    30 Practical Things From Wayfair That Any Adult Should Probably Own

    Proof that growing up can be quite fun and gratifying.

    Kathleen Shea-Porter
    by Kathleen Shea-Porter

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An adjustable-width closet organizer to give you the closet of your dreams (okay, so it's not quite a full walk-in with a dressing area and a shoe wall, but this will do the trick).

    Wayfair, Natalya / Via Wayfair

    Promising review: "I shopped around before I bought these. I purchased three units so far. These are better than the ones from your local home improvement stores. The price is awesome. The quality is great! Easy to install, after you get the hang of it. You can adjust the system to fit your needs. I will be doing all my closets with this system!" —Melanie

    Price: $221.41+ (available in three configurations and four colors)

    2. An elevated garden planter for those of us who love to cook with fresh herbs and veggies but don't have extensive outdoor space. Rosemary, anyone?

    a reviewer photo of the planter on a deck
    Elizabeth / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very pleased with this planter! I ordered two for our patio. Coordinates well with other pieces. Happy to have the elevated planting capability. Good style and value for the price." —Katrina

    Price: $219.99+ (available in two colors)

    3. A clear plastic organizer that will help give your pantry the rainbow-organized glow-up it deserves.

    A person reaches for snacks in the clear plastic organizer
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this. It fits perfectly in my cupboard, and all I have to do is pull it out and I can see everything in it. I'm short, so this was a must for me." —Marjorie

    Price: $11.99 

    4. A stylish adjustable standing desk, because you don't need the Resolute desk, but you do need something better than the cardboard boxes you've had stacked for two years now.

    the desk in a home office
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought this desk to have the flexibility to stand or sit throughout the day. I got the white desk, which matches my furniture. Not only does it work as intended, but it’s a nice piece that adds to the decor. I’m very happy I went with this desk for my home office." —Cristina 

    Price: $189.99 (originally $599)

    5. A room-darkening curtain panel or two so you can keep the light — and perhaps even the nosy neighbors you'd like to avoid — out.

    The curtain pictured in the mineral color
    Wayfair

    Each panel is sold separately.

    Promising review: "Curtains are great! They do exactly what they are meant to do. Block the light and look great!" —Grace

    Price: $9.81+ (originally $25.99; available in 27 colors and five sizes)

    6. A solid wood book stand that will help you keep your place in your cookbook during the busiest cooking moments... or hold your tablet so you can keep watching Bachelor In Paradise while you're making mac 'n' cheese from the box. Both are acceptable options.

    The cook book holder with an open book
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect for my kitchen! Comes exactly as pictured and sturdy enough for a heavy cookbook." —Monica

    Price: $22.99 (originally $29.99)

    7. A hall tree so you don't feel tempted to move just to get a coat closet. No more tripping over that gigantic pile of shoes, jackets, backpacks, and purses next to the door.

    The organizer holding shoes, bags, hats, and scarves
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Easy to assemble by myself. It’s sturdy, pretty, and just the right size for my small back entry. Very pleased." —Kristine

    Price: $83.99

    8. A cute and compact air fryer that will make you actually want to heat up those leftovers to crispy perfection.

    the mint colored air fryer on a countertop
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great little machine. Potatoes in it are great and it goes really fast. You can really only do small amounts though but perfect for meals for two." —Kelly

    Price: $49.99 (available in three colors)

    9. A 6-quart programmable slow cooker to make your kitchen look AND smell better. The sleek design deserves some of your counter space, but what you're able to cook up inside is what will really make you fall in love with it.

    The slow cooker making chili
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Fits any schedule, day or night and our recipes always turn out delicious." —Karen

    Price: $59.99

    10. A stoneware crock for your most-used favorites from your new set of utensils. No more desperately digging around in a drawer when things are starting to bubble over!

    The utensil crock on a countertop
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect! I chose this holder because it has 'heft' or weight; it won’t top over easily. And I like that it’s plain, no writing on it." —Anonymous

    Price: $17.99

    11. A convertible sofa that not only shows you have good taste but also that you're a thoughtful host for out-of-town guests. This is perfect if you don't have a separate guest bedroom but really wish you did.

