The problem isn't the existence of retail jobs; it's the way companies treat their employees. "My grandma worked at JCPenney in the '90s — LOVED it," Kate tells me. Back then, Kate says employees had not just better wages, but better hours and benefits than today.

"It's different to see middle-aged people and elderly people working these jobs [today]," Kate says. Better benefits, hours, and wages "bring [employees] to a certain mood at [their] job," and when these are cut back, she says, employees "don't have the same capacity for quality customer service." It's not their fault, she stresses; it's their companies'.

