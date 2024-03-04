It seems like conversations about money, inflation, and quality of goods are everywhere these days — probably because finances are so frustrating right now. Things keep getting more expensive, but they sure don't seem to be getting any better!
Recently, I talked with Kate Hindman, a TikTok creator who spoke about consumer goods' post-COVID drop in quality in a video that has garnered over 3 million views.
"Here's my comprehensive list," her video begins, "of things that used to be fancy, special, and/or nice before COVID, that when I tell my children [about], they are going to be shocked."
1. "Number one is going on an airplane."
Actually, it's even worse than Kate first thought. Apparently, the widest seats offered in economy today are only 17 to 18.5 inches. For comparison, in the '90s, 19 inches was about "as tight as it got" in economy.
Kate continues: "The stewardesses are pretty short and rude — which I completely understand." Passengers don't show flight attendants much respect, and it's a demanding job.
"The snacks are also, like, this big, if that," she says, indicating a small size with her hand. "There also used to be meals on planes!"
2. Next on her list: "Going out to eat."
"Now," says Kate, "no matter were I go, whether it's expensive or cheap, the food quality is odd, at best, and horrible at worst...the portions are super tiny, the service is horrible. It's not relaxing."
3. "Getting my nails done."
"I used to get a fill and a pedicure for $40," she says. "Now, I'm lucky if I spend $80, and it's still, like, somewhat enjoyable, I just think the money... It's just not worth it anymore."
4. "Next is shopping."
The problem isn't the existence of retail jobs; it's the way companies treat their employees. "My grandma worked at JCPenney in the '90s — LOVED it," Kate tells me. Back then, Kate says employees had not just better wages, but better hours and benefits than today.
"It's different to see middle-aged people and elderly people working these jobs [today]," Kate says. Better benefits, hours, and wages "bring [employees] to a certain mood at [their] job," and when these are cut back, she says, employees "don't have the same capacity for quality customer service." It's not their fault, she stresses; it's their companies'.