long without it. I literally wish I could find the words to describe how incredible this thing is. I could slap myself for not buying it sooner. I have an 85-pound golden retriever who SHEDS. Not normal shedding — I'm talking this dog has so much hair it's ridiculous to clean up. I vacuum every day and run the Roomba when I'm working. But there was nothing besides lint rolling that I could do for the couches, pillows, sheets, etc. Until this. When I got it, I used it really quickly on our ottoman, which has a ton of dog hair on it just from existing in our living room. Ran this back and forth a little and I kid you not, all the hair was gone. Took it to the couches, sunroom furniture, all the throw pillows, and the bed sheets (which is absolutely life changing), and it removed 98% of the hair. I contemplated buying another one so my husband and I could tag team everything that needed fur removal. I cleaned the couch cushions tonight and when I sat down on the couch (IN A BLACK SHIRT) I had no dog hair on me when I got off the couch. This thing is absolutely incredible and has surpassed any expectation I could have had. I'm not one to give into gimmicky 'miracle' products but this one is legit. Just buy it!" —Nichole
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. A pair of extra-long oven mitts any accident-prone or anxious cook needs in their arsenal ASAP. These waterproof silicone wonders have *literally* got you covered and are a much-needed upgrade to the flimsy fabric oven mitt you've had forever.
Promising review: "There is nothing to dislike about these oven mitts. They arrived quickly and I use them every day. I've baked cookies and bread and roasted meat and veggies without a single burn, which is a first for me. These long mitts protect way up on my arms and they are very flexible. No more pans slipping out of my hands because of padded cotton mitts that are too bulky to allow for a good grip. I will never use anything but these mitts, and I'm buying some for my daughter as well!" —Georgia grandma
Get it from Amazon for $17.25+ (available in 12 colors, as well as a slightly smaller size).
3. A roll-on headache and migraine relief stick, which I haven't stopped recommending and buying since I first tried — and I don't plan on stopping any time soon.
It's made by a small biz specializing in migraine relief products!
I started using this magical product (which is made with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender essential oils) a few years ago and since then have told approximately 1,089,642 people about it. I keep one in my purse and one on my dresser, and I reorder before I'm actually close to running out — I would be lost without it. While it won't kill a major migraine on its own, it feels super soothing and cooling. If I end up taking ibuprofen for my headache, this is really nice to use while it kicks in. Also, if I just have a slight headache or just the beginnings of one, a few swipes of this (lightly on my temples and forehead and as heavily as I want on my neck) can actually knock it out or delay it getting worse. It's so great to help me get through my busy workdays and social activities, and I really wish I'd had it during high school and college to help me get through the day then! Read my full Migrastil review here.
Promising review: "This works so well I never go without it. I have noticed throughout my work day I will begin to get the dreaded afternoon headache. One where Advil can help, but it isn’t a guarantee, and I normally hate waiting for it to kick in. This migraine stick is my new go-to. The second I feel a headache coming on, I just roll this on and within seconds I feel it working. Within a minute or so I feel fine again. I have also noticed it gives a little boost of energy as well. I have also used it when I feel a full-blown migraine coming on. All I can say is it really works. There is still some lingering pain, but this has worked better than anything else I have used. In addition to taking the pain away, it also provides a tingly sensation. Wherever you roll it on tingles after application. This also helps distract from the pain. I am now a customer for life and love love love this product. I have also noticed that even if I use it often it keeps working. You don’t grow a tolerance to it. If you are a headache sufferer this is a must. Between how reliably it works and how quickly it works, I would recommend this product to anyone." —Corinne Garcia
Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
4. Microfiber cleaning cloths for anyone looking for a chemical-cleaner- and disposable-wipe-free way to clean glass. These only require water and are machine washable, but they'll get mirrors, windows, light fixtures, and any other glass surfaces in your home looking even better than their more traditional cleaning product counterparts.
Just clean with one of the two included green cleaning cloths (damp), then dry with one of the six included blue cloths!
Promising review: "Wonderful. I'm never using window cleaner and paper towels again for as long as I live!!! OMG, these things are a miracle. I've always hated cleaning my windows and shower because it was such a pain to get it streak-free, and I hated using rolls and rolls of paper towels to do it. After having cleaned the windows inside my car and doing such a poor job recently, I took my car to the car wash mainly to have them do that. As I was waiting for them to finish up, I started to wonder what they were using to clean the windows because they did it fast, left no streaks, and only used rags. I had used rags in the past with terrible results. When I got home, I started researching it and found these. They work unbelievably well, and I only have to use water??? Who would have known. I've used them on my shower, windows, glass, and even my stainless-steel appliances. I hate cleaning my appliances!!! The only thing I ever found was polish, which was an absolute hassle and time consuming. Well, THIS WORKED FOR THAT, TOO!!! It was easy, only had to use water and gave an excellent result. I wish I had figured this out a long time ago and saved myself a lot of time and irritation." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.98.
5. A Revlon oil-absorbing facial roller to get your lovely face looking marvelously matte in no time. Why have you been burning through all those blotting papers when this wonderful reusable option exists???
You can remove the stone part, rinse and wash it with cleanser, and put it back in to be used again!
