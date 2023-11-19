42 Gifts That Even Hard-To-Shop-For Parents Will Love

1. The amazing Yonanas machine, which — get this — makes a treat with the consistency of real ice cream with 👏 JUST 👏 FROZEN 👏 FRUIT. 👏 Trust me, my parents have one of these and every time they serve this dessert to guests, peopled are *wowed.* It comes with 36 recipe ideas, but there's so much room to get creative turning favorite fruits into creamy deliciousness!
Promising review: "What a treat! It was not noisy at all (my electric toothbrush is louder)! The instructions were easy to follow, as was the cleanup of the unit. I also purchased PB2 and PB2 with cocoa when I ordered the Yonanas. I rolled the slightly thawed (five minutes) bananas in the PB2 and the result was a delicious peanut buttery treat! This machine truly delivers everything it promises and more! No, I'm not a paid spokesperson, just a very satisfied customer!" —Y. C. Turner
Get it from Amazon for $34.41.
2. A little fill-in-the-blank journal to fill with reasons why you love them — it's such an amazing, sincere, and sentimental gift that it's guaranteed to be their fave thing they receive this holiday (even if it's just tucked at the bottom of their stocking).
These cuties come in tons of different versions for different occasions or people in your life, but all of them are filled with 50 fill-in-the-blank prompts you can complete about your loved one. I have given my parents the Mom and Dad versions of these and received the Bestie one as a birthday gift from my BFF, and they have all been perfect!
Promising review: "This book turned out to be smaller than expected, but that's okay. I filled in the blanks and wrapped it for Mother's Day. This reminds me of the cartoon booklets I made for family birthdays back in the 1960s and 1970s. They were also personalized for the person to receive them and funny. My parents always enjoyed them and kept them for years. I hope this will hit the same note for my elderly mother this year. I recommend this small gift book if you are stumped. They make other books to give to other relatives. Small but personal and can be hilariously funny, if you like." —L. Corey
Get it from Amazon for $13.13+ (available in 12 themes).
3. A gorgeous (and reasonably priced!) pair of birthstone stud earrings your mom will treasure and wear All. The. Time. A wardrobe staple that'll also make her oooh and ahh with delight? Win-win.
Promising review: "Currently wearing them and pleased with the quality. They are lightweight yet sturdy. They look like the images, so what you see is what you get. I have very sensitive ears and I'm experiencing no irritation and I've worn them fairly consistently for about a month." —Jae C.
Get them from Amazon for $22.50+ (available in 12 colors).
4. A fast-drying, suction cup bathtub pillow to make their soothing self-care soak all the more relaxing. Bubbles + a book + this baby??? Ahhhhh.
Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was ok but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one — cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain — works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my friends." —Honesty
Get it from Amazon for $43.99.
5. And a super luxe expandable wooden bath caddy that'll hold their phone, tablet, book, beverages, candles, snacks, and whatever else they need to turn their tub into a truly heavenly place they'll never want to leave.
Promising review: "We love our bathtub tray. It gets used regularly for relaxing baths with music and books. My favorite part is the little rubber pieces on the bottom that do an amazing job of securing it in place on the tub. It is also just the right width for our large whirlpool tub." —Daniel Wyers
Get it from Amazon for $25.38+ (available in six colors).
6. The stunning as-seen-all-over-social-media (and Abbott Elementary!) Lego flower bouquet featuring an array of 15 blooms with posable leaves and petals plus adjustable stems. I can totally see moms and dads geeking out over putting this together — and once they've completed the soothing activity of building it, this will become the perfect decor for their space.
Some elements are even made from plant-based plastic, so yeah, the designers really went above and beyond. Check out these beauties in a TikTok from @shaelorend.
Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting this to take as long as it did; I see why people do this with someone else. But it was even more fun to do this by myself and watch my shows. The instructions are in picture form and detail which pack is which. Some of the pieces can be similar and you have a couple of pieces left behind but I think they’re a weird form of 'extras.' But if you’re not super messy or plan on moving these around too much, you won’t have to worry about the pieces but keep them safe. I love how these will never die and look forward to another set of forever flowers to build! :)." —Bri J.
