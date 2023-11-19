42 Gifts That Even Hard-To-Shop-For Parents Will Love

These cuties come in tons of different versions for different occasions or people in your life, but all of them are filled with 50 fill-in-the-blank prompts you can complete about your loved one. I have given my parents the Mom and Dad versions of these and received the Bestie one as a birthday gift from my BFF, and they have all been perfect!

Promising review: "This book turned out to be smaller than expected, but that's okay. I filled in the blanks and wrapped it for Mother's Day. This reminds me of the cartoon booklets I made for family birthdays back in the 1960s and 1970s. They were also personalized for the person to receive them and funny. My parents always enjoyed them and kept them for years. I hope this will hit the same note for my elderly mother this year. I recommend this small gift book if you are stumped. They make other books to give to other relatives. Small but personal and can be hilariously funny, if you like." —L. Corey

