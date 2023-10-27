On Friday, the singer debuted her latest re-recorded album as part of her ongoing effort to gain control of much of her back catalog by releasing updated versions of those songs.
1989 (Taylor's Version) is her fourth of what is expected to be six re-released albums, and it's a major one for Taylor. The original album, which was released in 2014, solidified her genre shift from country to pop.
The new version of "Bad Blood" featuring Kendrick appears on the deluxe edition of 1989 (Taylor's Version), and Taylor made it clear she's so appreciative of Kendrick going back in and re-recording his verses.
"Watching @kendricklamar create and record his verses on the Bad Blood remix was one of the most inspiring experiences of my life. I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude, for the ways Kendrick elevated the song and the way he treats everyone around him," she captioned an Instagram post on Friday that featured a throwback photo with Kendrick.
The post also included a clip of herself performing "Bad Blood" on her Eras Tour earlier this year. "Every time the crowds on The Eras Tour would chant his line ‘you forgive, you forget, but you never let it…go!’, I smiled," she continued in her caption.
Taylor then thanked Kendrick for his apparent willingness to re-record his verses for the "Bad Blood (Taylor's Version)" remix.
"The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me," she said. Taylor ended her caption by plugging the song's appearance on the new deluxe album.
As she's done for her previous re-recordings, Taylor's version of 1989 also features several previously unreleased songs, which she calls "From the Vault" tracks.
The five vault songs that were just released are "Slut!," "Say Don't Go," "Now That We Don't Talk," "Suburban Legends," and "Is It Over Now?"