37 Gifts For Anyone Who Has A Serious Skincare Obsession

1. A face mask maker they should have if they want to be in control of what ingredients they put on their skin. All they have to do is fill with water, then add in their favorite liquid ingredients, push a button, and watch the machine fill the mold with liquid. Once it cools down, they'll be ready to wear their customized face mask.
Promising review: "This was by far the best purchase I've made in a while. I got it for my wife and daughter who are obsessed with face masks. [They love] the ability to put your own ingredients in it, [and can make the masks] without any harsh chemicals. The masks are thicker, staying on their faces longer and more securely than store-bought ones. Definitely recommend." —darwin paul
Get it from Amazon for $59.59.
2. A pack of 100 compressed face mask sheets because it would be super cool to watch them go from the size of purse candy to a size large enough to fit on their face. They're made from cotton and can be dipped into their preferred facial tonic, essence, mist, or really whatever they want. Now they can watch a movie, read a book, or scroll through TikTok while they treat their skin to the good nutrients it needs.
Promising review: "Perfect for moisturizing after removing your makeup. Small convenient packaging and moisturizing on the go." —Monica M. Almeida
Get them from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in four styles).
3. A massaging and sculpting tool that has taken gua sha to the next level! This electric handheld stone has nine vibration settings, nine heat levels, and red light. They can use it for muscle therapy, draining their lymphatic system, and reducing puffiness and inflammation. This is a serious self-care game changer!
Promising review: "This has become part of my evening routine and I love it! Perfect size and it heats up and vibrates to stimulate and promote circulation. It’s super relaxing to use in the evening when I’m done for the day and have a clean face and have already applied my evening serums. Highly recommend!" —Anne W.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
4. A pack of five Mediheal Tea Tree sheet masks that'll balance and clarify their skin in as little as 15 minutes. Each sheet includes herbal extracts such as willow bark, rosemary, tea tree oil, chamomile, and Asiatic pennywort (to calm redness). With these masks, they'll never have to set an alarm because the logo will become more visible when their treatment is complete.
Promising review: "I love these masks! I have had a lifelong battle of fighting acne and combination skin. Some spots are super oily and others are super dry. Using this mask 2–3 times a week has improved my overall appearance and when I do have a breakout, it’s nowhere near as bad." —Miranda
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $9.95 (available in various quantities).
5. A multi-functional skin scrubber to give them an at-home facial that includes four modes (cleaning, lifting, ion+, and ion-). This little gadget uses high-frequency vibrations that will help remove dead skin, blackheads, whiteheads, and excess oil. This is exactly what they need to optimize the effectiveness of all those expensive skin products in their collection.
This has three different functions (cleansing, lifting, and smoothing) and is best to use when their skin is still damp!
Promising review: "Love this tool! I recently got a professional facial and they used a tool like this one on me! I was so intrigued that I had to purchase one for myself! The price point is amazing and it does the job. Once I used it, I noticed I was able to exfoliate my skin nicely and get some extractions from my clogged pores on my nose and chin. I then used it with a serum, which was nice and how it was used during my facials. Can’t wait to use it more! There are tons of different ways to use it! Great price for a great tool!" —Stephanie Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
6. A foaming cleanser made to brighten, nourish, and hydrate dry and dull skin. It contains rice water, rice bran, and soap wort to restore and improve their skin texture. They should use this if they want to show off that natural glow!
Fun fact: Rice water was the most favored traditional beauty treatment among the women in the royal court of the Joseon dynasty! This cleanser is sulfate-free.
Promising review: "Moisturizing and foamy. I have never found anything to compare this to here so I have to send away to Korea for it! My face always feels amazing after using this and I really like the faint scent. My skin is very sensitive. I've had facials and it has burned. I get red splotches even from Neutrogena (which is supposed to be great for sensitive skin). This is the only thing that doesn't irritate me. Added bonus — cleared up blackheads and not one pimple since starting it." —L. Peck
Get it from Amazon for $12.
7. A multi-oil balm cleanser that is formulated to remove makeup, excess oil, and residue in their pores. When they apply the solid cleanser, it melts into an oily consistency and rinses off easily with water. This game-changing product is what they've been scrolling and clicking all over the internet to find.
