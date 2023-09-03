    Meg Ryan Rom-Coms, Ranked From Cute To Absolutely Life-Changing

    "Don't you love New York in the fall? It makes me want to buy school supplies."

    If you dream of strolling through Central Park with a coffee in hand, contemplating the ups and downs of life and love, you're probably a Meg Ryan fan. And while Ryan's versatile career spans decades, she is most known for her '90s-era romantic comedies.

    I'm just going to say that she is the reigning queen of the romantic comedy genre.

    From whirlwind romances to slow-burn love stories, here is a countdown of Meg Ryan's best romantic comedies of all time:

    9. Prelude to a Kiss (1992)

    What it's about: Rita (Meg Ryan) and Peter (Alec Baldwin) are happy newlyweds whose lives flip upside down when Rita accidentally gets body swapped with an old man who attended their wedding.

    Why it makes the list: This film is as strange as it sounds. While the movie has some merit in its life lessons, Prelude to a Kiss ranks early on this list as Meg Ryan is mostly an old man, and the movie teeters the line of drama over comedy.

    8. Addicted to Love (1997)

    What it's about: When their exes begin an affair together, Maggie (Meg Ryan) and Sam (Matthew Broderick) put their differences aside to work toward a common goal: ruining the lives of their heartbreakers. Naturally, in the midst of their revenge plot, a connection sparks.

    Why it makes the list: This dark comedy didn't do too hot at the box office and received mixed reviews. Whether you love or hate it, though, it's an entertaining watch and stars two legends of the '90s.

    7. I.Q. (1994)

    What it's about: Meg Ryan plays Albert Einstein's niece who has inherited her uncle's brilliance. When a mechanic named Ed (Tim Robbins) begins to fall in love with her, Einstein decides to help him woo his niece over by teaching him how to sound like a genius. 

    Why it makes the list: Though its plot is fairly predictable, I.Q. is a cute and unique twist to your standard romantic comedy. It's a worthwhile watch for Meg Ryan devotees as she brings all her charm and wit to the performance.

    6. French Kiss (1995)

    What it's about: When Kate's (Ryan) picture-perfect fiancé dumps her out of the blue for a woman he met in Paris, she is determined to win him back. Thus, Meg Ryan, in all her quippy glory, boards the next flight to France, where she is seated next to a con man who ends up being the love of her life.

    Why it makes the list: This lesser-discussed Meg Ryan film is no When Harry Met Sally..., but it's cute enough to make the middle of our list. Who doesn't love a whirlwind romance with a criminal in the city of love?

    5. Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

    What it's about: After Joe Banks (Tom Hanks) learns that he's dying, a mysterious man offers to pay him a large sum of money to enjoy his final days with the caveat that he will jump into a volcano before his death to appease a group of island people who worship a fire god. Meg Ryan embarks on this bizarre journey with him, playing three different roles: DeDe, Angelica, and Patricia.

    Why it makes the list: This campy classic released in 1990 solidified the on-screen chemistry between Ryan and Hanks, later seen in notable films like Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail. The pair is a force to be reckoned with, and their work together went on to dominate the rom-com industry of a decade.

    4. Kate & Leopold (2001)

    What it's about: Leopold, a duke from the 1800s (Hugh Jackman), accidentally time-travels to the early 2000s where he stumbles into the life of workaholic Kate (Meg Ryan). Chaos and romance ensue. Also, the story is set in New York City, so Ryan is in her natural habitat. 

    Why it makes the list: This wouldn't be a Meg Ryan rom-com without her character finding love in a very unexpected place... such as the 19th century. While the plot is silly, it's a fun movie and notable enough to grace our list.

    3. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

    What it's about: When Sam, a single dad living in Seattle, gets coerced into talking about love on a radio show, a Baltimore-based woman is convinced he's her dream guy. I am convinced that only Meg Ryan could make this role endearing, as her character, Annie, hastily begins to fall in love with a stranger on a talk show. 

    Why it makes the list: The movie follows the separate lives of Sam and Annie all the while setting up why this pair is meant for one another. It's cute and quirky but has a ton of heart — no doubt due to the stellar performances by both Hanks and Ryan. This film is the perfect escape from realism and is magic.

    2. You've Got Mail (1998)

    What it's about: Book aficionado and dreamer Kathleen Kelly is perfectly content with her know-it-all journalist boyfriend and life as the owner of an independent bookstore. Things turn upside down when she enters an online chat room and strikes up a conversation with "NY152." The two form a virtual connection without realizing they are real-life enemies.

    Why it makes the list: The '90s were a moment for rom-coms. During the decade of Pretty Woman, Never Been Kissed, and 10 Things I Hate About You, this flick rises in the ranks as one of the most memorable. This is undoubtedly due to the flawless chemistry between Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, as well as the iconic character that is Kathleen Kelly. She's an entire vibe living in her brownstone, owning a cute little bookshop on the corner of a quaint city street, and having internal monologues about how she loves New York City in the fall. 

    1. When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

    What it's about: After graduating college in Chicago, two strangers get roped into carpooling all the way to New York City together. They don't get along. As the years go by and they enter adulthood, Harry and Sally keep bumping into each other and form a unique bond.

    Why it makes the list: Written by Nora Ephron (Sleepless In Seattle, You've Got Mail) and directed by Rob Reiner (Stand by Me, The Princess Bride), When Harry Met Sally... remains one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time. It's precisely what a rom-com should be: The dialogue is smart and witty, the characters feel relatable and dynamic, and it perfectly depicts the journey of a slow-burn romance. 

    Do you agree with this list? Rank your favorite Meg Ryan movies in the comments!