Jason Kelce's Comment About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce "100%" Dating Was A Joke

On Wednesday, Jason Kelce appeared on the 94 WIP Morning Show hosted by Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie. While on the show, Jason was asked about his thoughts on the possibility of his brother Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift.
In case you didn't know, Jason is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, while Travis is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.
On Wednesday, several news outlets ran headlines noting that Jason said his brother and Taylor dating was "100% true." However, his quote was not intended to be taken seriously.
This comes after Travis has publicly shared his interest in Taylor, specifically opening up on the brothers' podcast in July about attending her Eras Tour.
Travis said he was "disappointed" he wasn't able to give Taylor his phone number on a friendship bracelet at the show.
"She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," he said.
Well, it turns out that Jason isn't up to speed on his brother's dating life, after all.
"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about what's happening in Travis's love life, and I try to keep his business, his business and stay out of that world," he said Wednesday on 94 WIP Morning Show.
“I believe it is 100% true” - @JasonKelce on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 👀
"Having said that, man, I think they're doing great, and I think it's all 100% true. I hope this thing goes a mile. No, I'm joking. I don't know what's happening," he said, laughing.
This comes after Jason was previously asked last week about Travis and Taylor, saying he can't comment on the rumors. "I don't really know what's going on there," he said on the NFL on Prime Video broadcast. "I know Trav is having fun, and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."
For their part, Travis and Taylor haven't confirmed the dating rumors either.
Earlier this week, Travis replied, "Well played Rich…. Well played 👏🏻😂" to an Instagram video from sports broadcaster Rich Eisen including puns to several Taylor songs while recapping a recent Chiefs game.