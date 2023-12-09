22 Cleaning Products With Before And After Photos That Are Scary Good

1. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you'll literally "set and forget." Spray your shower from top to bottom, wait for 8–12 hours, and rinse. Not only will your shower stay clean for a week, it will also smell like vanilla.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed 'til my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. Day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in two sizes, two scents, and a pack of two).
2. Or, a shower door cleaner that will eliminate soap scum and hard water stains, and have your shower door shining bright like a diamond! Just apply the product to a damp cloth, rub in a circular motion, rinse the door, and wipe it dry with a towel. The quick results will have your guests thinking that you're either really good at cleaning, or you just installed a new shower door!
Check out this Rain-X TikTok cleaning hack that will keep your shower door sparkling and see-through!
Promising review: "This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth, it was not very effective. The second time, I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass, and it turned out beautiful, just like the first day the glass was installed." —EJP
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
3. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner designed to deep clean and effortlessly remove stains from your carpets, rugs, and furniture in a matter of seconds. Maybe your carpet looks a hot mess and you want to replace it, but before you do, give this genius invention a try.
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99!
Get it from Amazon for $109.59 (also available with add-ons).
4. The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray if you need something that pretty much works on everything, without spending all day scrubbing. I'm sure you're soooo over stains on your doors, grime, soap scum, and filth in general. If I'm right, then you definitely needed this in your house, like, yesterday.
Watch a TikTok of the Pink Stuff spray effortlessly erasing this wall art!
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
Get it from Amazon for $4.89 (also available in a pack of three or four).
5. Or a jar of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste, because it's just as fast, effective, and also works on almost every surface. If your walls, floors, grout, and other surfaces could use a good scrub and a quick clean, add a jar to your cart!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "I saw someone using this on TikTok and I was skeptical at first, but for $7 I thought I'd try it anyway. I am SO glad I bought this! I had a hair dye stain on the bottom of my bathtub for about a year from dyeing my hair at home, and I tried EVERYTHING...nail polish remover, Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, Scrubbing Bubbles foam spray, etc., with no avail. I also had calcium stains on the drain of my bathtub and sink that were a pain to get out. This product erased all of these stains with ease and made it look like they were never there! This is your sign to buy this...I am so happy!" —Savannah M.
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6. A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller that is loved dearly by pet owners. It's like a sticky lint roller that is designed to trap hair inside of the barrel, allowing you to easily discard it without making a mess. This is a great way to keep your rugs and furniture looking presentable.
Promising review: "Heard about this through TikTok and after some time sitting in my cart, I decided to give it a try and I’m glad I did! It works great and it’s small enough to put away in a convenient spot (I keep mine tucked away under in my TV stand). It’s amazing when you’re tidying up the place in a hurry and you want don’t have much time to vacuum! It’s also very easy to clean. Great purchase!." —Becca
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
7. A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover, a water-based cleaning spray to protect your carpets from all types of stains. Even that super old stain that has made itself at home in your carpets doesn't stand a chance against this stain-removing miracle.
Check out this TikTok of the Folex Carpet Spot Remover to see it in action!
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then, there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then, above that, there are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years, and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex, and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets, or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-sized jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
8. A pack of two plant-based stainless steel cleaners to instantly remove fingerprints, water marks, and residue from your appliances. It also works on black stainless steel by leaving a protective barrier that resists fingerprints, dust, dirt, oil, and smudges. Now, your appliances can look brand-new again!
Promising review: "The stainless steel appliances in our rental were so stained and smudged. Regular cleaners didn't work. I saw this product recommended on TikTok and immediately looked it up on Amazon. The reviews were good, and the price was right, but what won me over was the plant-based ingredient list and lavender scent. I used the product the day it arrived in the mail. Worked like a charm! Easy-to-use spray, microfiber cloth included. So now, my stainless steel appliances look shiny, and my kitchen smells amazing! Highly recommend." —diana
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
9. A chainmail scrubber so you can effectively remove the fused, burned-on morsels from the surface of your cast-iron skillet, without ruining your seasoning or touching the crud in the pan. It's made from stainless steel, it's durable, won't rust, and instantly removes gunk from hard to reach places. Feel free to use it on your waffle makers, griddles, and casserole dishes too!
Check out this TikTok to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was looking for a regular chain sponge, but this came up in the same search. I love that I can keep my hands out of the pan when scrubbing. The handle is sturdy and handles the task very well. It has holes straight through to make cleaning it super easy. Very happy with it." —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two colors and two sizes).
10. An absolutely ingenious purse-cleaning sticky ball — you won't believe how many crumbs have found their way to the bottom of your bag. Good thing you can just drop this in your purse and let it collect all of the lint and crumbs. Then when you suddenly remember to clean out your purse, the only thing you'll have to do is empty it, wash it, and put it back in your bag like nothing happened.
Promising review: "I found out about this little gadget on a TikTok video, and I thought I'd give it a try. I usually keep some sort of snack in my purse, and as much as I try to keep the containers sealed and to keep my bags clean, I inevitably end up with those annoying little 'micro-crumbs' at the bottom. As soon as I ordered this ball, I put it straight into my purse, and within a day or two, it was already time to wash it! It picks up a lot for being so small! Pro tip: to open it, squeeze the thick ring around the middle and it should pop apart pretty easily. Rinse off the sticky ball part with just water, then put it back together and let it air dry for a couple of hours. Good as new! I highly recommend this product. Whether you have kids or not, bags just get lint and teeny tiny little crumbs over time. Buy it!!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors and a pack of three).
11. A pack of six cleaning K-Cups you might need if you've never deep cleaned your Keurig. You only have to use one cleaning pod every three months, and will get a nontoxic, biodegradable, and easy clean on your Keurig. You'll be surprised to see how much dirt has been lingering in your coffee maker. And it basically take the same amount of time as brewing your morning coffee.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
12. A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that'll make dust, dirt and small pieces of trash vanish before your very eyes, and keep you from trying to sweep up that little line of dirt that just won't go in the dustpan. If you do decide to vacuum after sweeping, it'll actually feel effortless.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in nine colors).
13. A rubber squeegee brush you can use to bring up strands from the carpet fiber abyss within the first sweep. Even though it's ideal to use on carpets, it can also be used on any floor type. Not to mention, the other end works as a squeegee to take care of any liquid spills!
Check this out in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy. But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got. I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" —Alyssa Frey
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.