5 Super Simple Cocktails You Can Make For Valentine’s Day, Whether It’s Date Night Or Girls’ Night

How to make it:

To make the syrup, dissolve the sugar in water in a pot over medium heat. Reduce heat and add the raspberries, muddling them to make a pulp. Strain the syrup, so you don't get any berry mush or seeds.



For the drink, shake all ingredients together in a shaker with ice. The egg white is optional; it makes it nice and frothy. Strain into a chilled glass, and serve!