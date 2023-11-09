We Found 23 Products With The Grossest Before And After Photos To Scare You Into Finally Cleaning

1. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you'll literally "set and forget." Spray your shower from top to bottom, wait for 8–12 hours, and rinse. Not only will your shower stay clean for a week, it will also smell like vanilla.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed 'til my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. Day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes and two scents).
2. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner designed to deep clean and effortlessly remove stains from your carpets, rugs, and furniture. Maybe your carpet looks a hot mess and you want to replace it, but before you do, give this genius invention a try.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it, and I loved it. Looked for it online, and on Walmart, they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my carseats look brand new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. If you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions, and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos
Get it from Amazon for $109.59 (also available with add-ons).
3. A jar of The Pink Stuff, because you need something that pretty much works on everything. I'm sure you're soooo over stains on the wall, grime, soap scum, and overall filth. If I'm right, then you definitely needed this in your house, like, yesterday.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I saw someone using this on TikTok and I was skeptical at first, but for $7 I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah M.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover, a water-based cleaning spray to protect your carpets from all types of stains. Even that super old stain that has made itself at home in your carpets doesn't stand a chance against this stain-removing miracle.
Check out this TikTok of the Folex Carpet Spot Remover to see it in action!
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then, there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then, above that, there are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years, and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex, and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets, or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-sized jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
Get it from Amazon for $6.65 (also available in multipacks).
5. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner if you're eternally disgusted with how your microwave looks, and asking yourself "when did this happen?" Luckily you won't have to use too much elbow grease to get your microwave cleaned. Just fill with vinegar and water, set the microwave for seven minutes, and there ya go. Good as new!
Promising reviews: "Our work microwave was so disgusting I wanted to throw it out. Or thought I would need a Hazmat suit to clean it. I literally put Angry mama in for seven minutes and everything just wiped right off. It was amazing. Then I put angry mama on top of the microwave it’s a funny reminder to everyone at work to keep the microwave clean. Highly recommend!" —Bridget
"TikTok made me buy this! Love it!!! It does work! Cleaned my microwave! It’s hilarious to see this angry mama blowing off the steam! Hahaaa." —Leah
Get it from Amazon for $6.89 (available in four colors).
6. A shower door cleaner that will eliminate soap scum and hard water stains, and have your shower door shining bright like a diamond!
Check out this Rain-X TikTok cleaning hack that will keep your shower door sparkling and see-through!
Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth, it was not very effective. The second time, I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, and it turned out beautiful, just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP
Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
7. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner that removes fingerprints, water marks, and residue from your appliances. It also works on black stainless steel by leaving a protective barrier that resists fingerprints, dust, dirt, oil, and smudges. Now, your appliances can look brand-new again!
Promising review: "The stainless steel appliances in our rental were so stained and smudged. Regular cleaners didn't work. I saw this product recommended on TikTok and immediately looked it up on Amazon. The reviews were good, and the price was right, but what won me over was the plant-based ingredient list and lavender scent. I used the product the day it arrived in the mail. Worked like a charm! Easy-to-use spray, microfiber cloth included. So now, my stainless steel appliances look shiny, and my kitchen smells amazing! Highly recommend." —diana
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (also available in packs of two or six).
8. A chainmail scrubber so you can effectively remove the fused, burned-on morsels from the surface of your cast-iron skillet, without ruining your seasoning or touching the gunk in the pan. It's made from stainless steel, it's durable, and won't rust. Feel free to use it on your waffle makers, griddles, and casserole dishes too!
Check out this TikTok to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was looking for a regular chain sponge, but this came up in the same search. I love that I can keep my hands out of the pan when scrubbing. The handle is sturdy and handles the task very well. It has holes straight through to make cleaning it super easy. Very happy with it." —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two colors and two sizes).
9. An absolutely ingenious purse-cleaning sticky ball — you won't believe how many crumbs have found their way to the bottom of your bag. Good thing you can just drop this in your purse and let it collect all of the lint and crumbs. Then when you suddenly remember to clean out your purse, the only thing you'll have to do is empty it, wash it, and put it back in your bag like nothing happened.
Promising review: "I found out about this little gadget on a TikTok video, and I thought I'd give it a try. I usually keep some sort of snack in my purse, and as much as I try to keep the containers sealed and to keep my bags clean, I inevitably end up with those annoying little 'micro-crumbs' at the bottom. As soon as I ordered this ball, I put it straight into my purse, and within a day or two, it was already time to wash it! It picks up a lot for being so small! Pro tip: to open it, squeeze the thick ring around the middle and it should pop apart pretty easily. Rinse off the sticky ball part with just water, then put it back together and let it air dry for a couple of hours. Good as new! I highly recommend this product. Whether you have kids or not, bags just get lint and teeny tiny little crumbs over time. Buy it!!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors and a pack of three).
10. The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray, because you need something that pretty much works on everything. I'm sure you're soooo over stains on your doors, grime, soap scum, and filth in general. If I'm right, then you definitely needed this in your house, like, yesterday.
Watch a TikTok of the Pink Stuff spray effortlessly erasing this wall art!
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
Get it from Amazon for $4.89 (also available in a pack of three).
11. A pack of six cleaning K-Cups you might need if you've never deep cleaned your Keurig. You only have to use one cleaning pod every three months, and will get a nontoxic, biodegradable, and easy clean on your Keurig. You'll be surprised to see how much dirt has been lingering in your coffee maker.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
12. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll keep you from trying to sweep up that little line of dirt that just won't go in the dustpan. If you do decide to vacuum after sweeping, it'll actually feel effortless.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in seven colors).
13. A pack of four drain snakes if you're disgusted with the water building up in your tub when you shower. Don't be surprised if you pull out a whole wig's worth of hair from your drain.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and was tired of spending so much money on drain cleaner. I was blown away by how much hair and gunk came out of the sink and tub drain. Disgusting, but also so helpful to actually clean it out. I will recommend this to my family and friends." —Lisa S.
Get a set of four from Amazon for $5.37+ (avai