    Danielle / Wayfair

    Promising review: "In love! The futon needed two people to assemble, and it is very heavy, but that’s good because we felt secure to sit and lay on it. It looks great and is such a good price!" —Amber

    Price: $374.99+ (originally $782; available in two colors)

    12. A kitchen cart, which can give you the island you've always wanted but without the headache of a kitchen reno (save that for next year).

    Amanda / Wayfair, Leslie / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this. Put it together in only a few hours by myself. Sturdy piece and really lovely addition to my kitchen." —Rachael

    Price: $323.99 (regularly $409.99; available in two colors)

    13. A three-bag laundry sorter with shelving that will turn your least favorite chore into the stuff organizing dreams are made of (and maybe even prevent more laundry mountains from forming).

    the three bag laundry sorter
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This exceeded my expectations all around. Came well packaged. Cannot speak to the directions as I literally did not need them and it only took less than 10 mins! The bamboo frame matches all the other natural wood elements in my laundry room. I love the wheels, two even have wheel locks. The individual bags are a perfect size, as well! We are a family of five and do laundry often. Very pleased!" —Anna

    Price: $77.74 (originally $114.99; also available in chrome)

    14. A roll-up dish-drying rack — it allows the water to drip right back into your sink which makes literally SO MUCH SENSE. When you're done, just roll it right back up and store it in a cabinet!

    A user submitted photo of the drying rack
    Anonymous from US / Wayfair

    Promising review: "So far I love this. It keeps my countertop clear and it's super handy not only to dry dishes but rinse vegetables etc." —Shannon

    Price: $28.99 (available in two colors)

    15. An upgraded showerhead with different water pressure options because the ~drip, drip, drip~ you currently have is just not working for you.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love our shower head! I like the versatility of the different water flows. The water spray seems larger and feels like rain. It absolutely looks great in our new shower." —Leigh

    Price: $59.12+ (originally $121.85; available in two colors)

    16. A set of two pretty canvas prints to hang on the white wall that you've spent way too much time staring at and trying to figure out what to do with.

    a reviewer photo of the paintings on the wall of a dining room
    Chanra / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This two-piece set is gorgeous. The colors are just what I expected and would look great in many different settings; I would definitely recommend." —Cathleen

    Price: $35.99+ (available in five sizes)

    17. A pull-down touch-activated faucet that you can install yourself and might even make doing the dishes more enjoyable. Yeah, let that *sink* in.

    A person uses the touch functionality on the brushed gold faucet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE it! Very clean lines, looks beautiful — the color matches my soap dispenser perfectly. The touch feature is very cool. There are two areas you can tap to turn on/off. There is also a timed run time of the water. So you can leave the faucet open and just use the touch feature without the water running endlessly." —Cyndy

    Price: $89.19+ (originally $135.83; available in three colors) 

    18. A heavy-duty kitchenware divider strong enough to hold your beloved, well-seasoned cast-iron pan collection in a way that doesn't make your wrist break every time you go to pick one up (IYKYK).

    The divider holding cast iron pans
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely perfect for what I needed. Invested in high end cookware and didn’t want to damage by stacking inside each other." —Anonymous

    Price: $32.10

    19. A colorful flat-weave rug that will hide the old flooring you just can't *stand* to look at anymore — plus, your feet will thank you!

    The rug styled in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful colors and texture is even richer and thicker than it shows in the pic. Make sure you get the nonstick pad for underneath." —Jennifer

    Price: $77.99+ (available in 10 sizes)

    20. A super customizable slide-out shelf to make the most out of your cabinetry and create a feeling of zen when you cook. Instead of a cacophony of pots and pans in your cupboard, you'll have a beautifully organized haven.

    The shelves holding pots and pans
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "We are in the middle of a kitchen reno, so I ordered these for our pantry area to make it more useful, and I'm OBSESSED with them!! Easy to install after I did the first one and knew what I was doing! They are the perfect size for my pantry, LOVE they were customizable, and they feel sturdy and great quality. Very happy with the purchase!" —Lauren

    Price: $89.99+ (originally $119.99; available in more than 400 sizes and in four colors)

    21. A solid wood room divider so you can carve out some space for a WFH office or create the perfect private workout area for your beloved stationary bike.

    the divider in the natural color
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I needed a divider for some privacy, and this one fits the bill. The height is perfect, it’s lightweight and practical, plus the price was reasonable." —Danielle

    Price: $63.99 (available in three colors)

    22. A splurge-worthy refrigerator upgrade that you will use every single day and wonder how you even lived without it before. The "family hub" can show photos, play music, display recipes, and even show you what's inside the fridge without opening the door.

