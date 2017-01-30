This Dog’s Hair Is Honestly Better Than Mine

Get Our App!
The History Of High Heels video
What are your secrets, tiny pup?

Julie Gerstein
Julie Gerstein
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Feast your eyes upon this little doggo from Japan.

Feast your eyes upon this little doggo from Japan.

instagram.com

2. Her name is Kuma, and her hair is just so perfect.

Her name is Kuma, and her hair is just so perfect.

instagram.com

Whoa, side French braid.

3. This lil’ Shih Tzu-Pekingese mix’s beautiful locks rival Blake Lively’s and Connie Britton’s.

This lil' Shih Tzu-Pekingese mix's beautiful locks rival Blake Lively's and Connie Britton's.

instagram.com

4. Just look at that terrific top knot.

Just look at that terrific top knot.

instagram.com

5. And the sweetest braided bow.

And the sweetest braided bow.

instagram.com

6. Here’s Kuma rocking Kendall Jenner’s heart hair look.

Instagram: @moem_n

Instagram: @kendalljenner

 

7. A deep side part? Of course.

A deep side part? Of course.

instagram.com

8. Two messy braids? TOO MUCH.

Two messy braids? TOO MUCH.

instagram.com

9. Oh, you want accessories? I got accessories.

Oh, you want accessories? I got accessories.

instagram.com

10. Kuma, teach us your ways.

Kuma, teach us your ways.

instagram.com

