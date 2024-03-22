Recently, I wrote about how different school is today compared to even 10 years ago, and the biggest thing that stuck out was technology. A couple of weeks ago, I was talking to a friend in academia, and he said that one of the most common problems he sees is students using AI to write essays. So, teachers and professors, I want to know: how is student AI use changing your classrooms?
Maybe, like my friend, you realized that not only were students refusing to learn the material, but some of them also failed to even proofread their AI essays. If you've ever come across an "I'm sorry, but as an AI language model..." in an ostensibly human-written essay, tell me how you handled it.
Perhaps you've had to make a switch from five-page essays written at home to much shorter essays handwritten in class. Tell me what that was like.
Perhaps you've gone on the offensive against AI; tell me your strategies. (One professor I saw online said they use white text to write gibberish on their assignment prompts, to mess with ChatGPT without students realizing it.)
If you've seen an impact on student comprehension in the classroom, tell me about it.
Perhaps you've encountered misinformation from AI, and are concerned about how students will be able to conduct reliable research. Or maybe you're having a hard time getting kids' needs through to their parents. This is the place to vent.
If you're in education and have any opinion on AI (or any anecdotes), please divulge in the comments below! Or, if you prefer, feel free to check out this anonymous Google Form. Your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!