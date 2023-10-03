BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Products That Reviewers With Fine Hair Swear By

    Only the ~finest~ of products for our finest of hair folks.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A volumizing hair powder to give your locks a little lift any time you fancy one, with a poof n' boost of instant volume, texture, and lasting hold.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy grail! Finally found a volumizing product that works better than anything else! I have fine hair and my hair doesn’t hold volume for long. This is seriously the best product and I have tried so many." —Erin

    Get it from Amazon for $27 (available in two styles).

    2. A tangle-teasing detangling brush specially made for fine and thin hair-having folks who want to gently remove knots and rats' nests without breaking hair or leaving it frizzy and frazzled.

    Reviewer using the rose bud brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Where has this been all my life?! Seriously, I've been struggling for DECADES to find a way to detangle my long hair without being harsh (ripping hair out, pulling my scalp, breaking picks, using more conditioner than I should to try to soften the hair). This brush IS THE ANSWER. I don't even have to use conditioner anymore. The brush glides through my hair in the shower and I'm finished detangling in half the time as before with very little to no hair left in the brush. Tangle Teezer for the win! I will never be without one. The HOLY GRAIL for detangling hair!" —SummerGirl

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 32 colors).

    3. Or a tourmaline-enhanced nylon brush which is small but sturdy and highly efficient at creating volume and the most *precise* teased looks, including vintage-style bouffants.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Being a Southern Girl I love big hair, even though my hair does not tease easily. I have fine, thin hair and I have really loved this brush (and found myself wondering why I waited so long to buy one). I am able to achieve lovely volume without any visible to my fine hair. The pointed end is great for sectioning your hair and the bristles are also good for smoothing out the top of your teased hair. I use this brush for curling my hair in addition to teasing, so I've been surprised at how much I've used it. I am able to separate the sections out and brush them smooth before curling my hair. I then go back and use the pointed handle to pull layers and tease, smoothing the top back out with the brush. It has really worked well and doesn't pull the curl back out of my hair. I would highly recommend this brush, you'll be surprised how much you use it! (In fact, I may need a second one for my purse...)" —SouthernDame

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in two colors).

    4. A dry texturizing hair spray reviewers rave is the *best of the best* when it comes to enhancing your mane's body and definition without leaving it greasy or heavy AND giving it a soft, matte finish. So good.

    Sephora

    Promising review: "This is the most amazing volumizer I’ve ever used, and I have tried a lot. I have long, fine, natural blonde hair and this gives incredible volume that lasts all day. I find you have to spray it once and not touch it again and it will hold. The blogger Fashion Jackson recommended this and that was the only reason I tried it. I’m so glad I did!" —CitychicYYC

    Get it from Sephora for $42.

    5. An Honest Company leave-in conditioning spray to nourish your locks, assist you ~greatly~ in the detangling process before you comb it out, and leave you smelling like a delicious dessert.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is a holy grail product for me for a reason I wasn’t expecting! I bought this to keep in my beach bag for days out on the boat. My hair is always a tangled mess by the end of the day, so I thought this would help. It definitely helps with tangles, but it also has tamed my frizz so well that I use it every day now! I spray it on right out of the shower and comb through. I have also sprayed it on dry hair on days when I didn’t wash my hair. It’s fantastic!" —Chelsea

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three scents and also in a pack of three).

    6. A laver-scented dry shampoo made with natural, organic ingredients perfect for a busy morning hair refresh when you don't have time for a full wash and dry. Start with a small amount of powder, tap it out onto the roots, and then gently rub it in for best results.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am writing this after my third purchase of this product. I sincerely think it will be a staple in my cosmetic products for some time. I LOVE the volume it gives my hair, I love that I don't have to wash my hair more than once a week, I love that it blends in perfectly with my hair. This product is great and such a holy grail item. It's been my little secret for some time; people are always so shocked when I tell them that I'm on my fifth day without washing my hair, and yet it looks not greasy and has volume. I love love love this product. So happy I took the chance on it a few years back. I have never looked at another dry shampoo. Go buy this and thank me later!" —Dorothy

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    7. OUAI wave spray for those effortless beachy waves you've been craving all winter long without having to ever set foot onto the shore or in the ocean. We love a low-effort styler.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is exactly what I've been looking for to achieve soft, casual beach waves! I want to avoid applying any heat to my hair so styling tools are out. I have straight, fine hair with absolutely no body. Yet this produces perfect results which last all day! The next day, I just wet my hands and scrunched to reactivate with the same great results. No sticky residue, no icky crispy texture, and pleasant scent throughout the day. So glad I found this product!!!" —Denise

    Get it from Amazon for $28.

