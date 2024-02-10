Skip To Content
  Time For Valentine's

5 Super Simple Cocktails You Can Make For Valentine’s Day, Whether It’s Date Night Or Girls’ Night

The Clover Club is *chef's kiss.*

Julia Corrigan
by Julia Corrigan

BuzzFeed Staff

Happy (early) Valentine's Day, everybody! This year, whether you're having a romantic evening in, partying with the girls, or sitting at home alone watching Hugh Grant movies, I have the perfect cocktail for you.

So, if you're looking to make your Valentine's celebrations a little special, here are five great (and pretty simple) recipes for you to try. 

1. The French Blonde

cocktail in a coupe glass
BuzzFeed

I recently wrote another post about this hidden gem of a cocktail, which we were blessed with the knowledge of after Taylor Swift ordered one at a Kansas City restaurant. She has good taste because I made this and it was amazing; I thought it'd be cute for Valentine's Day because it's pink and floral, which is really all you need. So, here's how to make it for yourself!

Difficulty rating: a little involved.

What you'll need:

Julia Corrigan

- 2 ounces Lillet Blanc

- 2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice

- 1 ounce dry gin 

- 1/2 ounce St. Germain (or other elderflower liqueur)

- 3 dashes lemon bitters (but I used orange)

How to make it:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake, and strain into a glass. That's it! 

2. The Espresso Martini

Julia Corrigan

A classic. Sweet, strong, and tasty, this is sure to keep you up past your bedtime! 

Difficulty rating: easy — and you can honestly use any kind of coffee.

What you'll need:

Julia Corrigan

- 2 ounces vodka

- 1/2 ounce coffee liqueur (usually Kahlua, but I already had this Mr. Black)

- 1 ounce espresso 

- 1/4 ounce simple syrup 

- garnish (optional) coffee beans or chocolate shavings

How to make it:

Combine all ingredients (minus your garnish) in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake, and strain into a glass. I added a chocolate-shaving heart as a garnish because I'm a little extra, but it's not necessary!

3. The Clover Club

cocktail in a coupe with raspberry garnish
Julia Corrigan

This is my current favorite cocktail, and I highly suggest you guys try it. Reasons why this drink rocks: It's raspberry. It's gin. It predates Prohibition, as all the most-fun-to-drink cocktails do, and, most importantly, it's pink. 

Difficulty rating: on the harder end, but soooo delicious. And easier if you have store-bought syrup. 

What you'll need:

Julia Corrigan

For the cocktail

- 2 ounces gin

- 1/2 ounce lemon juice

-1/2 ounce raspberry syrup

- 1 egg white (optional) 

For the raspberry syrup 

(You can just buy syrup, but again, I'm extra, so I made my own.)

- 1 cup sugar

- 1/2 cup water

- 1/2 cup fresh raspberries

How to make it:

To make the syrup, dissolve the sugar in water in a pot over medium heat. Reduce heat and add the raspberries, muddling them to make a pulp. Strain the syrup, so you don't get any berry mush or seeds. 

For the drink, shake all ingredients together in a shaker with ice. The egg white is optional; it makes it nice and frothy. Strain into a chilled glass, and serve! 

4. The Rosé Spritz

cocktail in a wine glass with a lemon and rosemary garnish
Julia Corrigan

I know, I know, this is the second cocktail I'm listing that uses St. Germain; I just feel like the floral flavor is so perfect for V-Day. Plus, it tastes amazing. Plus, the bottle looks amazing, so I always make sure to have one on my shelf. 

Anyway, here's how to zhuzh up a glass of rosé!

Difficulty rating: Extremely easy!

What you'll need:

Julia Corrigan

- 4 ounces rosé

- 1 ounce St. Germain (or other elderflower liqueur)

- 2 ounces tonic water (or measure to taste)

- optional: lemon slice, to garnish

What to do:

Stir together rosé and St. Germain. Pour into a coupe glass and top off with tonic water, to taste. Garnish with a lemon slice, if you like! 

5. The Dirty Shirley

cocktail and cherry in a whiskey glass
BuzzFeed

She's easy. She's gorgeous. She's fast. I'm describing the cocktail, of course. You can probably make this out of things you already have at home, and if you can't, you'll only need a couple things from the store. Who doesn't love a Shirley Temple?! 

Difficulty rating: Very low-effort

What you'll need:

Julia Corrigan

- 2 ounces vodka 

- 1 ounce grenadine

- 8 ounces lemon-lime soda

- maraschino cherry for garnish 

What to do:

Pour vodka, grenadine, and soda into a glass over ice. Top with a maraschino cherry. That's it! 

6. And finally, as a bonus: A glass of red wine.

Jack Andersen / Getty Images

If you've read through to the end and none of these seem right for you, or you are perhaps thinking of commenting about how these are all too hard to make, take pause. I've still got your back. Go pick up a bottle of red wine from Trader Joe's. You can still have the Valentine's Day of your dreams. 🫶

If you enjoyed these or have any suggestions for tweaks, let me know in the comments! Orrrrrr, if you have other cocktail recommendations, please drop them below. I'm always looking for more to try!