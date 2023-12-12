31 Gifts That Even Incredibly Picky People Will Actually Love

1. A little fill-in-the-blank journal to fill with reasons why you love them, even though they're picky as hell. It's such an amazing, sincere, and sentimental gift that it's guaranteed to be their fave thing they receive this holiday (even if it's just tucked at the bottom of their stocking).
These cuties come in tons of different versions for different occasions or people in your life, but all of them are filled with 50 fill-in-the-blank prompts you can complete about your loved one. I have given my parents the Mom and Dad versions of these and received the Bestie one as a birthday gift from my BFF, and they have all been perfect!
Promising review: "This book turned out to be smaller than expected, but that's okay. I filled in the blanks and wrapped it for Mother's Day. This reminds me of the cartoon booklets I made for family birthdays back in the 1960s and 1970s. They were also personalized for the person to receive them and funny. My parents always enjoyed them and kept them for years. I hope this will hit the same note for my elderly mother this year. I recommend this small gift book if you are stumped. They make other books to give to other relatives. Small but personal and can be hilariously funny, if you like." —L. Corey
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 12 themes from dad to grandma to teacher).
2. A gorgeous and affordable cheese board complete with four stainless-steel cheese knives that they'll think cost you a heck of a lot more cheddar than it did.
Promising review: "Bought this board as a gift for a friend's housewarming, loved it so much I bought one immediately for our home! It is a great piece, perfect for get togethers with friends or simply for date nights at home. 😉 Would definitely recommend!!" —Niki
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (available in three sizes).
3. Some super warm and cozy socks, because that's what Dumbledore wanted for Christmas, and he's probably really hard to shop for.
Promising review: "These socks are perfect for this winter season. One of the most important things for me when buying socks is to make sure I don’t get a line around my calf from them being too tight. These are a very comfortable fit for my feet. I usually wear a size 10 in shoes and these didn’t feel small. I also really enjoy all the different colors you are able to purchase. I usually don’t put my socks in the dryer to have them last as long as possible, and I can see these socks going a long while. Great product, would definitely buy again. 👍🏼" —AmazonRShopper
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in 12 styles).
4. A velvety throw blanket that'll melt even the pickiest friends (and pickiest doggos) into cozy piles of mush.
Promising review: "I bought this because my friend has one and I fell in love with it. But it seems even my dog loves this blanket! Look at her face! Comfiest dog I have ever seen!" —Morgan Hoffman
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six colors).
5. A chic and timeless checked scarf they can rock in countless ways, no matter their style. Just ask the over 3,000 folks who've left 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "This blanket scarf is HUGE! They are not kidding when they say 'blanket.' I can't wait for the cold weather to hit Florida so I can finally use it! (Not a comment I typically make...). I love that it could be used as both a scarf AND a blanket to snuggle up with indoors. Yes....it's that big. The colors are beautiful and have always been a favorite of mine. They described them perfectly when calling them 'timeless.' The price is almost unbelievable for the product. It's an absolute steal. For a blanket scarf this large and this soft, I would have easily paid three to four times more. I will be buying a few as Christmas gifts for sure. I'd personally be stoked to get this as a gift. Thanks so much!!" —Colleen C
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 12 patterns).
6. A sophisticated glass etched with a map of their hometown, because if they drink liquids and are from a place, then they're sure to love these.
Promising review: "Great gift. Recipient was super excited and instantly started identifying places on the map!" —ks2019
Shipping info: Usually ships within 24 hours and shipping is free with Uncommon Perks membership. Expedited shipping also available for an additional cost.
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $18 (available in 38 cities).
7. And a set of collapsible metal straws with comfy silicone tips that they can keep in their bag to help them stay eco-friendly when they drink said liquids on the go.
They're BPA-free and would make a great stocking stuffer for anyone!
Promising review: "I use straws a LOT, in both hot and cold beverages. I had some one-length metal straws that worked fine in tall glasses, but not in shorter ones, and absolutely didn't work with hot beverages — I don't care for burned lips!!! These resolve all those issues. They are telescoping, so will work in both shorter and taller glasses, and they have a silicone tip, so no burned lips. LOVE. THESE. Easily cleaned with the included brush. Would absolutely buy again, and they come with a fabric case to easily carry around." —NoorReader
Get two straws, a cleaning brush, and a travel pouch from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection on Amazon $11.96+ (available in two colors or a larger eight-piece set).
8. Beautiful, opalescent studs featuring major sparkle and a mini price tag that are simple yet different from what anyone else will have. They're utterly ~ear~resistable.
Promising review: "These earrings are absolutely beautiful and very sturdy. There's no bend to them and no residue has been left on my ear from extended wear, even after wearing them in the shower." —Joshua Briley
Get two pairs from Amazon for $13.99 (available in two sizes and in other multipacks).
