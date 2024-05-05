BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Products From Amazon Reviewers Say Helped Keep Their Hair Frizz-Free

    Kiss that frizz goodbye, baby. 💋

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An award-winning anti-frizz spray reviewers rave is worth all the hype as it's an absolute *miracle-worker* when it comes to preventing frizz even on the hottest, most humid days you can ever imagine. Oh, and it smells great, too.

    Promising review: "This is a miracle product that I now can’t live without! I put it in my hair when it’s wet and then blow dry it. My hair is so smooth, frizz-free and helps with humidity! I’ve never been able to find anything that helps with my thick hair and this is finally it!! You won’t regret this purchase." —Nichole

    Price: $7.20+ (available in two sizes)

    2. An XL hair diffuser nozzle designed to fit most hair dryers featuring 360-degree airflow to evenly dry hair, enhance texture, and banish frizz. With extra-long tips and drying vents, meet your new secret weapon for fast and sleek, salon-worthy blowouts.

    Psst — this baby has a 1.8-inch diameter, which means it really DOES fit most hair dryers.

    Promising review: "This diffuser is the absolute best one I have tried. Make sure you get a SnozzlePro to attach if you need one based on the measurements of your dryer. This diffuser really gets close to my roots to dry and create volume. My curls are frizz-free and very well-defined. The size is large enough to allow heat and air distribution. I have used it on wash day and on refresh days. I absolutely love it. The only con is that I can tell it will be difficult to take on travel." —John Seligman

    Price: $21.99

    3. A hair repair serum which is truly a *tress-transforming* superhero, tackling fried, damaged locks with a powerful blend of vitamin E, aloe vera, and argan oil to control frizz, boost shine and bring your hair back to its glory days. Chef's kiss.

    Reviewer&#x27;s hair before and after the serum
    Promising review: "Great product! I don’t usually write reviews. But upon using it, I really felt compelled to state that after washing my hair and using this product before blowing, drying, and using a flat iron, my hair felt so soft, frizz-free, and looked shiny. It was light, my hair moved, and I am definitely purchasing it again. It was an OMG moment." —Caribbean

    Price: $9.99 (also available in multi-packs)

    4. A magical One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 conditioner spray that has absolutely changed my life since I started using it. This miraculous stuff makes my hair so much softer than it's felt since my last salon visit, plus it smells fab, conditions effectively, and works to protect my locks from heat ALL WHILE controlling my frizz. Whew. Talk about a multi-tasker.

    Promising review: "I only use Mane Club. I am obsessed with the smell and how it makes my hair feel. I have very thick curls and this spray helps settle the frizz and give a great shine to my hair." —Mikayla B.

    Price: $9.95

    5. And an equally life changing (for me and many, many reviewers) hair oil treatment you can use daily and as often as you like to detangle, deep condition, and get your shine back. Simply pump or pour some of this sweet-smelling stuff onto your palm and massage it in or comb it through your mane — wet or dry — and get ready to see a world of difference.

    Promising review: "I’ve bought this before, and when I ran out, my hair wasn’t the same. It makes my hair feel good and frizz-free. It doesn’t make your hair feel oily at all, and I think it helps de-tangle my hair. A little goes a long way, so it will last me a while." —Christine

    Price: $18+ (available in three sizes and a multi-pack)

    6. A hair-repair treatment to add to your regimen ASAP at least once a week to get your hair back into great shape. Whether you *just* want frizz control or the additional benefits of reduced stress-shedding and less matted locks, this is for you, gorgeous.

    Read our review of Olaplex Hair Perfector here.

    Promising review: "This has made a world of difference for my hair. Doesn't dry your hair out. Leaves your hair soft and frizz-free. Lovely scent." —Brandy

    Price: $30

    7. A L'Oréal conditioner and heat protectant that won't weigh you down. This actively keeps the frizziness at bay ~and~ is super nourishing — kind of like a big wonderful vitamin for your mane.

