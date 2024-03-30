As has become the standard for the series, the Season 3 cast is truly stacked with the likes of Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Lisa from BLACKPINK, and Leslie Bibb among the well-known actors taking the reigns alongside others this time around.
It's no surprise that Season 3 is full of some impressive names, as Seasons 1 and 2 were also comprised of a cast of unparalleled talents.
As you'll recall, Season 1 featured Sydney Sweeney, Brittany O'Grady, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Jake Lacy, Lukas Gage, Molly Shannon, Murray Bartlett, and Steve Zahn.
Season 2 upped the ante with Jennifer Coolidge (again), Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Will Sharpe, Sabrina Impacciatore, Haley Lu Richardson, Tom Hollander, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Simona Tabasco, and others.
With Season 3 appearing as it'll likely pull its weight on the casting front, I want to know who you'd cast in a possible fourth season.
So maybe you'd like to see Loretta Devine, Nicole Byer, and Alicia Silverstone on a season together. Or perhaps Season 4 needs to feature Taylor Zakhar Perez, Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls!), and Freida Pinto. If it were up to me, I'd immediately cast Greta Lee, Dan Levy, and Busy Phillips.
Tell us below what your dream White Lotus casting is. We want to know, and your response may even feature in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!