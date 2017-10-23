Please Read This Conversation About Who Faved A Porn Tweet In The Department Of Immigration

The Department of Immigration and Border Protection has brought in the Australian Commission For Law Enforcement Integrity (ACLEI) and Twitter to investigate who — accidentally or otherwise — liked a porn tweet from the official account of the Australian Border Force commissioner, who is on leave.

In September, the Daily Mail reported that in July the @ABFComm Twitter account for Australian Border Force Commissioner Roman Quaedvlieg had liked a tweet containing a pornographic clip from a porn account under the name of Lady Mystique.



Whether it was an accidental porn fave from the work account or a hack, the department is taking the matter very seriously.

In answering a question from Labor senator Kim Carr in a Senate Estimates hearing on Monday, Department of Immigration official Cheryl-anne Moy said there was an ongoing investigation into the "like".

"In regard to the Twitter account, senator, the department is looking and still investigating the matter of the use of the account," she said. "The account is now locked down. The matter you refer to in regard to a particular like — we are unable to identify at this stage the user of the account at that time or whether in fact it was an official user."

