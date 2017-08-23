 go to content
These Six Questions Will Determine Which Of Marvel's Defenders You Are

Fingers crossed you don't get Danny Rand.

Posted on
Kat Angus
Kat Angus
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

  1. Getty
    Black Widow
    Via Marvel
    Black Widow
    Hawkeye
    Via Marvel
    Hawkeye
    Scarlet Witch
    Via Marvel
    Scarlet Witch
    Batman
    Via Warner Bros.
    Batman
    Black Panther
    Via Marvel
    Black Panther
    Doctor Strange
    Via Marvel
    Doctor Strange
    Superman
    Via Warner Bros.
    Superman
    Spiderman
    Via Marvel
    Spiderman
    Wonder Woman
    Via Warner Bros.
    Wonder Woman

  2. Getty
    Grilled cheese
    Grilled cheese
    Fried chicken
    Fried chicken
    Burrito
    Burrito
    Ice cream
    Ice cream
    Pie
    Pie
    Mac 'n' cheese
    Mac 'n' cheese
    Spaghetti & meatballs
    Spaghetti & meatballs
    Pizza
    Pizza
    Alcohol
    Alcohol

  3. Vampire
    Vampire
    Dragon
    Dragon
    Centaur
    Centaur
    Werewolf
    Werewolf
    Fairy
    Fairy
    Unicorn
    Unicorn
    Elf
    Elf
    Leprechaun
    Leprechaun
    Mermaid
    Mermaid

  4. "Want You Back"
    "Bad Liar"
    "Summer Bummer"
    "Forever Young"
    "Malibu"
    "Cut To The Feeling"
    "Green Light"
    "Despacito"
    "Shape Of You"

  5. Getty
    Twitter
    Twitter
    Facebook
    Facebook
    Instagram
    Instagram
    Spotify
    Spotify
    Snapchat
    Snapchat
    Reddit
    Reddit
    Tumblr
    Tumblr
    FaceTune
    FaceTune
    Messenger
    Messenger

  6. <i>BoJack Horseman</i>
    Via Netflix
    BoJack Horseman
    <i>GLOW</i>
    Via Netflix
    GLOW
    <i>House Of Cards</i>
    Via Netflix
    House Of Cards
    <i>Master Of None</i>
    Via Netflix
    Master Of None
    <i>Narcos</i>
    Via Netflix
    Narcos
    <i>Orange Is The New Black</i>
    Via Netflix
    Orange Is The New Black
    <i>Sense8</i>
    Via Netflix
    Sense8
    <i>Stranger Things</i>
    Via Netflix
    Stranger Things
    <i>Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt</i>
    Via Netflix
    Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

You got: Luke Cage

You have a strong sense of loyalty to your family and friends, and nothing will get in your way to be there for them. You don't like fake people and will stand up to bullies anytime, anywhere. Your reputation precedes you wherever you go, and people know not to mess with you.

Luke Cage Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
You got: Jessica Jones

You've got some demons, that's for sure, and you're no stranger to failure. But while you'd love to just be left alone, you have this pesky desire to help people that keeps getting in the way of your solitude. For the few people you do let in, though, you're fiercely loyal and will do anything for them.

Jessica Jones Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
You got: Matt "Daredevil" Murdock

People often underestimate you, and you prefer it that way. You'd rather pleasantly surprise someone, because if you raise their expectations, you might disappoint them later. You know your life would be easier if you worked out your neuroses, but you've grown so used to them that you're not sure who you'd be without them.

Matt "Daredevil" Murdock Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
You got: Danny "Iron Fist" Rand

Oof, bad luck. You're literally the worst. Even when you literally only have ONE JOB to do, you often abandon it to do something else. You probably came back from your one semester abroad talking in a different accent, and you show off your new "exotic" tattoo in the hopes that someone will mention it. Your powerful friends keep you around, but they make fun of you behind your back and to your face.

Danny "Iron Fist" Rand Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
You got: Claire Temple

OK, so technically you don't have any superpowers. But you're incredibly kind and understanding, and you want to do whatever you can to help people and do what's right. You bring people together — even very powerful, egotistical people — and get them to cooperate, which is really the most important power of all.

Claire Temple Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
