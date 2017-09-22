 back to top
"Center Stage" Is A Totally Perfect Movie, And Also It Makes Absolutely No Sense

It's not exactly on pointe.

Posted on
Kat Angus
Kat Angus
BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Anyone who has ever seen Center Stage knows that it is the most perfect film ever made, called it infinity no takebacks.

Columbia Pictures

It's a delightful film about a group of ballet dancers at the elite American Ballet Academy, all trying to find love, friendship, and — dare I say it? — themselves, while also attempting to become the best dancers they can be.

Look at baby Zoe Saldana on the left, there!
Columbia Pictures

Look at baby Zoe Saldana on the left, there!

But despite being 100% perfect in every way, Center Stage also includes an ending that makes absolutely no sense.

I realize that those two statements contradict each other, but hey, the world is bonkers and I maintain that both statements are true.
Columbia Pictures

I realize that those two statements contradict each other, but hey, the world is bonkers and I maintain that both statements are true.

All right, so: Jody Sawyer is a very pretty and very enthusiastic dancer, but she's got ~bad feet~ and her turnout is terrible.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures

Jody is SO terrible (supposedly) that Peter Gallagher's Eyebrows tell her that she won't be cast in the year-end showcase, which is B-A-D bad for Jody's ballet career.

Columbia Pictures

BUT! LUCKILY! Rebellious ballet star Cooper Nielson is ALSO putting together a show for the showcase, but his show is all alternative and is, like, gonna bring ballet TO THE PEOPLE, and he wants Jody to star in it! Phew!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures

It's made clear in the film that Cooper's show is for the losers of the American Ballet Academy who aren't good enough to be in the "real" showcase, which is why Jody is cast in the lead role. Oh yeah, and she and Cooper totally bone earlier in the movie.

Columbia Pictures

However! Also cast in Cooper's alternative ballet is Charlie — who, up to this point in the film, has been a standout at the Academy, with everyone praising his skills and artistry.

He's also very easy on the eyes.
Columbia Pictures

He's also very easy on the eyes.

So why would Charlie be demoted to Cooper's alternative ballet? Wouldn't Peter Gallagher's Eyebrows want the best dancers in the main showcase?

As far as anyone knows at this point, performing in Cooper's alternative ballet is career suicide.
Columbia Pictures

As far as anyone knows at this point, performing in Cooper's alternative ballet is career suicide.

Also, Cooper's show includes many, many background dancers. Just how many students got demoted to the loser ballet, exactly? If there are so many terrible students, why was Jody the only one singled out? None of this makes any sense at all!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures

And yet! And yet. Even though this plot point is ridiculous, it allows for the greatest dance sequence of all time, in which Jody's two romantic interests dance-fight over her while Jamiroquai plays in the background.

(Because, obviously, the other lead dancer sprains his ankle and Cooper takes his place at the last minute.)
Columbia Pictures

(Because, obviously, the other lead dancer sprains his ankle and Cooper takes his place at the last minute.)

Sure, a lot of the scene transitions happen INSTANTANEOUSLY, despite requiring significant costume, hair, and makeup changes. And no, that doesn't make any sense, either.

Plus, Jody's clearly a GREAT ballerina, so what the hell are Peter Gallagher's Eyebrows even going on about.
Columbia Pictures

Plus, Jody's clearly a GREAT ballerina, so what the hell are Peter Gallagher's Eyebrows even going on about.

But, frankly, WHO CARES, because this whole sequence is amazing and perfect, and in fact, let's all watch it right now, shall we?

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

So bless this film for being the greatest movie ever made and for refusing to shackle itself to such silly concepts as "logic" and "realism." Center Stage is perfect in its own way.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Columbia Pictures

The sequels, however? Let's just pretend those never happened.

Stage 6 Films, Lifetime

