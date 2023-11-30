Skip To Content
People Are Sharing Their Most Petty, Boomer-Esque Opinions, And I Think If We All Agree To Act On These We Could Actually Improve Society Somewhat

Stop filming people in public!!!

Julia Corrigan
by Julia Corrigan

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, people on Twitter were prompted by user @realgirl_fieri to share their "most boomer" complaints — AKA, complaining about societal things that have become normalized that really, truly ought not to have been. Over 12,000 people gave their opinions, and they ranged from petty to actually thought-provoking.

Although I can already smell the aggrieved comments that this post is sure to get, I have bravely elected to soldier on in the hopes that some of you also read these and think, "Thank God, some other people think this too." Please enjoy!

1. The post that started it all (or at least, funneled the conversation). Thank you for your service, @realgirl_fieri.

2. Many opinions were shared on kids and their screens.

3. Much talk was had on the evolution of interpersonal interaction.

4. The important thing is that it counts as a valid complaint. Put your headphones on!

5. Filming others in public needs to be publicly shamed.

6. This, and also, no appliance should need Wi-Fi!

7. Exactly.

8. We owe people kindness and decency!

9. I've decided to just start calling people out out loud in the theater when this happens.

10. Bring back good gaffers and good sound design!

11. Now, I'm not going to call out any company in particular...

12. Don't get mad:

13. The amount of people who said this made me happy we are all on the same page.

14. If I speak...

15. There was much complaining about streaming platform frustration.

16. As well as discussion about owning physical media. I agree!

17. Without irony I say we all need to be kinder. (And that includes online.)

18. I should have made this #1, because I think it might be my #1 complaint 🙊.

19. It's honestly so bad for brain development.

20. Our dependency on phones is wild.

21. I'm including this as someone who has trouble being on time. Just because it's difficult doesn't mean it isn't rude!

22. Paper straws feel like death. Biodegradable corn straws, on the other hand...

23. Okay, I like to edit the colors, but they do have a point...

24. I will not speak.

25. See also: teenagers who have electric bikes and ride them in the middle of the road at 10mph.

26. I feel as though I cannot trust online recommendations for books at ALL anymore!

27. This, and also, I hate those super bright LED headlights.

28. Exactly — I feel like cars with only touchscreens are so dangerous!

29. And, finally, this sobering take. 😐

Let me know your thoughts below. If these made you mad, that's okay! But also, if you have any "boomer opinions" of your own, do tell. They make me feel so seen. 🥲