    8. A vegan, leave-in curl-defining cream rich in rice amino acids to seal in moisture and avocado to nourish and hydrate your hair back to health. Use this stuff often for soft, bouncy curls full of body.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Absolutely my holy grail. This is the curl product I've searched my whole life for. I have 2b–2c hair and finding products that define my curls has been difficult. I have soft, defined curls and I love it!" —Amazon reviewer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.

    9. A L'Oreal Paris hair treatment kinda like a big, thirst-quenching glass of water for your thirsty hair, giving you that silky-smooth, shiny look and feel so transformative it might leave you breathless.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It does exactly what it says ... makes your hair soft, shiny, and cooperative! I have given this to two of my friends ALREADY - one with thick and curly hair, the other with limp and fine hair - and THEY BOTH swear by this product! Just can't think of enough good things to say! I have short bleached hair, so am getting excellent results using less than half as much as they recommend. Buy this stuff --- you'll thank yourself later!!!!!" —enamelcamel

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97.

    10. A collagen-coating hair protein treatment to give your scalp some much-needed TLC. This rich, deep repairing mask only takes five to twenty minutes in wet, freshly washed, and rinsed hair before it works its magic.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this bc I saw on the good ole TikTok that it was similar in quality to Olaplex and WOW. I was not expecting it to be so good. I wanted something to prevent frizz after blow drying (I have long, fine hair), and not only does it prevent frizz it literally makes my hair SILKY like no other. I just wish that the bottle was bigger, but it’s so cheap that I can’t really complain. Definitely recommend!!" —spacecowb0y

    Get it from Amazon for $7.44.

    11. An extremely satisfying scalp massage shampoo brush because you deserve an invigorating massage while you clean your head, which reviewers say might even help stimulate hair growth.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy grail for my head! Love this thing; my hair comes out so much fuller and my head just feels cleaner. Highly recommend." —Julie

    Get it from Amazon for $6.98+ (available in three colors).

    12. A miraculous molecular hair repair oil that may cause up to a whopping 78% reduction in split ends. Plus, it boasts 24-hour frizz control (yes, all day long), and even an increase in natural, healthy shine. Use this and shine on, baby.

    Model&#x27;s hair before and after using the hair oil
    Sephora

    Promising review: "Model hair in a bottle. I LOVE this new oil from K18!! I’ve tried OUAI, Drybar, and Olaplex and this oil is by far the best for extending your blowouts, eliminating frizz, and locking in your locks! It smells lovely too!" —Brianna26

    Get it from Sephora for $65.

    13. A ceramic curling wand if you're in the market for a professional styling tool that heats quickly (I'm talking 30 seconds here, people) and delivers salon-quality results to even the thinnest, finest of hair.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I always used a regular curling iron. I'm still sort of new at curling and I'm always looking up different styles. I always had a problem using a curling iron because all my curls would fold into one big curl. It looked awful. I needed them to separate and not be friends. I was told by a friend that they used a wand and it helps separate curls better. She also told me to change the direction of each curl...duh. Why didn't I think I'd that? But I went on Amazon and this wand was the number one bestseller, so I decided, why not? It arrived super quick. Within like two days on regular shipping. Packaging was secure. Heats up quickly and my curls came out beautifully. Very happy customer. Highly recommend! Holy grail wand!" —Britney

    Get it from Amazon for $26.97.

    14. A shampoo and conditioner combo set ideal for those who want to help strengthen their hair while giving it a good, cleansing scrub and hydrating, shine-inducing condition. Yes, it's made for all hair types, but SUPER GOOD for those with fine hair.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have curly but fine hair. Although it looks thick, it isn't! So many products for curly hair assume that you have loads of coarse, thick hair, but that's not how it works! This product is moisturizing but not heavy. It is perfect! This is now my holy grail shampoo/condish combo! POW POW for fine curly girls!" —Misty

    Get the two-pack from Amazon for $32.30+ (available in two sizes).