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
7. A tennis bracelet that could pass for real crystal — *swoon*. If you'd love to splurge and buy your mom the real deal but just can't swing it right now, this is a great option, and it'll look so stunning on its own or stacked with other bracelets!
Promising reviews: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in two styles, four colors, and three sizes).
8. Or a classic Kate Spade bangle with a sweet little inscription (it reads "heart of gold" on the inside — yup, sounds like your mom) that will go with everything and is sure to become one of the most treasured pieces in her jewelry box.
Promising review: "After receiving this as a gift several years ago from my S.O. at the time, I ended up helping my dad purchase this as a gift for my mom for Valentine's Day (she'd always been coveting mine!). Her and I both love this little bangle. It's an easy way to dress up an outfit without too much bling, and matches almost everything in my closet. Both of us have fairly slim wrists — if other bracelets without clasps/openings don't work for you, I would steer clear of this then, as the size seems pretty standard. As with everything on Amazon, just be careful who you select as the seller to get an authentic piece." —Alison
Get it from Amazon for $24.
9. A simple but surprisingly challenging ring toss game that's perfect for setting up on their porch and that the whole family may get very intense about, very quickly.
My parents played this on vacation and immediately bought one for their back porch when they got home. The goal is simply to swing the ring on a string around so it lands on the hook, but it's wayyyy harder than you think. I have cursed and cheered over this thing many a time — it is so satisfying once you finally get it and really brings out competitive spirits!
Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
10. Anatomy of a Song: The Oral History of 45 Iconic Hits That Changed Rock, R&B and Pop by music historian Marc Myers, a book that'll give any music-loving mom or dad an inside look at the making of some of their favorite tunes.
It includes testimony from several of the artists themselves and behind-the-scenes looks at classics like "Maggie May" by Rod Stewart and "Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper. There's also a follow-up book available here!
Get it from Amazon for $14.55+ or Bookshop (to support local booksellers) for $16.74.
11. A HyperChiller, which your iced-coffee-obsessed parental units just need to fill with water and freeze — then it'll be ready to fully chill just-brewed hot coffee in (get this) only 60 seconds. Think of all the $$$ you'll be saving 'em on Starbucks! And psst...they can use it for wine, too!
Promising review: "AMAZING AND LIFE CHANGING! THIS IS THE MOST AMAZING PRODUCT I'VE BOUGHT FROM AMAZON! I love iced coffee but only kinda like hot coffee. So I've suffered through years of trying to make iced coffee. Pour hot coffee over ice? Diluted trash. Put coffee in freezer? Takes hours! Half the time I'd forget it and have to then microwave my frozen brick of coffee. I ended up buying iced coffee way too much, basically throwing away money. Since I've bought this, I've used it one to three times a day, and over the six-ish months I've had it, have bought coffee maybe three times. If you love iced coffee, you need this! I'm not getting paid to promote this, I promise, it really is life changing for the iced coffee addict. There is an issue with the threading of the top screwing into the bottom. It does unattach and cause issues. But! A small price to pay for the incredible invention. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT! So amazing, yet so simple. Buy two in case something happens to your first. I'm not being dramatic. At the price, it really is magical." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.41+ (available in five colors).
12. A gorgeous and affordable cheese board that comes with four stainless-steel cheese knives that they'll think cost you a heck of a lot more cheddar than it did.
Promising review: "Bought this board as a gift for a friend's housewarming, loved it so much I bought one immediately for our home! It is a great piece, perfect for get-togethers with friends or simply for date nights at home. 😉 Would definitely recommend!!" —Niki.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes.
13. Or a ~stellar~ Millennium Falcon cutting and serving board (with a handy handle for display) for the fam who likes their charcuterie with a side of geekiness. May the cheese be with them!!!
It's handmade in Lithuania by a small business!
Promising review: "Perfect! Got it for myself and it’s wall decor when I’m not using it!" —Jackie
Get it from Promi Design on Amazon Handmade for $59.99.