    Promising review: "Love how moisturized and frizz-free my hair stays. I run this through my hair while it's still wet after showering and let it air dry. I haven't used a hair straightener since I started using this product. Only con is that I have to use a lot of it (like to make sure I got every hair strand), but I think it's worth it." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $6.97 (also available in a three-pack)

    8. A deep conditioning coconut oil hair mask that magically tackles dryness, frizz, split ends, and all manner of hair damage. Simply wash your hair as normal, towel dry and then apply this goodness for up to 20 minutes (or, if your hair is especially dry or frizzy, you can safely leave it in overnight while you snooze).

    Promising review: "This coconut hair mask is really moisturizing and makes my hair soft and frizz-free. It's made of 100% natural coconut oil and is really thick. It also contains Moroccan argan oil, which helps to control frizz and helps repair damaged hair, as well as shea butter and vitamin E. I used this twice a week and love the feel of my hair." —SAMS

    Price: $12.95

    9. A collagen-coating protein treatment for quick, at-home deep repair of damaged, over-processed, or frizzed-out hair. In just three minutes, watch your mane be restored to its soft, naturally beautiful luster.

    Promising review: "This is amazing. My hair felt smooth and frizz-free, and it lasted a second day after washing. Love this stuff!" —Christi

    Price: $7.48

    10. A spray leave-in conditioner and de-tangler ideal for curly haired peeps whose ringlets and waves need a little extra love now and again, making them shinier, smoother, less frizzy and more alive than you've ever seen before.

    Promising review: "I have tried dozens of products over the years that were supposed to remove frizz and enhance curls. None of them worked. At best, they might reduce frizz but they would leave hair limp. Not this! So Cozy Curl Leave-in Conditioner is brilliant! It really removes frizz and enhances the curls! It says it’s for children, but it’s great on hair of all ages. Hair is soft, shiny, frizz-free and CURLY! Finally a product for curly and wavy hair that really works. 10/10!" —Dr. D

    Price: $9.49

    11. A non-greasy finishing stick to help shape, style, and control your edges while moisturizing broken hair and leaving it soft and smooth. This hair care essential is made of plant ingredients and helps take care of pesky wispies.

    Psst: This 24-hour edge tamer ($9.95+) might work better even if you have textured hair.

    Promising review: "I have spent years buying expensive products trying to make my hair smooth and frizz-free, and all I needed this entire time was this $8 product. Love it!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $5.59+ (available in two styles and a multi-pack)

    12. A pack of ultra-soft microfiber drying scrunchies for frizz-free, heatless air drying that are even super comfy to sleep in. Hey, it's better than walking around with a damp towel on your head.

    Promising reviews: "The best thing to happen to my hair. No more frizz and my hair feels so much healthier." —Marni Zimmerman

    "These are super absorbent, big enough to hold all of your wet hair, and they’re so cute! They come in a two-pack so it’s a great value, too. I love that I don’t have to wear a heavy towel wrapped around my head while getting ready after my shower." —Amazon reviewer

    Price: $11.99+ for a two-pack (available in four styles)

    13. A light, moisturizing coconut and argan oil conditioning spray to smooth out your hair, minimize frizz, and lock in that good hydration. Spritz some on before bed and wake up to a whole new head of calm, happy hair.

    Promising review: "I live in the very humid, very hot South and my hair is usually a frizzy mess. This stuff is a miracle worker! I’ve now used it for three weeks, and no frizz. I’ve been outside in the rain, humidity, pool, you name it, and my hair stays smooth and frizz-free. Only product I’ve found that keeps the frizz away. Thank you!!!!!" —Kaye

    Price: $12+ (available in two sizes)

    14. A warm, wonderful satin-lined beanie that won't leave your hair frizzy in the slightest. Au contraire, your hair will be well-protected while you feel snug as a bug in a rug.

