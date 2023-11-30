People Are Sharing Their Most Petty, Boomer-Esque Opinions, And I Think If We All Agree To Act On These We Could Actually Improve Society Somewhat
Stop filming people in public!!!
Recently, people on Twitter were prompted by user @realgirl_fieri to share their "most boomer" complaints — AKA, complaining about societal things that have become normalized that really, truly ought not to have been. Over 12,000 people gave their opinions, and they ranged from petty to actually thought-provoking.
Although I can already smell the aggrieved comments that this post is sure to get, I have bravely elected to soldier on in the hopes that some of you also read these and think, "Thank God, some other people think this too." Please enjoy!
1. The post that started it all (or at least, funneled the conversation). Thank you for your service, @realgirl_fieri.
What is the most boomer complaint you have? Mine is I think people take their dogs too many places for my taste and also I think everyone should be more punctual.— girl fieri (@realgirl_fieri) November 21, 2023
2. Many opinions were shared on kids and their screens.
My boomer complaint is stop giving phones and iPads and internet access to kids below the age is 16 https://t.co/QALs2QvnXP— sam (@lilmeowmeowtxj) November 24, 2023
3. Much talk was had on the evolution of interpersonal interaction.
How quiet my college classrooms have gotten before class, as a result of smart phones. Students used to talk to each other, but now, everyone is looking at a screen instead.— John E. Mercurio 🇺🇸 (@PoliSciProfJohn) November 21, 2023
Now get off my damn lawn!
4. The important thing is that it counts as a valid complaint. Put your headphones on!
does hating people playing videos/music out loud on their phone in public count as a boomer complaint? 😂 https://t.co/GsZCZwVfyf— samantha carpenter 🔪 (@TheHorrorHottie) November 23, 2023
5. Filming others in public needs to be publicly shamed.
Why are you filming in the gym. At the grocery store. Please. I am just trying to go about my life, I don’t want to be a sad, agèd background crone in part 1 of 279 of how to get better butt. Or what brand of frozen pizza you buy. Any of them. Please do your videos at home. https://t.co/R6QCuTv1tp— Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) November 23, 2023
6. This, and also, no appliance should need Wi-Fi!
I don’t want “smart” electronics (stuff like Alexa) in my home- it’s creepy and I have no use for it.— 𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐚 𝐌. (@AlaskaMauve) November 21, 2023
7. Exactly.
I don’t want any of the appliances in my house to connect to the internet or have voice controls https://t.co/TaGQGTDCtd— wagnahark nonagesimus (@will_wagner) November 23, 2023
8. We owe people kindness and decency!
the “you don’t owe anything to anyone” mindset has destroyed some of y’all. we owe EVERYTHING to EVERYONE, that’s life! we owe it to our friends to help them, and to our loved ones to support them! we owe it to our neighbors to lend a hand when we can, we owe each other humanity! https://t.co/WfUecegwMP— jules (@julesandthevibe) November 24, 2023
9. I've decided to just start calling people out out loud in the theater when this happens.
you should not be talking or using your phone in a movie theatre https://t.co/aie83BoaHr pic.twitter.com/7HqeqSSdm8— zoe ☆ (@zoesenaa) November 23, 2023
10. Bring back good gaffers and good sound design!
TV shows are all SO DARK and WHAT ARE THEY SAYING— Shelly (@Shelly_AF) November 22, 2023
11. Now, I'm not going to call out any company in particular...
Bring back software I can buy once and own forever instead of paying a subscription. https://t.co/TYpFuLiA7y— Brand Don (@JKavJA) November 24, 2023
12. Don't get mad:
i have many complaints i think boomers would agree with (clothes are worse made, people are too rude, movie dialogue is hard to hear) but my most boomer qua boomer complaint is that schools dont teach cursive anymore https://t.co/NYjfqGY7M7— corv! (@corvidcall) November 24, 2023
13. The amount of people who said this made me happy we are all on the same page.
My most boomer complaint is that I hate using QR codes in restaurants. Give me a physical menu so I don’t have to squint at a tiny screen https://t.co/TnchpBxq4T— Syd (@squidknee73) November 23, 2023
