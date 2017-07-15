WARNING: This quiz contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones seasons 1 through 6. Turn back now if you want to avoid them!
The other three belong to House Stark!
Theon belongs to House Greyjoy.Via HBO
The other three are the name of Daenerys Targaryen's dragons!
Nymeria is the name of Arya's direwolf.Via HBO
The other three are Cersei Lannister's children!
Margaery is a Tyrell, but became Cersei's daughter-in-law.Via HBO
The other three are official house words of various Great Houses in Westeros.
"Pride In Battle" is the English translation of the Manchester Football Club's official motto.Via HBO
The other three are cities in Westeros!
Qarth is a city in Essos.Via HBO
The other three are Starks who died during the Red Wedding!
Tyrion Lannister wasn't even at the Red Wedding.Via HBO
The other three have been either the fiancé or the husband of Sansa Stark!
Littlefinger just kinda creeps around Sansa sometimes.Via HBO
The other three are members of the Night's Watch!
Tormund Giantsbane is a wildling.Via HBO
The other three are on Arya's kill list!
She has no real beef with Varys.
The other three direwolves are dead.
Ghost is still alive, though! (Sorry for ending this quiz on such a bummer.)Via HBO
You barely know anything about Game Of Thrones, and if you tried to become ruler, you'd probably die really, really quickly.
You know a fair amount about the Seven Kingdoms, but nowhere near enough to rule them. But at least you won't embarrass yourself at any Game of Thrones viewing parties.
You know a lot about Game Of Thrones—so much, in fact, that you should take your rightful place on the iron throne! Hopefully you'll be a benevolent ruler. Just don't be a jerk about it, okay?