    Promising review: "The fit itself is very comfy and a little snug but not tight. It keeps my ears and head warm but keeps my bangs and hair frizz-free while I get to work. I have very short hair, and it helps keep it shiny after spending time in the morning getting it looking nice. It's satin so it helps keep my head from getting hot, too. I want more colors to match with different outfits!" —Ash

    Price: $14.99+ (available in 11 colors)

    15. A leave-in conditioner and heat protectant spray to smooth pesky flyaways, detangle, add shine to your tresses *and* keep your coif well-protected from heat styling. Talk about a head-turner. 💇

    Promising review: "Wonderful product! I live in Florida, which is the land of instant frizz as soon as you walk outside. This product helps. It keeps my hair looking smooth and frizz-free. Highly recommend." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $16+ (available in two sizes)

    16. A hair wax pomade stick that helps make texture and shape control an absolute cinch. TikTok loves it, and reviewers confirm this stuff is TOTALLY worth the hype, especially if you're going for that effortless, slicked-back look or some perfectly laid ponytails.

    Promising reviews: "This stick is amazing! I’ve been searching for something to work on my frizz; new hair grows in on my part. This stick really works! It tames the flyaways, and I love it! Finally… I found something that really works." —Terri

    "We ordered this for my daughter’s dance competitions. She has fine hair that is hard to get 'slicked' back into ponytails or buns, and this works perfectly! I simply rubbed it across her hair once I had it pulled back and combed it. This does not leave a white or film look. I actually use it now too when I put my hair up to lightly tame the frizz! Love this product!" —TeacherMomx3

    Price: $7.58+ (available in multiple sizes and pack styles)

    17. A detangling brush specially made for fine and thin hair-having folks who want to gently remove knots and rats' nests without breaking hair or leaving it frazzled.

    a reviewer holds a detangling brush over face with smooth curly hair
    Promising review: "I’ve been losing a lot of hair due to stress and overuse of heating tools. I’ve started doing heartless curls and air-drying my hair. It’s made a big difference. I decided to find a brush that was more gentle and fine hair-friendly. I was using a Wet Brush for a long time, but felt like it was too aggressive for my hair. This brush has been incredible. I have been so impressed with it. It literally revives my hair and makes it soft and smooth. It’s extremely gentle and feels so good on my scalp. I’ve only had it a few days but the difference in texture from when I used the Wet Brush is night and day. Way easier to clean as well. I would highly recommend!!! Even my husband likes my hair brush much better than his Wet Brush :)" —SaraAugust

    Price: $15.99 (available in five colors)

    18. And a leave-in conditioning spray to nourish your locks, assist you ~greatly~ in the detangling process before you comb it out, and leave you smelling like a delicious dessert.

    Promising review: "I really like this stuff. I use it for my hair and my daughter's. This makes our hair soft and frizz-free. It really tames the hair when I use this on our dry hair and comb it through. I adore the scent; it really smells like an orange creamsicle. I just wish the scent would stay in the hair longer it seems to fade really fast. Overall, I will buy this again. It is light, and it does not weigh down my hair like some other detanglers do, which is a huge plus for me as I have greasy hair. The only downside is the bottle is small compared to other products like this." —Danelle

    Price: $6.93+ (available in three scents and multi-packs)

    19. A microfiber towel perfect for people with hair that tends to pouf and frizz in the warmer months. These are soft, lightweight, and ultra-absorbent, making them ideal for a quick post-gym shower or simply toweling off after a sudden spring downpour.

    Reviewer wearing the pink anti-frizz microfiber hair towel
    Promising review: "These are every curly-haired person’s dream. I love the way it buttons in the back and doesn’t damage my hair. They hold up well after washing, too. I’ve bought several and sent a lot of friends the link to purchase as well. Highly recommend for frizz-free curls!" —Jay Zee

    Price: $12.99+ for a three-pack (available in 11 color combos)

    20. A John Frieda frizz cream so you get sleek, smooth hair even when rain and humidity hit and do their best to wreak havoc on your otherwise lovely 'do. Oh, and it's safe to use on color-treated hair, too.

    Back view of a model&#x27;s hair showing half frizzy hair on the left and hair treated hair with John Frieda Frizz Ease product visible on the right
    Promising review: "I have never found another product that does what this does. Put it on, then brush it through, and voilà — smooth, soft, and frizz-free. I’ve tried serums, other creams, mousse, pomades, etc., and this is the best. I have it set on Amazon’s monthly order. Try it, it is so worth it." —DDF

    Price: $7.95 (also available in multi-packs)

    21. hair dew lotion infused with castor oil and olive squalane for deep hair hydration. Plus, indulge in its delightful sugary vanilla scent – because who says hair care can't be a treat for the senses?