14. If I speak...
My most boomer complaint is that I think everyone smokes too much weed and it’s making them slow 😭😭 https://t.co/YjNQdBM6mj— Ty (@itstylernicole) November 24, 2023
15. There was much complaining about streaming platform frustration.
my most boomer opinion is that we need to bring back cable and stop with all the streaming platforms— chase (@not_chasebank) November 27, 2023
16. As well as discussion about owning physical media. I agree!
i think another boomer opinion of mine is they should bring back video rental stores— lady eva (of misrule) (@_glorianas) November 23, 2023
17. Without irony I say we all need to be kinder. (And that includes online.)
One boomer complaint I have is people are just bizarrely mean and cruel these days and they'll intentionally value cynicism over earnestness because the former is easy and the latter is difficult. And stop letting a fucking iPad raise your babies, it is making them awful. https://t.co/hfxKAeKg7M— Julien 🦮 (@fubroshi) November 24, 2023
18. I should have made this #1, because I think it might be my #1 complaint 🙊.
Kids are on iPads too much. If you’re at a restaurant, it makes me sad. If you can’t get through a quick target run without a toddler watching a show, that’s bad. Kids existed for a billion years without these devices and we have no idea what it will do to their brains.— goldnecklace (@goldnecklace2) November 22, 2023
19. It's honestly so bad for brain development.
Children (under like 14) should not be allowed to have frequent unrestricted internet access and do not need social media accounts or iphones with unlimited data https://t.co/ZoVxynmq0Y— heather (@P4DDEDJAWS) November 25, 2023
20. Our dependency on phones is wild.
why do i have to download an app or sign up via email to do EVERYTHING!!? let’s unplug a bit https://t.co/5ruENYCtJN— 🌸 LIL CHOPPED CHEESE 🌸 (@tylrmntg) November 23, 2023
21. I'm including this as someone who has trouble being on time. Just because it's difficult doesn't mean it isn't rude!
Being late is rude. It’s not a quirky personality trait and don’t get me started on “time blindness”. https://t.co/klxpfAaNwA— samantha bush (@takeyourzoloft) November 24, 2023
22. Paper straws feel like death. Biodegradable corn straws, on the other hand...
i hate paper straws “but they’re biodegradable-“ oh yeah i can tell they’re biodegrading in my MOUTH https://t.co/WgGIcFnvGG— ems ❅ (@atotalposer) November 24, 2023
23. Okay, I like to edit the colors, but they do have a point...
my most boomer opinion is that editing the photos you post to social media beyond just cropping or censoring them is weird to me. I feel like a photo should capture a moment in time as it really was— andrew (@Pup64HCP) November 25, 2023
24. I will not speak.
tiktok is ruining everything https://t.co/cUOslmef8F pic.twitter.com/cRQxZm9v7x— tiktok hater (@vancssasbeckett) November 27, 2023
25. See also: teenagers who have electric bikes and ride them in the middle of the road at 10mph.
Electric scooters! Get them off the roads! These kids riding them have no idea of road code. Really grinds my gears! https://t.co/vL3lPrshrA pic.twitter.com/eRlnpjLIsq— Doctor Boo (@prettygurl2890) November 24, 2023
26. I feel as though I cannot trust online recommendations for books at ALL anymore!
tiktok is literally ruining books. Everything is marketed as a trope, rather than authors putting actual effort and heart into books they latch onto things like ‘enemies to lovers’ and build fan bases for it, some of these love interests are the worst characters ever written too https://t.co/sLzCSXZZoi— 🍊 (@yoyokoolaid) November 27, 2023
27. This, and also, I hate those super bright LED headlights.
This is my most boomer opinion https://t.co/HK6cKRMulV— kid presentable (@deepbeard) November 25, 2023
28. Exactly — I feel like cars with only touchscreens are so dangerous!
there should not be any touchscreens in cars. EVERYTHING on a car dashboard should be navigable purely by touch. why do we have penalties for using your phone in the car but you can just put a big ipad screen in every new model https://t.co/ItcmpfgJNx— Taubenproblem (@gloamglozergay) November 25, 2023
29. And, finally, this sobering take. 😐
I think my most boomer opinion is probably that I think I should be allowed to retire someday— habitual line-stepper (@alaskastardust) November 22, 2023