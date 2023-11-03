28 Products That Work So Well, You May Want To Invest In Multiples

Check out a TikTok of the Dawn Powerwash Spray to see it in action!

The spray nozzle on the bottle is reusable and the set also comes with three refill bottles. Once you're finished with one bottle, just remove the nozzle and place it on any of the three refills.

Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about this spray: "I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well."



Get it from Amazon for $17.50.