People Living In Melbourne Might Soon Be Freed From The Terror Of The SkyBus

This city, often heralded (mainly by people who live there) as Australia's best city, is frequently referred to as one of the most liveable cities in the world.
But there's one thing that makes being in Melbourne not so great. Getting to and from the airport.
Currently you have basically two options. You can drive in the traffic to Tullamarine, or you can get on the SkyBus.
The SkyBus divides a lot of people. For some it is a quick, air-conditioned trip to and from the airport for under $20 each way. For others it is a cramped, hellish nightmare where it can take even longer than the usual half an hour if you end up in traffic during peak hour or just happen to miss the bus at either end of the trip.
Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced the government has committed to building a rail link between the Melbourne CBD and the Tullamarine airport, with the Commonwealth government prepared to tip in $5 billion to fund the project. Assuming the state government matched the funding, it would be a $10 billion project that would connect Melbourne to its airport and the suburbs along the way via rail.
The business case process will recommend the best route from Melbourne, connecting existing rail lines, or potential tunnels.
There will have to be long negotiations with the state government, and there's that awkward issue of a state and federal election both happening in less than a year. It'll still be years before construction commences let alone the rail line opening, but the end of SkyBus might not be too far away.
All aboard!
-
Would you prefer a train to the SkyBus in Melbourne?
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
Josh Taylor is a Senior Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Josh Taylor at josh.taylor@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.