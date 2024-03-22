Skip To Content
Teachers And Professors, Tell Me Every Frustration You Have With Students Using AI

I need to know any detail.

Julia Corrigan
by Julia Corrigan

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, I wrote about how different school is today compared to even 10 years ago, and the biggest thing that stuck out was technology. A couple of weeks ago, I was talking to a friend in academia, and he said that one of the most common problems he sees is students using AI to write essays. So, teachers and professors, I want to know: how is student AI use changing your classrooms?

Teenager with headphones lying on bed using smartphone
Rebecca Nelson / Getty Images

Maybe, like my friend, you realized that not only were students refusing to learn the material, but some of them also failed to even proofread their AI essays. If you've ever come across an "I'm sorry, but as an AI language model..." in an ostensibly human-written essay, tell me how you handled it.

Perhaps you've had to make a switch from five-page essays written at home to much shorter essays handwritten in class. Tell me what that was like.

A student looks bored, resting her cheek on her hand, while others listen to a lecture in a classroom setting
Willie B. Thomas / Getty Images

Perhaps you've gone on the offensive against AI; tell me your strategies. (One professor I saw online said they use white text to write gibberish on their assignment prompts, to mess with ChatGPT without students realizing it.)

Woman and girl looking at a tablet in a classroom setting with other students around
Maskot / Getty Images

If you've seen an impact on student comprehension in the classroom, tell me about it.

Perhaps you've encountered misinformation from AI, and are concerned about how students will be able to conduct reliable research. Or maybe you're having a hard time getting kids' needs through to their parents. This is the place to vent.

Young person lying down and looking at a smartphone screen
Nick David / Getty Images

If you're in education and have any opinion on AI (or any anecdotes), please divulge in the comments below! Or, if you prefer, feel free to check out this anonymous Google Form. Your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!