Promising reviews: "I bought two of these. One for myself and one for my daughter. She used hers first and fell in love and said, 'Mom you have to try yours right now! This is AHmazing! I love it!' She was right. It’s awesome and now resides in my purse so I’ll have on me all the time. My skins gets oily mid-afternoon and there’s still so much of the day left that I don’t like walking around with an oily sheen on my face. I pat with tissues but that’s wasteful. A simple roll over the face with this gets rid of the oil and actually makes my skin feel nice. I might have to buy more and leave them in different places so I never have to go without." —Tired Mom of 3
"I have very oily skin and just a few rolls of this across my face and abracadabra...smooth, non-oily skin; skin has a smooth matte look to it. I love this product!" —cindy higgins
Get it from Amazon for $9.27.
6. Washable microfiber mop pads that'll fit on your trusty Swiffer WetJet or similar mops so you can kick wasteful and pricey disposable pads to the curb (and get started on your resolution to be more sustainable!). They even pick up more gunk, so you'll wonder why you haven't been using these the whole time.
One pad can last up to 100 washes and works on pretty much any surface, from wood to tile to stone.
Promising review: "I wanted to reduce waste with disposable pads and I was pleasantly surprised by these. This photo [on the right] was AFTER I cleaned the floor with the disposable pad! I was able to get a super clean floor, spots were easier to clean up, and it didn’t sound like it was scratching my floors. This was easy to use, didn’t use more cleaner then the disposable pads, and got my floor cleaner. Definitely gonna buy more if the two I got ever wear out." —Riley
Get them from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in three pack sizes) and get a version for Swiffer Sweepers here.
7. Luxe, cooling bed pillows designed to keep their shape over time and provide a swoon-worthy, cushy-hotel-bed-like snooze to side, back, *and* stomach sleepers.
Promising review: "I bought this based off other reviews and in search of a new pillow. I have spent more money than I’d like to admit on pillows to find one to replace my 8-year-old pillow. Yes, I know that says 8. I’m ashamed but gah it is so hard to find a good pillow that doesn’t require days, weeks or months to break in…until this one. This one immediately felt broken in and could sleep on it without being too puffy, flat or uncomfortable. My daughter even loved it out the gate. The 200,000+ reviews are there for a reason and I will add to it. Definitely will be filling all bedrooms with these. If you are still reading — buy the pillow." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount that can fit in your pocket and go with you anywhere to revolutionize your experience making video calls, working remotely, and especially watching movies on planes.
Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip, and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards, and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed." —Earendil
Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in three colors).
9. A genius meal planning pad to help with one of adult life's biggest challenges — actually figuring out what to eat and what you need to make it. It lets you map out your munchies for every day of the week, make your shopping list as you go, then tear off the list when you're ready to hit the store!
Plus, it's got magnets on the back so you can easily hang it on your fridge. My mom uses these and loves them!
It's made by a small biz that's all about pretty planners.
Promising review: "This simple tool is just what I need to get dinner organized for each week. Deciding what to cook one night at a time can be stressful for me, and the added time of running to the store for the day's missing ingredients can really add up. Sometimes we'd just give up and go out for dinner. This product has saved me time and money." —minmom24
Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in five designs).
10. A spa-worthy exfoliating mitt you can use after a long shower or bath soak to banish all your crusty, dry winter skin and feel like a whole new person.
Take it from the user below, who left one of the best and funniest reviews I've read in a while. 😂
Promising review: "Let me start by saying, I never knew that I was a walking, living, breathing mummy zombie lady. The first time I used this glove, I soaked in the bath to get my skin nice and prepped. I whipped that thing out expecting a bit of skin to fluff off, but what ensued was 30 minutes straight of scrubbing skin off that had built up since I was a toddler. I swore at one point I found old Band-Aid goo that had been buried under years of dead skin. OK, maybe that's not true, but with the amount of dead skin that came off my body, it could have been! I finally finished removing my snake skin and began draining the bathtub. What was left was like a scene from a horror movie. The entire bottom of the bathtub couldn't be seen because of the numerous chunks of dead skin clinging to it. That's not counting what went down the drain. I can only imagine that the creatures down there will one day rise to hunt me down and eat me because they gained an affinity for the taste of my flesh. I had to take an extra 15 minutes to clean my bathtub due to the gray, zombie skin that refused to be rinsed away. In other words, if you don't want to be a mummy, zombie person, this glove is your ticket to the living realm. Buy the glove; join the living — thank me later." —Shannon Graham
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in sets of one or two).
11. Sea Bands, aka knitted elastic wristbands with a magical lil' piece sewn inside targeted to hit the Neiguan acupressure point for nausea relief. Remember all those road trips and on-the-water events you had to bail on because of your motion sickness woes? Yup, I think you can go on those now.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I bought these for an upcoming cruise, but thought I would try them out when flying (as I tend to get motion sickness even after taking Dramamine). I was very surprised that I had no motion sickness after wearing these on two different work trips. I also took these on a cruise and only had to use them once. Once I felt the motion sickness coming on, I put on the bands and the sickness was gone in about 15 minutes. They came in a nice plastic case and are reusable." —Jessica
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.41+ (available in four colors).
12. A clean/dirty dishwasher magnet that's so simple yet game-changing, because apparently shouting, "HEY, ARE THESE DISHES CLEAN OR DIRTY," doesn't need to be a constant refrain in your home.
13. Trendy, magnetic Cadence capsules made in part from recycled ocean-bound plastic and designed to make your travel toiletry kit a lot less messy. They're airtight, TSA-compliant, come labeled with the words of your choice, and all click together conveniently thanks to the aforementioned magnets! Also, yup, they look like they belong on an influencer's countertop.
Cadence is an AAPI woman-owned small business!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass raves: "I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount. According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time. SMH). These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage."
Get a set of six from Cadence for $76 (available in many customizable labels and eight colors).