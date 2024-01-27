And the latest news is this: While dining out with friends in Kansas City, Taylor reportedly — wait for it — ordered a cocktail. That cocktail? The delicious, crisp French Blonde.
The origins of the drink are unclear. Allegedly, it may have been invented by a 1920s French bartender who wanted to create a more "feminine" French 75... which, um, okay! It may also have been invented in New York City, or, hell, Kansas itself. Whatever its origins, the drink is apparently a "classic."
According to Page Six, Taylor recently went to dinner with friends at Rye, a Kansas restaurant. The restaurant owner claims that the French Blonde is Taylor's new favorite; and whatever Taylor does, we do. So, I've decided to teach you how to make it.
(Between you and me, I'm just glad my queen has graduated from her previous favorite drink, which she once told us was Diet Coke and vodka. Taylor, I am happy you have introduced us to something new.)
Step 1: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice.
Step 2: Strain into the glass of your choice.
You can garnish with grapefruit peel, like I tried to (I'm not very good at it):
Et voilà! Your gorgeous little cocktail.
Reader, this drink is so good. Definitely worth the hype. It was deliciously light and fresh, and didn't taste too heavy on the alcohol... although it's definitely in there. It doesn't hurt that this drink was, like, the easiest thing in the world to make.
Sidenote, so you can get a second review: I made one of these for my roommate, who is working next to me in our living room, and she took a sip and said, "That is... unfortunately, really good." We are now drinking these fancy cocktails at 2 p.m. on a sunny Friday afternoon and feel as though we are in Mad Men. I think I'll make us another.
The elderflower from the St. Germain adds a delicate floral flavor, and the grapefruit helps temper the Lillet so the drink isn't too sweet.
Even Percy wanted to come check it out. None for you, Percy.
If you've made this before or if you decide to try it now, let me know what you think! Orrrrrr, if you have other cocktail recommendations, please drop them below. I'm always looking for more to try!
And thank you, Taylor, for the rec, even if all you did was order a random cocktail off the menu at a Kansas restaurant.