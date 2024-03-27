1. "I teach media studies at the college level. In a nutshell, it's just absolutely baffling the level of laziness [AI use] shows. I've assigned video games for [my students] to play and write up notes on and a response to, and received responses generated by AI about an imaginary video game that does not exist, based on the game's name."

"But the funniest experience I've had was my first: in an intro course after teaching the concept of remediation, a specific media studies concept, I asked a pretty simple question in a quiz: 'Give an example of remediation.'



"The response [I got from a student using AI] was about the processes of removing chemicals from soil via the process of remediation; [nothing to do with the media studies concept]. I stared at it for about a minute and a half just trying to process what I was reading.

"I guess I learned something about soil management... thanks, ChatGPT?"

—venusaurtium