I Need To Know The Absolute Silliest Way You've Ever Gotten An Injury

Believe me, I've had my fair share of stupid injuries. "Literally-how-did-you-even-do-that" kind of injuries. If I'm a bit of a klutz, I've learned to find the humor in it. Who doesn't love a little slapstick comedy?!
So, with the intention of being thoroughly entertained by your pain, I'm asking: what is the absolute dumbest way you've ever gotten injured?
Perhaps, like me, you dislocated your shoulder while driving a car. "HOW?!" you might ask? Don't worry about it. It was a normal left turn. I'm capable of anything.
Perhaps you failed to put the car in park and ran over your own foot. Or maybe, just maybe, you really did step on a rake and whack yourself in the face. It happens.
Maybe you raised a hand in class and pulled a muscle. Maybe you tried to walk through a door that was actually a solid glass window and broke your nose. Maybe you made the fatal mistake of simply not listening to your mom when she told you not to do something. Never ignore your mom.
Whatever it is, tell me all about it in the comments. Or, if you prefer, you can tell me all about it anonymously using this Google Form. Your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!