Travis Kelce Revealed The Thing He Avoided So He Wouldn't "Push" Taylor Swift Away When First Dating

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship appears to be going strong nearly two months after the singer first appeared at one of the football player's games, and now Travis is opening up about the one thing he kept top of mind in those early days of dating.
In the months since, Taylor has been spotted at other Chiefs games and was photographed with Travis in October leaving a Saturday Night Live afterparty.
While Taylor has yet to publicly discuss the status of their relationship, Travis hasn't shied away from speaking about Taylor. Just last week, he revealed on the podcast he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he went to Argentina while Taylor was touring in the country earlier this month.
This week, Travis has opened up about his early days dating Taylor in a cover story for the Wall Street Journal.
Specifically, the publication reports that Travis was cautious with the media after Taylor started showing up to his games.
“That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away," he told the outlet.
Whether Travis still has that concern remains unclear, but what is clear is he isn't afraid to publicly praise Taylor. He told the WSJ that Taylor is "hilarious" and "a genius."
“I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day," he also said.
Travis specifically praised Taylor for how she handles intense media attention, noting he'd "never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them."
"But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it… The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange," he told the publication.
As for when you can expect to see Travis and Taylor together next, it won't be on Monday night when Travis and the Chiefs take on his brother Jason and the Eagles in Kansas City.
According to Variety, Taylor Swift's postponed Rio de Janeiro show on Saturday was rescheduled for Monday night.