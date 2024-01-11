Skip To Content
    20 Times People Got Hurt Doing Something Stupid, Funny, And Probably Avoidable

    I'm gonna hurt my ribs from laughing so hard.

    Julia Corrigan
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, I was inspired to turn to our BuzzFeed Community to ask, "What is the absolute dumbest way you've ever gotten injured?" And reader, the answers were even better and stupider than I hoped. Here are a few of the best:

    1. "[I] grabbed the fridge handle, and before I pulled the door open, I felt a sneeze coming on so I turned away from the fridge, but left my hand on the handle. Dislocated shoulder. Ouch."

    X-Ray of a dislocated shoulder
    Rajaaisya / Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF

    handsatlanta

    2. "I wanted to save money on my wedding invitations, so I handmade all 300. I’m pretty crafty. I was using a mechanical pencil and a ruler to line my cuts, as I was layering cream cardstock paper on black cardstock paper."

    Champagne glasses lined up on a table
    Delia Pirvu / 500 px / Getty Images

    "Halfway through the project, I [had] my ruler lined up perfectly and [was] drawing the perfect line when suddenly a piece of lead splintered off and flew into my eye. Yes, a tiny piece of [pencil] lead lodged into my eye. 

    So, my wedding invitations wound up costing me a $500 co-pay to the ER. I should have just had them printed; it would have been cheaper."

    kristinabentle1

    3. "I was ducking under a volleyball net to get to the other side of the court, and [I] dislocated my kneecap."

    georgiamadelene

    4. "[I] put my bag in my locker. Twinged my back. Went to bed, couldn't move for three days."

    a woman laying on her bed
    FreshSplash / Getty Images

    donnellaw2

    5. "At the age of 8, I burned myself on scalding hot mud. I was at a friend's house in the country, and they had an old wood-fired stove in the yard. Her mom had it going because she was going to cook chicken in it later, and my friend and I decided to make mud pancakes on the top, which was super-hot."

    cartoon image of a man covered in mud
    Walt Disney / RKO Pictures / Via giphy.com

    "When the time came to flip them, I flipped one, but instead of flipping over, it flipped toward me and stuck to my thigh. I started screaming and tried to wipe it off, which didn't work because A) it was really stuck, and B) what did wipe off took my skin with it. I finally got smart enough to use the hose to wash off the rest, but I still have a quarter-sized and a dime-sized scar on my thigh from that experience."

    ladicair

    6. "I broke my ribs from coughing too hard when I had bronchitis."

    lindseymax

    7. "I lost one tooth and chipped another playing 'balance beam' on the curb when I was 8. When I was 9, I chipped the same tooth running full speed to my friend's hammock and slamming into the very clean glass door."

    &quot;OH MY GOD!&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com

    "Age 10, chipped the SAME TOOTH when I got hit in the face with a softball.

    Age 16, guess what? Yup, chipped the SAME TOOTH when my locker got jammed and I slammed it into my face.

    Age 18, I was roller skating, and you can guess what happened. Slammed into the side rail, chipped the same exact tooth.

    When I chipped it again at age 22 by eating an apple, I decided I wasn't getting it fixed again. I'm 27, and it's still chipped, but no more injuries to it."

    libm

    8. "I threw my AP biology book on my bed, and it bounced off and landed on my foot. Broke a metatarsal and two toes. 🤦🏻‍♀️"

    cierraf

    9. "Running for the school bus when I was 12, tripped and fell, would have been fine, but my enormous backpack slid forward and made me head-butt the pavement."

    gemface

    10. "I have vasovagal syncope (a condition where one faints in response to certain triggers, according to Mayo Clinic), [and it's] triggered by the sight of my own blood. I'm not squeamish; it's a weird reflex. Anyway, I once got a nosebleed on the toilet and passed out, fell off the toilet, smacked my head on the toilet roll hanger, and came round on the floor with my pants still around my ankles."

    Fox / Via media.giphy.com

    gemface

    11. "I sprained my ankle in the stairwell at work, as the light was out. The day I went back to work, I sprained the other ankle trying to hail a cab and had to be admitted to the hospital."

    clumsysinger40

    12. "I was cleaning the cats' litter box and leaned over to grab the scoop. I was balancing on one leg to do so, and I lost my balance. In what felt like minutes ([and not] the second or two it really was), I tilted forward, falling toward the poop-filled box, until the top of my head hit the wall and I slid down to my knee."

    Disney / Via giphy.com

    "There was lots of yelling 'Oh my God!' the whole way down, and I had twisted weirdly enough to really mess up my leg. I couldn't walk or stand for a couple hours, and I was so focused on that pain that it took me until the next day when I woke up nauseous to realize…I had given myself a concussion cleaning the litter box."

    caitlina4003ee4b8

    13. "I dislocated my knee by tripping over my own feet. I wish I was kidding."

    hailcthulhu

    14. "I was going down the basement stairs on crutches (I didn’t need them, was just using them for fun). I tripped over them and fell down the whole flight [of stairs], jamming my foot against the opposite wall and breaking three toes. I actually DID need the crutches after that, LOL."

    a person using crutches with a boot on their foot
    Daniel Allen / Getty Images/Image Source

    susannahlehr1

    15. "My high school robotics club got bored one night, and we all took turns holding a piece of cardboard while another person punched it, and I sprained my thumb holding the cardboard."

    ibasow1015

    16. "I worked at a dog daycare. We had one French bulldog there that was a voracious poop-eater. I mean this dog knew when another dog was going to poop before they were even outside. It was truly something else. Anyway, one time I looked up and saw from across the play yard that a large dog was getting into poop stance and the Frenchie was hot on her tail."

    Closeup of a French bulldog
    Carlos Filipe / Getty Images/500px Prime

    "I booked it across the yard, running to stop him, and while doing so, I tripped over a dachshund mix that was running perpendicular to me. 

    I fell elbow first onto the pavement, [and sprained] my foot on the dachshund on my way down. Not my ankle, my mid foot. I didn’t even know you could sprain that. Not the worst injury ever, but definitely my most ridiculous."

    glitterysun23

    17. "My dad broke a finger taking off his sock."

    rooroo9898

    18. "I sat down on my office chair and didn’t sit back quite far enough, and my butt hit the floor. I broke my tailbone. It’s on camera. FML."

    mommacat123

    19. "Our college dorms had desk chairs that rocked back. They scared me at first, but I got used to them — so used to them that when I was home on my Thanksgiving break freshman year and my mom told me to look out the window at something, I rocked back in my regular four-footed desk chair. It felt like slow-motion — I was halfway back and just thought 'Oh no…' before crashing back and whacking my head off the corner of my wood nightstand."

    CBS / Via giphy.com

    "I still have a scar on the back of my head, and thankfully, my hair covers it. Everyone who has cut or played with my hair since has asked how it got there, and I share the tale of my extreme stupidity."

    misswhittlebury

    20. And finally, "I sprained my tongue licking Nutella off a spoon. Yep."

    a jar of Nutella with a spoon beside it
    Arx0nt / Getty Images

    pigeonpirate

    Some of these hurt to read. If you have any stories that are too horrible/funny not to share, feel free to leave them in the comments below! Otherwise, just try to stay safe and, y'know, not hurt yourself doing something dumb.