    The hair dew
    Reviewer after using the hair dew
    Oyin Handmade is a family-owned, woman-owned small business creating hydrating formulas (with food-grade ingredients!) for natural hair.

    Promising review: "The refresher of refreshers, this leave-in will keep hair soft and curls frizz-free for days. I LOVE this product for shiny curls for days after wash day. Smells yummy and never flakes." —Sabrina

    Price$14.99

    22. A lightweight hair silkening gloss to tame flyaways and dry ends while doubling as a skin enhancer, adding a radiant sheen wherever you need it. Because who doesn't love a multipurpose beauty product that'll make you shine from head to toe?

    Promising review: "I have very curly blonde hair that seems to have a mind of its own most of the time. I have tried and spent money on (i.e. wasted money on) so many hair products over the years. This is my absolute favorite hair product! A quarter-sized amount (two to three pumps) through my dry, and it styled my hair and left it smooth, shiny, and frizz-free. It also smells great." —ASky

    Price: $23.83 (also available in a two-pack)

    23. A hair straightener with adjustable temperature settings and rapid heat-up time for salon-quality styling at home. Featuring titanium plates that evenly distribute heat and glide effortlessly through hair, this straightener reduces frizz and boosts shine with every pass.

    Promising review: "This flat iron is wonderful. My stylist suggested this brand and it works like a charm. I could never get my hair to look the way she did it in the salon until now. Not only is it soft and frizz-free, but I can straighten it in half the time. I even straightened my daughter's long, super-curly hair. It looks great and it didn't fry her hair. The different settings let you adjust to different temperatures for different hair textures so you can experiment with the levels to see which works for you. A must-buy if you love straight hair!" —Annakarena

    Price: $159.99+ (available in five sizes and two colors)

    24. A whipped styling paste for effortless, tousled curls and a natural, matte finish, all in one lightweight and effective formula. Easy to apply and work through your hair, get ready for the control and flexibility you need to create any style of your choosing.

    Review photo of the styling paste
    Promising review: "I've been using the whipped taffy for several months and absolutely love it. I have course, curly, frizzy hair, and this product keeps my hair tamed and frizz-free. I've been in humid weather and my hair held up great. I can't say enough good things about this product." —Frances Deane

    Price: $20 (also available in a multi-pack)

    25. A L'Oréal Wonder Water that reviewers rave is an absolute miracle worker in whipping your mane into tip-top silky, shiny shape within *seconds* (eight seconds to be exact) while utilizing brilliant lamellar water technology. 💦

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying that my hair is always just there. It's acceptable looking. It's waist length and thick, and can suffer from some frizz. No products have ever made a difference to how my hair looks. Professional styling is the only thing that makes my hair look anything better than acceptable. I was skeptical about this product, but the before and after pics made me decide to give it a go. After one use and blow-drying my hair, it is soft, shiny, and frizz-free!" —keipper

    Price: $9.75+ (available in two sizes)

    26. An absolutely amazing blow-dry spray that smells like *pineapples* (um, delicious) and lets you cut your drying time in half so you can get a move on with your day without skimping on a beautiful at-home blowout.

    Promising review: "I had NEVER used a heat protectant nor a blowout spray for my daily blowouts. This spray is incredible! I have highlighted extremely fine, thin hair. I couple this spray with my hot air brush. For my daily look, I blow dry it using four sections. I loved that it truly protects my hair and leaves my hair bouncy and shiny after walking around for five hours in hot, South Texas humid air. Frizz-free! It made my blonde appear brighter too!!! Amazon shipped it fast and safely. The scent is lovely! Buy it!" —PoshBlondie

    Price: $16+ (available in five sizes and a multi-pack)

    27. And a Garnier Fructis leave-in conditioning cream if your hair needs some serious long-term love and TLC. I'm talking, this baby settles in deep to condition your locks for *three days* with its argan oil and keratin-rich formula. Chef's kiss.