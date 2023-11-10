39 Products That'll Probably Make You Like Your Bedroom More

1. A super clever set of terrazzo-inspired wall decals that'll make DIYing a Pinterest-worthy wall a breeze (and so, so affordable)! Bye-bye to those visible scuffs on your wall and helloooooo to having decor that all your friends' envy.
Promising review: "I love these. I had this bare wall in my apartment that I felt needed something else and these were perfect. They don’t feel super sticky (we will see how they hold up) but I like that right now because they don’t take the paint off, since I’m renting! I love them. For this tiny wall, one sheet was enough!" —Makayla Hawkes
Get it from Amazon for $10.89 (available in six styles).
2. Luxe, cooling bed pillows designed to keep their shape over time and provide a swoon-worthy, cushy-hotel-bed-like snooze to side, back, *and* stomach sleepers.
Promising review: "I bought this based off other reviews and in search of a new pillow. I have spent more money than I’d like to admit on pillows to find one to replace my 8-year-old pillow. Yes, I know that says 8. I’m ashamed but gah it is so hard to find a good pillow that doesn’t require days, weeks or months to break in…until this one. This one immediately felt broken in and could sleep on it without being too puffy, flat or uncomfortable. My daughter even loved it out the gate. The 200,000+ reviews are there for a reason and I will add to it. Definitely will be filling all bedrooms with these. If you are still reading — buy the pillow." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in two sizes).
3. Plus a set of satin pillowcases that not only look super posh, but are also gentler on your hair and skin than the regular pillowcases you have now. And um, did I mention they're two for $10?? 👀
Promising review: "I had trouble falling asleep every night; I had 'hot' issues and I had very badly knotted hair issues. I decided that the last two issues might be improved with a different pillowcase. I researched for hours and hours and decided to give these a try based on the Amazon reviews. I figured that if this many people thought enough of these to not only buy them but take the time to write a review, the pillowcases had to be good. And I must tell you that they exceeded all of my expectations. They are amazing. My head is no longer hot and my hair looks exactly the same before and after a night's sleep. I cannot believe that a pillowcase can make that much of a difference but it does. I have washed and dried them in the dryer just the same as any pillowcase and they came out good as new. The standard size fits my standard pillows perfectly. And they are very reasonably priced. What more could I want (except the secret to falling asleep)? I have been back for more and I highly recommend them!" —Vern Dewitt
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.99 (available in five sizes and 37 colors).
4. An extremely aesthetically pleasing record/book/magazine holder with nine slots to display your favorite pieces of media like they're masterpieces in a museum — which they basically should be.
Promising review: "I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm and I am in love with this added piece to my room." —Stephy Lynn
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).
5. A The Office door sign, which is not only funny but accurate now that you take most of your meetings from the least messy corner of your room. Can't you just hear the theme music now?
6. Cutie lil' rainbow prism suncatchers you can hang up to treat yourself to a midday light show (aka serotonin boost).
7. Super sweet and tiny macaron boxes ideal for storing mini treasures like change or dainty baubles. If, like me, you're a sucker for cute faux food, these belong on your dresser ASAP.
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' play-sets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
Get a set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
8. A popular set of breathable, cooling microfiber bed sheets boasting over 200,000 (!!!!) 5-star ratings, shrink- and wrinkle-resistant material, and the ability to help you have a dreamy night's sleep. Because after all, despite all of the binge watching, TikTok scrolling, and solo dance parties you get up to in your bedroom, its primary purpose is for sleeping.
Promising review: "I am a very hot sleeper therefore, I am very picky about my sheets. These sheets are very comfortable and do not make me hot. They are soft and very comfortable. Also, the company is great to work with! Excellent customer service! When my sheets arrived, there was a small problem with the fitted sheet so I emailed them (the sheets came with a flier with their contact info) and they sent me another fitted sheet right away. They said they are a family-owned business and really want the customer to have a great experience. I was impressed with that level of service especially in this day and age! Bottom line: great sheets, excellent customer service and great price! Do not hesitate to buy!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.69+ (available in seven sizes and 45 colors and prints).
9. Plus a set of Bed Bands to keep your precious sheets perfectly in place and spare you the daily task of yanking the corners of your fitted sheet back over your mattress. 🙌
Promising review: "Recently, thanks to COVID-19, I visited my parents and ended up staying with them to shelter in place. The guest bedroom is small with two beds. Mine is up against a wall. The sheets I bought pop off all the time. Drives me insane in normal circumstances, but when the bed is against a wall, it's so much worse. So far, these have been exactly what I needed." —Dee Fields
Get a set of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three colors and two lengths).
10. A set of fairy lights that are waterproof and can be used indoors or out. Might we suggest pairing 'em with sheer curtains for some bedroom decor that'll truly ~light up your life~?
Promising review: "Love the ease of these lights! I bought two sets for two different bedrooms for my daughters and they ABSOLUTELY love them! They are easy to hang up over the curtains. I love that I don’t have to worry about trying to string together several strands of Christmas lights that are way too long and super heavy over the curtain rod. The LED lights are very lightweight so they don’t put any extra weight on my curtain rods. Also, we love the different light modes that it can do. My girls love the warm glow that it gives to their bedrooms. The first thing my almost teenage daughter said was, 'My room looks like a Pinterest room!' So overall, it was a WIN-WIN! Definitely worth the money!" —stayathomemom
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 11 colors and three sizes).
11. Or a set of photo clip string lights for a dazzling display paying homage to all the fabulous people, pets, places, and things in your life — aka basically the cutest and sweetest DIY decor ever!
Promising review: "Most of my photos are on my phone now, so I put it in the back of my mind and didn't ever follow through. Flash-forward to seeing these photo clip strings with lights! An added bonus is that these serve as an extra form of illumination wherever they are. It's more like a glowing fairyland look. If I could, my entire house would be lit with white Christmas lights and these would fit in perfectly." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $10.98+ (available in two lengths).
12. A mini illuminated waterfall to up the ambiance in your cozy haven and provide some soothing sounds and immaculate vibes. Just pop it on your dresser, desk, or nightstand!
Promising review: "Awesome addition to my workspace environment. I've tried several fountains so far. This one is awesome, the pump is quiet, as is the water, it simply provides a really nice environmental impact on my workspace. I run it up to eight hours in a day, use distilled water only and clean it periodically, and it's running just like new after several weeks. Not all of the fountains that I've tried work quite so well, I'm impressed and happy with this purchase. Six-month update: If I could give this thing 6 stars, I would. It runs so quiet, and I nearly let it go dry last weekend *(three-day weekend and forgot to turn it off...) — once I filled it up again it was just as quiet as ever. I'm beyond impressed. Still cleaning it periodically and using only distilled water." —Rod
Get it from Amazon for $27.74.