    Tell Us Your Perfect Dream Casting For The Next Season Of "The White Lotus"

    I need Dan Levy on The White Lotus, like, yesterday.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The White Lotus is currently in production in Thailand filming its highly anticipated third season.

    A clapperboard for &quot;The White Lotus&quot; in front of a lush coastal view
    Fabio Lovino/HBO

    As has become the standard for the series, the Season 3 cast is truly stacked with the likes of Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Lisa from BLACKPINK, and Leslie Bibb among the well-known actors taking the reigns alongside others this time around.

    Woman wearing a purple lace dress with a flower neckline at an event
    Kayla Oaddams / WireImage / Getty Images

    They'll also be joined by Natasha Rothwell, who appeared in Season 1 as Belinda, the spa manager befriended by Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge).

    Person at a table with a meal, looking off to the side, with string lights and greenery in the background
    Mario Perez/HBO

    It's no surprise that Season 3 is full of some impressive names, as Seasons 1 and 2 were also comprised of a cast of unparalleled talents.

    Five people standing on a beach waving, with mountains in the background
    Mario Perez/HBO

    As you'll recall, Season 1 featured Sydney Sweeney, Brittany O'Grady, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Jake Lacy, Lukas Gage, Molly Shannon, Murray Bartlett, and Steve Zahn.

    Two women lounging in chairs by a pool, one reading a book
    Mario Perez/HBO

    Season 2 upped the ante with Jennifer Coolidge (again), Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Will Sharpe, Sabrina Impacciatore, Haley Lu Richardson, Tom Hollander, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Simona Tabasco, and others.

    Four friends walking and interacting in a vineyard, with casual summer wear
    Courtesy of HBO

    With Season 3 appearing as it'll likely pull its weight on the casting front, I want to know who you'd cast in a possible fourth season.

    Woman in a striped shirt and hat holding a phone, indoors
    Fabio Lovino/HBO

    So maybe you'd like to see Loretta Devine, Nicole Byer, and Alicia Silverstone on a season together. Or perhaps Season 4 needs to feature Taylor Zakhar Perez, Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls!), and Freida Pinto. If it were up to me, I'd immediately cast Greta Lee, Dan Levy, and Busy Phillips.

    Two women are seated at a table with a meal, one facing away, with a scenic backdrop
    Courtesy of HBO

    Tell us below what your dream White Lotus casting is. We want to know, and your response may even feature in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!