I Need To Know The Absolute Silliest Way You've Ever Gotten An Injury

We've all gotten at least one very avoidable injury.

Julia Corrigan
by Julia Corrigan

BuzzFeed Staff

Believe me, I've had my fair share of stupid injuries. "Literally-how-did-you-even-do-that" kind of injuries. If I'm a bit of a klutz, I've learned to find the humor in it. Who doesn't love a little slapstick comedy?!

peson saying, i think i just broke something
ABC / Via media.giphy.com

So, with the intention of being thoroughly entertained by your pain, I'm asking: what is the absolute dumbest way you've ever gotten injured?

Perhaps, like me, you dislocated your shoulder while driving a car. "HOW?!" you might ask? Don't worry about it. It was a normal left turn. I'm capable of anything.

X-ray of a dislocated shoulder.
Rajaaisya / Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF

Perhaps you failed to put the car in park and ran over your own foot. Or maybe, just maybe, you really did step on a rake and whack yourself in the face. It happens.

ABC TV / Via media.giphy.com

Maybe you raised a hand in class and pulled a muscle. Maybe you tried to walk through a door that was actually a solid glass window and broke your nose. Maybe you made the fatal mistake of simply not listening to your mom when she told you not to do something. Never ignore your mom.

someone on the phone saying, medicine is not a science
NBC / Via media.giphy.com

Whatever it is, tell me all about it in the comments. Or, if you prefer, you can tell me all about it anonymously using this Google Form. Your story may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!