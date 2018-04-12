 back to top
People Living In Melbourne Might Soon Be Freed From The Terror Of The SkyBus

The $5 billion announcement by the federal government could eventually mean no one would have to catch the SkyBus ever again.

Posted on
Josh Taylor
BuzzFeed Senior Reporter, Australia

This city, often heralded (mainly by people who live there) as Australia's best city, is frequently referred to as one of the most liveable cities in the world.

But there's one thing that makes being in Melbourne not so great. Getting to and from the airport.

Currently you have basically two options. You can drive in the traffic to Tullamarine, or you can get on the SkyBus.

The SkyBus divides a lot of people. For some it is a quick, air-conditioned trip to and from the airport for under $20 each way. For others it is a cramped, hellish nightmare where it can take even longer than the usual half an hour if you end up in traffic during peak hour or just happen to miss the bus at either end of the trip.

Thanks goodness! The start of a train from MEL airport to city!!! Why waiting on Fed gov?! Welcome to the 'liveable city' Melbourne! But first, sit in traffic on a @skybus to top off you're long OS trip here. Rail, About time. https://t.co/Oh12a3hbR5
Sam Trethewey @Sam_Trethewey

Airport rail link is good as a backup in case something happens on the Tulla, but I doubt it'll be much of an improvement speed-wise on the Skybus, which really isn't that bad.
Chris Kaias @ChrisKaias

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced the government has committed to building a rail link between the Melbourne CBD and the Tullamarine airport, with the Commonwealth government prepared to tip in $5 billion to fund the project. Assuming the state government matched the funding, it would be a $10 billion project that would connect Melbourne to its airport and the suburbs along the way via rail.

The business case process will recommend the best route from Melbourne, connecting existing rail lines, or potential tunnels.

There will have to be long negotiations with the state government, and there's that awkward issue of a state and federal election both happening in less than a year. It'll still be years before construction commences let alone the rail line opening, but the end of SkyBus might not be too far away.

All aboard!

Richard Wainwright / AAP


Josh Taylor is a Senior Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.

Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.

