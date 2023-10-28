30 Practical Things From Wayfair That Any Adult Should Probably Own

1. An adjustable-width closet organizer to give you the closet of your dreams (okay, so it's not quite a full walk-in with a dressing area and a shoe wall, but this will do the trick).
2. An elevated garden planter for those of us who love to cook with fresh herbs and veggies but don't have extensive outdoor space. Rosemary, anyone?
3. A clear plastic organizer that will help give your pantry the rainbow-organized glow-up it deserves.
4. A stylish adjustable standing desk, because you don't need the Resolute desk, but you do need something better than the cardboard boxes you've had stacked for two years now.
5. A room-darkening curtain panel or two so you can keep the light — and perhaps even the nosy neighbors you'd like to avoid — out.
6. A solid wood book stand that will help you keep your place in your cookbook during the busiest cooking moments... or hold your tablet so you can keep watching Bachelor In Paradise while you're making mac 'n' cheese from the box. Both are acceptable options.
7. A hall tree so you don't feel tempted to move just to get a coat closet. No more tripping over that gigantic pile of shoes, jackets, backpacks, and purses next to the door.
8. A cute and compact air fryer that will make you actually want to heat up those leftovers to crispy perfection.
9. A 6-quart programmable slow cooker to make your kitchen look AND smell better. The sleek design deserves some of your counter space, but what you're able to cook up inside is what will really make you fall in love with it.
10. A stoneware crock for your most-used favorites from your new set of utensils. No more desperately digging around in a drawer when things are starting to bubble over!
11. A convertible sofa that not only shows you have good taste but also that you're a thoughtful host for out-of-town guests. This is perfect if you don't have a separate guest bedroom but really wish you did.
12. A kitchen cart, which can give you the island you've always wanted but without the headache of a kitchen reno (save that for next year).
13. A three-bag laundry sorter with shelving that will turn your least favorite chore into the stuff organizing dreams are made of (and maybe even prevent more laundry mountains from forming).
14. A roll-up dish-drying rack — it allows the water to drip right back into your sink which makes literally SO MUCH SENSE. When you're done, just roll it right back up and store it in a cabinet!
15. An upgraded showerhead with different water pressure options because the ~drip, drip, drip~ you currently have is just not working for you.
16. A set of two pretty canvas prints to hang on the white wall that you've spent way too much time staring at and trying to figure out what to do with.
17. A pull-down touch-activated faucet that you can install yourself and might even make doing the dishes more enjoyable. Yeah, let that *sink* in.
18. A heavy-duty kitchenware divider strong enough to hold your beloved, well-seasoned cast-iron pan collection in a way that doesn't make your wrist break every time you go to pick one up (IYKYK).
19. A colorful flat-weave rug that will hide the old flooring you just can't *stand* to look at anymore — plus, your feet will thank you!
20. A super customizable slide-out shelf to make the most out of your cabinetry and create a feeling of zen when you cook. Instead of a cacophony of pots and pans in your cupboard, you'll have a beautifully organized haven.
21. A solid wood room divider so you can carve out some space for a WFH office or create the perfect private workout area for your beloved stationary bike.
22. A splurge-worthy refrigerator upgrade that you will use every single day and wonder how you even lived without it before. The "family hub" can show photos, play music, display recipes, and even show you what's inside the fridge without opening the door.
23. An all-season down-alternative comforter, which is exactly the solution you need so you aren't too cold with the AC on when it's hot and not too hot with the heat on when it's cold.
24. A storage ottoman that can help you take your kiddo's play space (aka your living room) back to a place where adults can sit and relax in a matter of minutes.
25. A surprisingly stylish anti-fatigue mat you can put near the kitchen sink, so while you're elbow deep in dishwater at least your feet will be *sinking* into something soft.
26. A surprisingly strong magnetic knife holder that will free up some space (and will make opening your drawer a little less... dangerous) while actually looking pretty ~sharp~ on your wall.
27. A set of eight airtight containers, so you can proudly display your rainbow of snacks without them getting stale (or worse, your supplies getting low without you knowing it).
28. An elevated dog food feeder that also has storage for your pup's food, because our beloved furry friends deserve an adult upgrade in their lives as well (even if they're just pups).
29. A realistic-looking faux fiddle-leaf fig tree, which will give you all the benefits of looking like an adult who can keep a plant alive without having to actually, ya know, do that.
30. A sleek double trash can with a motion sensor to make your garbage area less...ya know, trashy. It's really amazing what keeping your recyclables contained will do for your kitchen.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.