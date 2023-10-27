21 Hilarious Jokes About "1989 (Taylor's Version)" Because Taylor Swift's Re-Release Came Out Today
As a die-hard Taylor Swift and Harry Styles fan, "1989 (Taylor's Version)" means a LOT to me.
1989 (Taylor's Version) is finally here (!!!!!) and Taylor Swift has really outdone herself, once again.
So, in honor of the release (and for anyone who literally cannot contain their excitement), here are 21 of the best tweets I've seen about the album so far:
If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.
1.
"your new girl is my clone" & "you search in every model's bed for something greater" .... like oh my god she might as well have said his name— emily (@titosoatmilk) October 27, 2023
2.
“Just wanted to make you aware I’ll be roasting your ass in a few months, no hard feelings right?” pic.twitter.com/arZV4Ex98V— Nini 💜 (@ExileftNini) October 27, 2023
3.
goodbye pic.twitter.com/GqKAZIUi18— ally 🦋✨🎧⸆⸉ (@ally_sheehan) October 27, 2023
4.
is it over now? is killing me lmao taylor’s like ‘i’ve been thinking about jumping off a building so this man will pay attention to me again’ like she may be a billionaire but u can never say she’s not relatable— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) October 27, 2023
5.
IT SOUNDS LIKE HER VOICE WENT THROUGH A BRITA FILTER IT’S SO GOOD 🤍 #1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/9zzl0LAdje— Lauren Swift (@lmhainer) October 27, 2023
6.
jack puttin 2 minutes and 26 seconds of his antonussy onto now that we don’t talk pic.twitter.com/be2PRVy7WJ— kimani🍾🪩🌾 (@onthattightrope) October 27, 2023
7.
i would stay forever if you say, "don’t go” pic.twitter.com/vubxyUic5T— Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 27, 2023
8.
absolutely no reason for that song to be called slut! but i respect the artistic choice— jess (@jesshakeitoff) October 27, 2023
9.
October 27, 2023
10.
Clean (Taylor's version) OMFG#1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/sSCJY2q5hR— d 💌 (@vampireswiftt) October 27, 2023
11.
I relate to taylor’s vault tracks. I too would jump off a building for harry styles— 👜🌴 (@freakmoons) October 27, 2023
12.
All You Had To All You Had To— K E I T H 🌇🌅 (@thegodlore) October 27, 2023
Do Was Stay Do Was Stay
(Taylor's Version)#1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/suWaXIt8C3
13.
now that we don’t talk— Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 27, 2023
lyrics beat pic.twitter.com/MThfqBpGm0
14.
listening to listening to— dexter (taylor's version) (@antiherodex) October 26, 2023
1989 in 2014 1989 tv in 2023 pic.twitter.com/fLGntEiqYh
15.
REMEMBER WHEN YOU HIT THE BRAKES TOO SOON 20 STITCHES IN A HOSPITAL ROOM! pic.twitter.com/Kdm6BhdzFl— 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 26, 2023
16.
what everyone what Slut!— taysé (Taylor’s Version)⸆⸉ (@swiftvenom13) October 27, 2023
thought Slut! actually sounds
would be like#1989TaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/XC88SIShNE
17.
enough time has passed pic.twitter.com/XeUNaEJCnE— Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) October 27, 2023
18.
immediately after hitting play on welcome to new york on 1989 taylors versionpic.twitter.com/mbuDhcDp78— s 🍒🎄 (@saucherie) October 27, 2023
19.
Swifties right now... pic.twitter.com/c3yeAvx4Fr— Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) October 27, 2023
20.
me the whole time listening to is it over now? pic.twitter.com/B8KfEHrSH7— victoria (taylor’s version) (@ntheafterglow) October 27, 2023
21.
1989tv in a sentence pic.twitter.com/wbRkOHRzYq— iya ★ 1989 tv ! (@haizediary) October 27, 2023