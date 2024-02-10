5 Super Simple Cocktails You Can Make For Valentine’s Day, Whether It’s Date Night Or Girls’ Night

Happy (early) Valentine's Day, everybody! This year, whether you're having a romantic evening in, partying with the girls, or sitting at home alone watching Hugh Grant movies, I have the perfect cocktail for you.
So, if you're looking to make your Valentine's celebrations a little special, here are five great (and pretty simple) recipes for you to try.
1. The French Blonde
What you'll need:
How to make it:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake, and strain into a glass. That's it!
2. The Espresso Martini
What you'll need:
How to make it:
Combine all ingredients (minus your garnish) in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake, and strain into a glass. I added a chocolate-shaving heart as a garnish because I'm a little extra, but it's not necessary!
3. The Clover Club
What you'll need:
How to make it:
To make the syrup, dissolve the sugar in water in a pot over medium heat. Reduce heat and add the raspberries, muddling them to make a pulp. Strain the syrup, so you don't get any berry mush or seeds.
For the drink, shake all ingredients together in a shaker with ice. The egg white is optional; it makes it nice and frothy. Strain into a chilled glass, and serve!
4. The Rosé Spritz
What you'll need:
What to do:
Stir together rosé and St. Germain. Pour into a coupe glass and top off with tonic water, to taste. Garnish with a lemon slice, if you like!
5. The Dirty Shirley
What you'll need:
What to do:
Pour vodka, grenadine, and soda into a glass over ice. Top with a maraschino cherry. That's it!