    15. A Mane Club 10-in-one leave-in spray which is my personal best hair bud, as it conditions, detangles, hydrates, smooths, protects from heat, prevents breakage, controls frizz, softens, boosts shine, AND strengthens your locks (and if you have fine hair, you know that's often needed). Yeah, and this all really does happen with just a few daily spritzes. I can't believe how long I lived without it.

    Elizabeth Lilly/BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this hair product and said: "This stuff has become my go-to for spraying on my wet hair and then blow-drying. Normally I'd apply a heat protector and an oil treatment or leave-in conditioner before blow drying. But this 10-in-1 treatment takes the cake! Most of the time when I use it, I don't even need to finish off my hair with hair oil (I've been doing that as an essential hair step for years now). It's really that good."

    Promising review: "I've tried A LOT of leave-in conditioners looking for the holy grail of products. This is the best one I've come across. It's lightweight and smells AMAZING. I get so many compliments. And they have a really great hair oil too. Like if Mane Club ever needed a spokesperson, I'd be more than happy to talk them up." —Sarah

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two pack sizes).

    16. An Herbal Essence renewing shampoo that smells like mint and citrus. Blended with essential antioxidants, aloe, and sea kelp, it's sure to leave your hair feelin' soft, lightweight, and fantastic.

    The shampoo
    instagram.com / Via @herbalessences

    Promising review: "I have thin, fine, and sparse hair having lost it twice to chemo. Always looking for a shampoo to help volumize my hair and this one does a great job at that. My hair also feels so soft and smells so good. I usually can't use conditioner because it weighs my hair down, I can use this shampoo and conditioner and still have hair with lots of volume!" —Zo

    Get it from Target for $8.69.

    17. A multi-award winning anti-frizz spray not even the toughest of Southern humidity has a fighting chance against. It works its magic for ~days~ after applying. Talk about life-changing for fine, frizzy-haired folks.

    Reviewer&#x27;s hair before and after using the spray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The hype is true: This is a fantastic product for adding body, de-frizzing & boosting shine. It actually does last over 3 shampoos. I usually wash my hair every three days or so. I have short, fine hair with zero body. Without product, my hair is plastered to my head. I apply Dream Coat to my damp (not soaking wet) hair & blow dry. I don't add any other products with the Dream Coat (per the instructions). On subsequent days, I apply a Kenra volumizing mousse to my damp hair & blow dry. The Dream Coat really transforms my hair! Hands down it's the best product I've ever used." —Lilydune

    Get it from Amazon for $28.

    18. A caffeine and biotin hair-thickening spray if you're ready to meet the newest member of your fine hair care family. This natural spray is perf for fine or thin hair, won't leave a gross, sticky residue (it actually smells awesome, thank you very much), adds texture, and volumizes. Talk about a multitasker.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this product for a boost of volume because I have always had fine hair and as I have aged it has not improved! I saw that a lot of people rated this product highly and thought it was worth a try. I am pleased to be another person that loves this product! I would highly recommend" —Ellen

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    19. An incredibly comfy pack of hair ties for fine hair that won't damage, snag or dent your precious pelt, and, as reviewers rave, won't leave it crimped with a "ponytail bump", either (ugh, the worst).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these after seeing influencers using them on social media and let me tell you, these are the best influencer buy I’ve made yet. I have fine, straight hair so these work great for my hair type. They’re super durable. I’ve been using them on and off since I got them and they haven’t stretched out at all. I rarely need to adjust them if my hair is pulled up. Really happy with this purchase." —Kate C.

    Get a pack of nine from Amazon for $15 (available in three colors and color combos).

    20. Or a pack of ultra-soft microfiber hair-drying scrunchies for frizz-free, heatless air drying that is SO much better (and more stylish) than wearing a damp towel around your head.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used to use regular scrunchies to put my hair up after showers, with the theory that they would absorb the excess water from my long curly-but-fine hair. And they did, but they are nothing like what this can do. NO DRIPS. I can get dressed without having to towel off again or having wet spots on my clothes. I can sit in bed and my pillow and sheets are dry. I only double or triple the scrunchie putting my hair up, and the elastic is staying strong." —Keartine

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in seven styles)

    21. A volumizing and texturizing powder to dab right on your roots and watch as it wow, ~instantly~ liquifies and gives your hair the body its been long craving. FINALLY.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wonderful holy grail product. The ONLY thing I need to volumize my thin, volume-less hair. The best powder out there." —Wayne

    Get it from Amazon for $20.85.