Promising review: "I was worried about my skin having an oily residue after using it — not at all! It is soothing and leaves my skin feeling clean and soft. I especially love that I don’t have to wet my hands first. You use the enclosed spatula to scoop it out and then melt in your hands to apply to face. When you rinse it off, it comes off clean and residue-free. My new go-to face cleanser!" —DAF
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two formulas).
8. A gross-but-oh-so-satisfying exfoliating foot mask that has left over 32,000 reviewers in love with their baby-soft feet. They just need to cut along the dotted line, slip their feet in the booties for an hour, gently wash their feet, and they'll see the dead skin peel away in three to seven days. It might look kinda gross, but the results are totally worth it!
Promising review: "My feet used to be horribly dry, itchy, and cracked with thick calluses. I started using Baby Foot every couple of months a year ago and my feet are now soft and smooth. Make sure to soak your feet before using and then again at least once a few days later. I leave the booties on for longer than the instructions, usually around two hours. It doesn’t burn or irritate my skin. A few days later the top layer of skin starts peeling all over. It’s REALLY gross-looking so make sure you don’t need to show your feet for about two weeks! The results are amazing so it’s totally worth it! Calluses improve dramatically with one treatment but bad calluses may need a couple of treatments to go away. Make sure to wait at least two weeks before using again. I’ve recommended to all my friends and family. Seems to work for all skin types." —Mostly Maven
Get it from Amazon for $25.
9. A "Slap It" butt sheet for the butt cheeks. This mask has tons of delightful plant-based ingredients to retexture their bum! Swimsuit season will be around the corner before they know it, so you might as well gift them something that'll prepare them 🍑!
FYI, Bawdy Butt Masks are available in four varieties: "Slap It" (for improving texture and tone), "Squeeze It" (for brightening and rejuvenating with citrus), "Shake It" (for firming and illuminating with marine algae), and "Bite It" (for hydrating and toning with plant-based collagen).
Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a mask for the butt lol, but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness! I would recommend trying it, but I will be purchasing more for sure. 👍" –Lauren
Get the "Slap It" mask from Amazon for $9.99.
10. Two boxes of pore-tightening, skin-lifting SKIN1004 Zombie Pack face masks that only take 15 minutes to work and make them look like an extra on The Walking Dead. When they're ready to remove the mask, they'll just wash it off and be left with a hydrated, fresh-out-the-spa look.
Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore's appearance, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level." —Samantha
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $34.25 (also available in a set of two and three).
11. An Esarora Ice Roller because their face can get so puffy, and face masks with the cooling beads are no help. This ~cool~ gizmo will literally glide over their face and may help soothe inflamed skin, headaches, built-up tension, sore muscles, and more.
Promising review: "I went to a high-end spa that used one of these on my face. It felt so good so I ran home and found this on Amazon. This tool is the best. I use it for a thigh issue that needs to be iced frequently. It's so easy – no bags of ice? Just use the freezer roller! I use it for headaches and on my face to feel good! I can't say enough good things about this product — everyone should have one! My boyfriend loves it too!" —Rula
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 12 colors).
12. An octopus-shaped blackhead-removing stick that's literally like a magnet to blackheads, whiteheads, and pretty much anything that's caught in their pores!
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
13. A blackhead-removing vacuum to suck out that super gross blend of oils, dirt, and dead skin that lives in their pores. It comes with six stainless steel blackhead remover tools, six suction heads, and three adjustment modes. They can even use their phone to see how dirty their skin really is — if they download the app.
Promising review: "Seriously the best product I have ever used on my face! I use it weekly. It is the only thing I’ve added to my skincare routine and everyone I come into contact with is telling me how great my skin looks! Even my eyelash technician/esthetician has complimented the glow and smooth complexion of my face. I have always fought with uneven/rough skin. I have tried all the products and all the serums out there with no results, priced high or low. I even have a $400 personal microdermabrasion machine that doesn’t give me anywhere close to these results. This $30 tool has been life-changing when it comes to my skin! BUY THIS! You will thank me later." —Shelby Derrick
