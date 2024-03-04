Skip To Content
    14 Hilarious Fails From Around The Internet This Week That Will Put A Stitch In Your Side From Laughter

    Humans...on Pangea.

    Julia Corrigan
    by Julia Corrigan

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hello, my gorgeous readers, and welcome back yet again to the weekly post where I curate the internet's funniest fails, just for you. Because I love you. 🫶 Here goes:

    1. This wonderful child:

    Twitter: @octopuscaveman

    2. This guy who thinks he has to play humble about his job:

    Twitter: @fetacheesepls

    3. The state of this Glasgow road:

    Twitter: @chlortisokay

    4. Whatever is going on with this guy:

    Twitter: @robby_rumble

    5. The most San Francisco thing I've ever heard:

    Twitter: @anammostarac

    6. This, because imagining being the cashier is so funny:

    Twitter: @north0fnorth

    7. Joan Didion's handwriting:

    Twitter: @doubtpointv2

    8. Shrimp Tower:

    Twitter: @DJSlizzard

    9. One must imagine that the Roblox kids are happy:

    Twitter: @gracefurby

    10. Everything going on here:

    Twitter: @strokinmyshii

    11. This cat:

    Twitter: @__papa_

    12. This, because I need to know who just dumped their Uggs next to the trash can:

    Twitter: @veryharryhill

    13. Absolutely everything this week involving the Willy Wonka experience:

    Twitter: @benyahr

    14. And, finally, this person's poor coworker.

    Twitter: @ollkorrect0

    If you like, you can check out more hilaaarious fail compilations right here. And if you thought these posts were funny, be sure to go ahead and follow their creators!