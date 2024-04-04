    Here's A First Look At Christian Bale In Maggie Gyllenhaal's Frankenstein Film "The Bride," And The Makeup Department Deserves An Immediate Raise

    You seriously need to see these first-look photos for the film, The Bride.

    Maggie Gyllenhaal is following up her feature directorial debut, the Oscar-nominated 2021 film The Lost Daughter, with a new take on the story of Frankenstein. And, based on the recently released first-look photos, we're in for quite a Halloween treat.

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on the red carpet in a black plunging neckline dress with large white earrings
    The film is titled The Bride, and according to Variety, it stars Jessie Buckley as the titular character. The publication also reports the film is set in 1930s Chicago and follows a young woman who is murdered but brought back to life. However, her creators must grapple with her desire for romance and involvement in igniting a social movement.

    Woman with short hair, diamond necklace, and strapless gown smiling at camera
    Starring alongside Jessie is Christian Bale, as Frankenstein's Monster.

    Maggie shared the first-look images on Instagram with the caption, "Meet The Bride & Frank 🖤 #TheBride #CameraTest #FirstLook #JessieBuckley #ChristianBale."

    A clapperboard for a film titled &quot;The Bride&quot; with Maggie Gyllenhaal listed as the director
    Here's Jessie as The Bride. The dark lighting, close-up shot, and the splotches (is it ink?) on her face make clear this will likely be a very brooding and intriguing film.

    Jessie with curly hair and dark makeup smudges under eyes, wearing a fur-trimmed outfit
    And here's Christian as Frank, with the character's signature deep scar across his forehead. In typical Christian Bale fashion, he's nearly unrecognizable in his latest role.

    Not much else is known about the film at the moment, though it reportedly boasts a seriously impressive supporting cast. According to Deadline, Annette Benning, Penélope Cruz, and Peter Sarsgaard will appear in the film.

    Just last week, Deadline also reported that Julianne Hough joined the cast too.

    Julianne in a strapless  gown
    The photos have already attracted the praise of several notable celebrities, including Penélope and Julianne, who both commented on Maggie's Instagram post. As did Jessica Chastain, Kirsten Dunst, and Ariana Debose.

    Comment by ariadnebose, expressing amazement to Jesse, complimenting a post&#x27;s content
    According to Variety, the film will hit theaters in October 2025. We'll update as more info is announced.

    BuzzFeed reached out to Warner Bros. for confirmation of the film's cast and release date.