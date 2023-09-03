Meg Ryan Rom-Coms, Ranked From Cute To Absolutely Life-Changing

If you dream of strolling through Central Park with a coffee in hand, contemplating the ups and downs of life and love, you're probably a Meg Ryan fan. And while Ryan's versatile career spans decades, she is most known for her '90s-era romantic comedies.
From whirlwind romances to slow-burn love stories, here is a countdown of Meg Ryan's best romantic comedies of all time:
9.Prelude to a Kiss (1992)
8.Addicted to Love (1997)
7.I.Q. (1994)
6.French Kiss (1995)
5.Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)
4.Kate & Leopold (2001)
3.Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
2.You've Got Mail (1998)
1.When Harry Met Sally... (1989)
Do you agree with this list? Rank your favorite Meg Ryan movies in the comments!