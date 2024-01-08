35 Products That Seem So Simple But Will Never Stop Being Useful

It's made by a small biz specializing in migraine relief products!

I started using this magical product (which is made with peppermint, spearmint, and lavender essential oils) a few years ago and since then have told approximately 1,089,642 people about it. I keep one in my purse and one on my dresser, and I reorder before I'm actually close to running out — I would be lost without it. While it won't kill a major migraine on its own, it feels super soothing and cooling. If I end up taking ibuprofen for my headache, this is really nice to use while it kicks in. Also, if I just have a slight headache or just the beginnings of one, a few swipes of this (lightly on my temples and forehead and as heavily as I want on my neck) can actually knock it out or delay it getting worse. It's so great to help me get through my busy workdays and social activities, and I really wish I'd had it during high school and college to help me get through the day then! Read my full Migrastil review here.



Promising review: "This works so well I never go without it. I have noticed throughout my work day I will begin to get the dreaded afternoon headache. One where Advil can help, but it isn’t a guarantee, and I normally hate waiting for it to kick in. This migraine stick is my new go-to. The second I feel a headache coming on, I just roll this on and within seconds I feel it working. Within a minute or so I feel fine again. I have also noticed it gives a little boost of energy as well. I have also used it when I feel a full-blown migraine coming on. All I can say is it really works. There is still some lingering pain, but this has worked better than anything else I have used. In addition to taking the pain away, it also provides a tingly sensation. Wherever you roll it on tingles after application. This also helps distract from the pain. I am now a customer for life and love love love this product. I have also noticed that even if I use it often it keeps working. You don’t grow a tolerance to it. If you are a headache sufferer this is a must. Between how reliably it works and how quickly it works, I would recommend this product to anyone." —Corinne Garcia

Get it from Amazon for $12.95.