17 Controversial "Boomer-Esque" Opinions From Young People That Will Make You Say "Thank God Someone Finally Said It" At Least Once

7.

In response to a question about what to do with kids in a restaurant, besides putting them on an iPad: "Talk to your kids, encourage them to take coloring books or toys to restaurants to keep them busy, [and] teach them patience. It’s sad to see my own nephews not able to sit still or have a conversation because they 'need' their tablet to be happy. You chose to have kids, it’s your responsibility to teach them. A tablet is not a babysitter."