    The refrigerator in the stainless steel color
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this fridge so much. Is it possible to love a fridge this much Yes it is! We use the Family Hub all the time. From the calendar feature, to the little notes you can add and not to mention the awesome speaker for playing Pandora or Spotify! Oh ya, and it keeps your food cold and fresh too! There’s that. Amazing fridge! Buy it!" —Melissa

    Price: $1,799 (originally $2,332)

    23. An all-season down-alternative comforter, which is exactly the solution you need so you aren't too cold with the AC on when it's hot and not too hot with the heat on when it's cold.

    the comforter on a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Feels like I'm sleeping at the Marriott!! I am a big fan of hotel beds! I always sleep like a baby whenever I stay at a hotel, so I wanted my own bed to feel the same!" —Bradleigh

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes twin–king)

    24. A storage ottoman that can help you take your kiddo's play space (aka your living room) back to a place where adults can sit and relax in a matter of minutes.

    The gray storage ottoman pictured in a living room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Lovely ottoman, exactly what I was looking for. The size is perfect (bigger than expected, which is a good thing). Very sturdy. Great material. Huge storage space. No regrets!!" —Elina

    Price: $135.99+ (available in six colors)

    25. A surprisingly stylish anti-fatigue mat you can put near the kitchen sink, so while you're elbow deep in dishwater at least your feet will be *sinking* into something soft.

    rectangle blue, orange, and yellow patterned anti-fatigue mat on kitchen floor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Nice kitchen mat! Very comfortable to stand on while working in the kitchen...love the colors!" —JessAnn

    Price: $34.99 (available in two sizes)

    26. A surprisingly strong magnetic knife holder that will free up some space (and will make opening your drawer a little less... dangerous) while actually looking pretty ~sharp~ on your wall.

    knives hanging on the magnetic knife holder
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I LOVE this! It allowed me to get rid of that bulky knife block that was taking up counter space. I placed it on a the side of a cabinet near the stove; right where we need it (and it's out of reach of any kiddos). It holds the knives securely. I was worried that it wouldn't fit all my knives, but it fits them all plus my kitchen scissors! Good value for the price!" —Mark

    Price: $15.35+ (available in two sizes)

    27. A set of eight airtight containers, so you can proudly display your rainbow of snacks without them getting stale (or worse, your supplies getting low without you knowing it).

    A user submitted photo of the containers with snacks in them
    Dhamyaa / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Researched all over the internet and finally found the right size for storage containers. The black labels and white pens are very clear. A nice way to organize and helps prevent over buying food you don't need to purchase. These containers should be at the top of your listing." —Helene

    Price: $40.33

    28. An elevated dog food feeder that also has storage for your pup's food, because our beloved furry friends deserve an adult upgrade in their lives as well (even if they're just pups).

    Charlene / Wayfair, Lindsay / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Such a cute dog bowl feeder, and it’s nice for larger breed dogs so they don’t have to bend down as far to eat or drink!!" —Brenda

    Price: $69.99+ (originally $139.99; available in four colors)

    29. A realistic-looking faux fiddle-leaf fig tree, which will give you all the benefits of looking like an adult who can keep a plant alive without having to actually, ya know, do that.

    the fiddle leaf fig in a styled room
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this fiddle fig! Very full and tall for the price. I’ve compared a lot of these trees at different price points and this one is by far the best for the money. Get it!" —Brandy

    Price: $93.99 (originally $139.99; available in two sizes)

    30. A sleek double trash can with a motion sensor to make your garbage area less...ya know, trashy. It's really amazing what keeping your recyclables contained will do for your kitchen.

    gray and black double trash can
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Just what I wanted. Recycling bin plus trash bin together in an attractive combined unit. Dark plastic lids and stainless steel base look great and fit well against a counter top edge." —Janet

    Price: $114.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.