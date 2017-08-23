These Six Questions Will Determine Which Of Marvel's Defenders You Are

You got: Luke Cage You have a strong sense of loyalty to your family and friends, and nothing will get in your way to be there for them. You don't like fake people and will stand up to bullies anytime, anywhere. Your reputation precedes you wherever you go, and people know not to mess with you.

You got: Jessica Jones You've got some demons, that's for sure, and you're no stranger to failure. But while you'd love to just be left alone, you have this pesky desire to help people that keeps getting in the way of your solitude. For the few people you do let in, though, you're fiercely loyal and will do anything for them.

You got: Matt "Daredevil" Murdock People often underestimate you, and you prefer it that way. You'd rather pleasantly surprise someone, because if you raise their expectations, you might disappoint them later. You know your life would be easier if you worked out your neuroses, but you've grown so used to them that you're not sure who you'd be without them.

You got: Danny "Iron Fist" Rand Oof, bad luck. You're literally the worst. Even when you literally only have ONE JOB to do, you often abandon it to do something else. You probably came back from your one semester abroad talking in a different accent, and you show off your new "exotic" tattoo in the hopes that someone will mention it. Your powerful friends keep you around, but they make fun of you behind your back and to your face.

You got: Claire Temple OK, so technically you don't have any superpowers. But you're incredibly kind and understanding, and you want to do whatever you can to help people and do what's right. You bring people together — even very powerful, egotistical people — and get them to cooperate, which is really the most important power of all.

