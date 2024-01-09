If You Want To Make Your Home Sparkle In A Jiffy, Get These 27 Cleaning Products

1. A cooktop cleaner kit for glass and ceramic surfaces that is so effective at removing scorch marks and charred food that have somehow fused to your stove. It only takes a little effort and a few minutes to make your stove look brand-new!
The kit comes with a 10 oz. cleaner and polish bottle, a scrubbing pad, and a razor.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!! I cannot believe what it took off our stovetop! We bought a house and the electric stove was left and I had tried everything to get it looking new and clean, EVERYTHING. I'd seen this on TikTok and figured I’d give it a shot and WOW am I glad I did. Hello new clean stove." —Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.98.
2. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray you'll literally "set and forget." Spray your shower from top to bottom, wait for 8-12 hours, and rinse. Not only will your shower stay clean for a week, it will also smell like vanilla. No more elbow grease, and no more strong chemical smells for you.
This TikTok of the Wet and Forget shower cleaner will make you see why it's one of the easiest ways to clean your shower.
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents, two sizes, and a pack of two).
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner if your sink smells like a combination of every meal you've had in the past five years, and you're tired of it. The foaming bubbles will clean your drain and leave it smelling lemony fresh — and keep you from calling a plumber.
Wanna see how it works? Check out the Glisten garbage disposer foaming cleaner TikTok here!
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $3.78 (available in various quantities).
4. A chainmail scrubber so you can effectively (and quickly) remove the fused, burned-on morsels from the surface of your cast-iron skillet, without ruining your seasoning or touching the crud in the pan. It's made from stainless steel, it's durable, won't rust, and instantly removes gunk from hard to reach places. Feel free to use it on your waffle makers, griddles, and casserole dishes too!
Check out this TikTok to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was looking for a regular chain sponge, but this came up in the same search. I love that I can keep my hands out of the pan when scrubbing. The handle is sturdy and handles the task very well. It has holes straight through to make cleaning it super easy. Very happy with it." —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors).
5. A toilet bowl bomb for anyone who enjoys a clean latrine without using harsh chemicals. Just toss one of these fizzy bombs into the toilet, wait a few minutes, do a little scrubbing, then flush!
Take a look at this TikTok to see the Toilet Cleaning Bombs in action.
One Stop Eco Shop is a small business based in New Jersey that sells zero-wast, sustainable, and eco-friendly products.
Get one from One Stop Shop Eco for $0.60
6. An all-purpose car upholstery cleaner to remove those deep stains that you never thought could be cleaned — but in a matter of seconds. Whether you spill your Starbucks or sauce packets on your seats, you'll have an instant solution ready to use.
Here's a TikTok of the Car Guy's upholstery cleaner in action!
Promising review: "Works great! I saw a video for this product on TikTok, and knew that I needed it in my life. I love it, and it helps keep my new car looking clean and new!" —Alison Crawford
Get it from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in two sizes).
7. A set of Swedish dishcloths that can soak up over 20x their weight and are abrasive enough to scrub away messes that make you want to never wash a dish again. Imagine combining reusable paper towels and sponges together to get the perfect cleaning cloth. And if your littles are always spilling things, this baby will absorb those spills in a jiff — and will be your new bestie!!
Promising review: "I heard about these on TikTok. I wanted something that simply absorbs my cleaner and what’s wet off the counter without streaking crap like most washcloths and sponges do. These showed up today sturdy and kinda weird. I sprayed my dirty, oily stovetop with cleaner, got one of the square sponges wet, and started wiping up the counters and stove. Hot diggity dog! I love this sponge already! Cleaned up completely and didn’t require multiple passes. When you use it, you’ll know what I’m talking about. Great product!!!!" —Julie
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $15.25+ (available in seven colors and a variety pack).
8. A Little Green upholstery cleaner for deep cleaning and swiftly removing stains from your carpets, rugs, and furniture. Maybe your carpet looks a hot mess and you want to replace it, but before you do, give this genius invention a try.
Promising review: "So this stain has been on our carpet for over a year. We never knew what it could have been, assuming someone spilled a drink. It came out with a couple good passes. I also used this on other spots in my carpet and you can tell because those spots are now lighter/cleaner than the rest of my carpet! Pretty good suction, easy set up and tear down. The clean water can go pretty fast if you are trigger happy and are constantly spraying. I advise to spray and let it soak for several minutes, suction, and then spray, and do more passes until less and less is suctioned up. Pretty happy so far..." —Maricela
Get it from Amazon for $123.59.
9. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner kit that instantly removes fingerprints, water marks, and residue from your appliances. It also works on black stainless steel by leaving a protective barrier that resists fingerprints, dust, dirt, oil, and smudges. Now, your appliances can look shiny again!
Check out this TikTok of the Therapy stainless steel cleaning spray working miracles!!
Therapy Clean is a small family-owned and operated business that is dedicated to creating cleaning products to make your home shine.
Promising review: "This is a miracle worker on stainless. I have tried everything to get my stainless to shine like it should, even the home remedies, which do NOT work — sorry but they don't. This stuff is the best I have tried. I follow a girl on TikTok who recommended it and she has been right 100% on her Amazon recommendations. She nailed it again. You will love this stuff." —Amazonwoman
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack).
10. A rubber squeegee brush you can use to bring up strands from the carpet fiber abyss within the first sweep. Even though it's ideal to use on carpets, it can also be used on any floor type. Not to mention, the other end works as a squeegee to take care of any liquid spills!
Check this out in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "So of course I saw this product on TikTok...and added it to the list of things that TikTok made me buy. But I'm very glad that I did. I have a Siberian husky who sheds a LOT...and in all seasons. I use this on my carpet before vacuuming and it loosens up the hair so easily that my vacuum never got. I never realized I had that much dog hair caked into my carpet until I used this!" —Alyssa Frey
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
11. The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray because it's fast, effective, and also works on almost every surface. If your walls, floors, grout, and other surfaces could use a good scrub and a quick clean, add a jar to your cart!
Watch a TikTok of the Pink Stuff spray effortlessly erasing this wall art!
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
Get it from Amazon for $4.89 (available in packs of three and four).
12. A pack of six pumice stone bars to remove calcium buildup, limescale, and hard water rings in minutes. Lucky for you, they're chemical-free, odorless, nontoxic and made from recycled materials. It only takes a few firm swipes to completely clean your toilet bowl!
Promising review: "Never thought of using these for hard water stains in the toilet but I have to say - the work amazing. I was worried they would scratch the porcelain but they did not. I did not have to use any other chemicals and I was able to get the hard water marks off in like 30 seconds. I’ve told all my friends and ordered them for dad to use on his toilets. He has a septic system and does not like using and chemicals to clean." —Patricia
Get them from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in a pack of 12).