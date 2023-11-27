Skip To Content
    Taylor Swift Added Three Songs To The Upcoming Extended Version Of "The Eras Tour" Movie

    She's even released a snippet of her performing one of the three songs added to the film's extended version.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    The Eras Tour film era isn't over just yet. On Monday, Taylor Swift announced that the film will be available to watch on demand next month.

    Taylor Swift onstage playing the guitar
    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Better yet, Taylor also revealed performances of three songs that weren't in the film's theatrical version will now be included in the upcoming extended on demand cut.

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    "Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up, and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" Taylor wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of her performing "Wildest Dreams" on tour.

    Taylor Swift onstage pointing to the sky
    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    As Swifties are well aware, Taylor's birthday is Dec. 13. She'll be turning 34 this year.

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Taylor then listed the three songs she's added to the new version of the film.

    Taylor Swift onstage smiling and playing the guitar
    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    "Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer,' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on…you guessed it, December 13 🫶💋" she continued.

    Taylor Swift onstage making a heart sign with her hands as she sings
    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    "Wildest Dreams," "The Archer," and "Long Live" were notably not included in the theatrical version of The Eras Tour film. However, "Wildest Dreams" and "The Archer" have been part of the Eras Tour set list. "Long Live" was added in July following the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), as the song first appeared on the original Speak Now album.

    Taylor Swift onstage playing the piano
    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    The film's theatrical run has been a huge success for Taylor. According to the New York Times, the movie had the biggest opening weekend for a concert film ever when it landed in theaters last month.

    Closeup of Taylor Swift on the red carpet
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    The publication reported the film brought in between $95 million to $97 million in North American ticket sales over its three-day opening weekend. This broke the previous record set by Justin Bieber's Never Say Never concert film in 2011, whose three-day North American opening weekend reportedly brought in $41 million.

    Justin Bieber on the Grammys red carpet in an oversized suit and a beanie
    Brian Friedman/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

    People reported on Oct. 30 Taylor's concert film had crossed $200 million in global box office sales.

    Taylor Swift onstage in a ball gown
    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    Taylor is expected to remain on tour through December of next year. She recently completed a series of shows in South America and will return to the stage in February in Japan.

    Taylor Swift onstage
    Buda Mendes/TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management