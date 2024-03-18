Skip To Content
    "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Just Revealed Its Release Date And Show Poster, And Fans Are Obsessed

    The Disney+ series, which will debut this summer, is also dropping a trailer tomorrow.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There's a new live-action Stars Wars TV show coming, following in the footsteps of The Mandalorian, Andor, and Ahsoka, among others. On Monday, Disney+ shared new information about The Acolyte.

    On March 18, Disney announced that The Acolyte, which stars Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae, will debut on June 4.

    "The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated," Disney previously announced. Amandla will play the former Padawan while Lee Jung-jae is her Jedi Master.

    They'll be joined by a stellar cast that includes Manny Jacinto, Jodie Turner-Smith, Charlie Barnett, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

    The series was created by Leslye Headland, who co-created Russian Doll and directed the films Bachelorette and Sleeping with Other People.

    Notably, it wasn't just the release date that Disney announced on Monday. The series' trailer is dropping tomorrow, and they also revealed the show's poster. The poster is kind of everything, depicting a Sith lightsaber, except it's not red light. It's a streak of what looks like blood. "In an age of light a darkness rises," the poster also reads.

    Here are several fan reactions to the poster, proving that June can't come soon enough:

    More to come on Tuesday!