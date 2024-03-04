14 Hilarious Fails From Around The Internet This Week That Will Put A Stitch In Your Side From Laughter
Humans...on Pangea.
Hello, my gorgeous readers, and welcome back yet again to the weekly post where I curate the internet's funniest fails, just for you. Because I love you. 🫶 Here goes:
1. This wonderful child:
I’m at an art gala for my son’s school and they told the kids to “dress up” so all of them are in suits and beautiful dresses and there’s one kid who misunderstood and came as Spider-Man.— octopus/caveman (@octopuscaveman) March 2, 2024
2. This guy who thinks he has to play humble about his job:
I’ll never forget the time I asked a guy where he worked and he paused and said Chelsea and I was like ? Do you work for Google? And he was like haha yeah don’t like to brag. Babe it’s not Harvard— feta (@fetacheesepls) March 1, 2024
3. The state of this Glasgow road:
peak uk moment when victorian streets are being unveiled by massive potholes https://t.co/NvH6WwnDQH— chloe ;3 ⭐❤️ (@chlortisokay) February 27, 2024
4. Whatever is going on with this guy:
I don't believe in hell but the guy who is currently changing his oil in front of my house by draining it directly into a storm drain is definitely going there pic.twitter.com/0N7Pt38yKr— robby (@robby_rumble) February 26, 2024
5. The most San Francisco thing I've ever heard:
I was just at Starbucks in SF ordering an iced latte. The cashier asked if I would like to "round up" my purchase to support a local non-profit.— Ana Mostarac (@anammostarac) March 1, 2024
The non-profit was OpenAI.
6. This, because imagining being the cashier is so funny:
i remember back in 2015 i went to an ice cream store in colorado and asked if they had blue moon and they asked me why the fuck they would have beer at an ice cream store https://t.co/Vo5HW8vbpH— north (@north0fnorth) March 4, 2024
7. Joan Didion's handwriting:
i guess we'll never know https://t.co/zQ53x60FFs— new jersey updates (@doubtpointv2) March 2, 2024
8. Shrimp Tower:
my friend is at a fancy wedding in NYC and I absolutely lost my mind at this shrimp luge. so unsettling pic.twitter.com/1ltuwN0uDp— god's bathroom floor (@DJSlizzard) March 3, 2024
9. One must imagine that the Roblox kids are happy:
Incredible things are happening on Roblox. They have 10 year olds playing Sisyphus simulator pic.twitter.com/5Zat64gpEU— grace (@gracefurby) March 3, 2024
10. Everything going on here:
my ice spice chia pet grew mold and died pic.twitter.com/2TiPACa3tg— Count Whyzkracula (@strokinmyshii) March 3, 2024
11. This cat:
Guess who ate all the scrambled eggs out of the pan while I was gone and now can’t keep his eyes open to save his life pic.twitter.com/arGZywsxS1— dumb adult (@__papa_) February 28, 2024
12. This, because I need to know who just dumped their Uggs next to the trash can:
It was so warm in the city today that someone said girl fuck these Uggs pic.twitter.com/uqstB3JT6x— Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) March 3, 2024
13. Absolutely everything this week involving the Willy Wonka experience:
What if we kissed in front of the immersive Willy Wonka experience poster pic.twitter.com/NEZKbkVquO— Ben Yahr (@benyahr) February 28, 2024
14. And, finally, this person's poor coworker.
My coworker thought English was spoken in so many countries because of Pangea— Kat (@ollkorrect0) February 28, 2024