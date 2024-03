3.

"I’ve been so poor in my life that really, the only outing or extra I had to look forward to was grocery shopping. That is now dead. I fucking hate going to the grocery store now. In addition, the high prices are definitely due to greed and not just inflation. Shopping at Aldi is sometimes depressing. However, it is the only affordable store in my area. Everything literally costs at least two to three times more at the ‘name-brand' stores where variety, the spice of life, thrived."