9. Or a gorgeous (and reasonably priced!) pair of birthstone stud earrings they will treasure and wear All. The. Time. A wardrobe staple that'll also make them oooh and ahh with delight? Win-win.
Promising review: "Currently wearing them and pleased with the quality. They are lightweight yet sturdy. They look like the images, so what you see is what you get. I have very sensitive ears and I'm experiencing no irritation and I've worn them fairly consistently for about a month." —Jae C.
Get them from Amazon for $22.50+ (available in 12 colors).
10. An adorbs instant camera that'll make them the life of any party — not to mention help them live their 1989 (Taylor's Version) era to its fullest.
It's also got a built-in mirror to make taking selfies a snap.
Promising review: "What a great product! We bought two cameras for our wedding as a guest book idea. We took a couple of pictures as soon as we got them and we're totally in love! Growing up with instant cameras as our primary source of photography, my husband and I both were sent back a few years. The quality of the pictures is better than expected, the camera is super easy to use. We're looking forward to not only using it at our wedding but for future pictures to capture our special moments in a vintage-y sort of way. I'd definitely recommend this camera to anyone and everyone!" —Krista PRuske
Get it for $69.44+ (available in six colors) and a 50-pack of film for $39, both from Amazon.
11. Or a sleek Instax Mini Bluetooth phone photo printer, which pairs to an app so they can apply Snapchat and Insta-level filters to IRL prints that won't disappear in 10 seconds — or even 10 years. It's worth the splurge for the convenience and lasting joy it'll deliver.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd loves hers! She writes: "This is one of my absolute favorite things I own. This adorable portable printer allows me the joy of having physical photos plastered around my room, without having to carry around a bulky camera that never fits in my purse. In addition to looking cute on display in my room, I've also loved using prints in my planner and on vision boards. I've even printed out some quotes I found on Pinterest. And if you are already a fan of Fujifilm Instax Mini cameras, then you'll be thrilled to know that this printer uses the exact same film. The printer is super user-friendly and allows you to print off ~any~ picture from your camera roll through the Instax Mini Link app. Once the app is connected to your printer, you can import your photo, and then you're given tons of creative options. You can adjust the crop of your photo, add a filter, or even make a collage! Another useful thing I've used my printer for is finding an old picture of me and a friend, popping on a 'Happy Birthday' filter, and giving it to them in a frame as a gift." Check out her full Fujifilm Instax Mini Printer review.
Shipping info: Free delivery in 3–4 business days; fastest delivery in 2 business days.
Get it from Amazon for $99.95.
12. A super-personal Birthdate Candle with a label featuring an in-depth horoscope, character reading, and tarot cards and a scent customized just for their date of birth. Even if they're not super into astrology, they'll be amazed by this special, personal gift.
It's from an Asian-owned small business!
Promising review: "Out of luck this popped up for me on TikTok right when I was looking for a present for my best friend — and let me tell you it's the best present I have ever gotten her!!!! She loves it so much and every time she tells me it's literally her favorite scent in the whole world I get so happy! She's a very specific person with her scents haha, so I was a little nervous to get it, but from the description and having trust in the horoscopes, I knew they'd know what was perfect. So happy I got it and I can't wait to order more for my loved ones!! The horoscope was also on point!!" —Camila D.
Shipping: Standard shipping is free when you order two or more items. UPS Ground, UPS Two-Day Air, and UPS Next Day Air are offered.
Get it from Birthdate Co. for $59.99 (available in 365 days).
13. Luxe, cooling bed pillows designed to keep their shape over time and provide swoon-worthy, cushy-hotel-bed-like comfort to side, back, *and* stomach sleepers. No matter their snooze style, these will live up to their high standards.
Promising review: "I bought this based off other reviews and in search of a new pillow. I have spent more money than I’d like to admit on pillows to find one to replace my 8-year-old pillow. Yes, I know that says 8. I’m ashamed but gah it is so hard to find a good pillow that doesn’t require days, weeks or months to break in…until this one. This one immediately felt broken in and could sleep on it without being too puffy, flat or uncomfortable. My daughter even loved it out the gate. The 200,000+ reviews are there for a reason and I will add to it. Definitely will be filling all bedrooms with these. If you are still reading — buy the pillow." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in two sizes).
14. Sleek and minimal monochrome, fine-tip gel pens with the ~write~ stuff (I'm talking cute packaging and a fun-but-practical appeal) to be the perfect stocking stuffer for everyone on your list.
Promising review: "Initially just bought these pens for the look; however, once I got them, I was impressed with how nicely they write. I had bought another pack of $20 pens that I got just for function, and I think these ones write just as nicely. These definitely feel like a good value — both cute and actually work well." —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $6.98 (available in seven color combinations).