    22. An OGX extra strength scalp treatment formulated with tea tree leaf oil, peppermint, and witch hazel extracts to de-grease your roots and restore itchy, dry, flaky scalps. Excess oil production is especially annoying if you've got thin hair, and this beats that back with a vengeance.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "My holy grail when it comes to dry scalp. Every winter I get the scalp flakes; dead skin cells every where I go. It got to a point where I shake my head and 'make it snow!' I was searching on Amazon for a cure, and I’ve been a fan of OGX so I decided to try this out. I put it on my scalp and massage my head before my hair is completely dry (after shower), and no flakes until my next hair wash! Plus the scent is great, too!" —Kathy

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99.

    23. A Revlon hair dryer and hot brush that delivers a salon-worthy blowout and is kinda like having a mini hairdresser in your bathroom at all times. Best of all, it's friendly on ALL hair types.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy grail! My favorite hair tool. i love it so much. Makes drying my hair a million times easier, and it gives a beautiful blowout look!" —nathaly

    Get it from Amazon for $48.99+ (available in two colors).

    24. A Bumble and Bumble styling cream if you love to air-dry but still want heat and hassle-free styling options. This first-of-a-kind cream adds texture and dimension without burning or weighing down your locks.

    instagram.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have weird hair; it is very fine in texture, but super dense (I have a LOT of it), dry and porous, prone to frizz, and just wavy enough to look messy and poufy if I don't blow it dry and straighten it. I hate having to blow-dry my hair as it makes it drier than ever, but I need to look professional at work and can't have wonky poufy hair that is wavy in some parts and straight in others and sticking out weirdly in random ways. I've tried other hair products and they either weighed my hair down and made it feel dirty and gross, didn't control the frizz, or else took hours and hours to air-dry during which time I had to walk around looking like a drowned rat. This is AMAZING. I apply it to damp hair, comb it through and my hair dries straight, without frizz, but with lots of body. It isn't crunchy or greasy, and my hair is pretty much dry after my 30-minute commute to work. It honestly looks pretty much the same as if I blow-dried it. I don't normally spend this much on hair products, but this one is worth every penny for me." —Eustacia

    Get it from Amazon for $31.80.

    25. An eco-friendly shampoo bar for a unique spin on hair-washing that adds tons of body and bounce to your tresses with the added bonus of no plastic bottle packaging. Translation: by using it, you're doing your part in helping the planet (and caring for your hair).

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was on the hunt for plastic-free shampoo but I hit the holy grail. Not only is it plastic-free, it’s the best shampoo I’ve ever had. Love this brand!" —Vanessa

    Get it from Amazon for $15.09 (also available in other scents and styles).

    26. A Pureology instant levitation mist so you can say goodbye to dull, flat hair and HELLO to body, control, and a little bit of heat protection, as a treat.

    Model&#x27;s hair before and after using the mist
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Amazing product to add volume to your hair. The top and crown of my head always go flat throughout the day as I have very fine hair. But with Pureology, I’m amazed at the volume and staying power I now have. I wish I’d known about this sooner. —B. Orrison

    Get it from Amazon for $31.

    27. And a revolutionary hair diffuser designed with 360-degree airflow, which means ALL heat is evenly distributed through your mane as you work, plus it attaches well to ~most~ hair dryers.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The Holy Grail after 40 years of using diffusers! I love that it's deep enough to put a lot of hair in it when I turn my neck to the side. I just divide my hair into quadrants, so no need to keep moving the dryer and touching my hair, which guarantees frizz on me. It's more versatile than other diffusers because of the large basket. The diffuser plus a curling product transforms my wavy/curly hair into perfect medium-tight spirals, loose curls, or waves depending upon the temperature, wind speed, and whether I use a curl-encouraging product or not. Many more good hair days. Yay. I get frequent compliments. The downside is that it was unavailable every time I looked for it, and it was frustrating. Still, it's worth the wait. You'll be delighted with this diffuser." —pdl

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.