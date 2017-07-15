Ghost is still alive, though! (Sorry for ending this quiz on such a bummer.)

The other three direwolves are dead.

She has no real beef with Varys.

The other three are on Arya's kill list!

The other three are members of the Night's Watch!

The other three have been either the fiancé or the husband of Sansa Stark!

The other three are Starks who died during the Red Wedding!

The other three are cities in Westeros!

"Pride In Battle" is the English translation of the Manchester Football Club's official motto.

The other three are official house words of various Great Houses in Westeros.

The other three are Cersei Lannister's children!

Nymeria is the name of Arya's direwolf.

The other three are the name of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons!

The other three belong to House Stark!

If You Get 7/10 On This "Odd One Out" Quiz, You Can Sit On The Iron Throne

You barely know anything about Game Of Thrones, and if you tried to become ruler, you'd probably die really, really quickly. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO

You know a fair amount about the Seven Kingdoms, but nowhere near enough to rule them. But at least you won't embarrass yourself at any Game of Thrones viewing parties. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

You know a lot about Game Of Thrones—so much, in fact, that you should take your rightful place on the iron throne! Hopefully you'll be a benevolent ruler. Just don't be a jerk about it, okay? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO

