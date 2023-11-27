Better yet, Taylor also revealed performances of three songs that weren't in the film's theatrical version will now be included in the upcoming extended on demand cut.
"Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up, and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!" Taylor wrote in an Instagram post alongside a video of her performing "Wildest Dreams" on tour.
As Swifties are well aware, Taylor's birthday is Dec. 13. She'll be turning 34 this year.
Taylor then listed the three songs she's added to the new version of the film.
"Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer,' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on…you guessed it, December 13 🫶💋" she continued.
"Wildest Dreams," "The Archer," and "Long Live" were notably not included in the theatrical version of The Eras Tour film. However, "Wildest Dreams" and "The Archer" have been part of the Eras Tour set list. "Long Live" was added in July following the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), as the song first appeared on the original Speak Now album.
The film's theatrical run has been a huge success for Taylor. According to the New York Times, the movie had the biggest opening weekend for a concert film ever when it landed in theaters last month.
The publication reported the film brought in between $95 million to $97 million in North American ticket sales over its three-day opening weekend. This broke the previous record set by Justin Bieber's Never Say Never concert film in 2011, whose three-day North American opening weekend reportedly brought in $41 million.
People reported on Oct. 30 Taylor's concert film had crossed $200 million in global box office sales.
Taylor is expected to remain on tour through December of next year. She recently completed a series of shows in South America and will return to the stage in February in Japan.