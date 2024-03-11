Skip To Content
Sydney Sweeney Wore Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars Dress To The Vanity Fair Party

Even Sydney's necklace recalled Angelina's 2004 Oscars jewelry.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Vintage and archival fashion is everywhere on the red carpet right now, but Sydney Sweeney took it to another level at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Closeup of Sydney Sweeney
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The Anyone But You actor donned a cream-colored Marc Bouwer halter dress.

Sydney Sweeney
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

But it wasn't just any dress. It was the same one that Angelina Jolie wore to the 2004 Oscars.

Angelina Jolie in a white, floor-length gown with a plunging neckline on the red carpet
Bob Riha Jr / WireImage
No, really. That exact same dress.

Angelina Jolie wearing a white, plunging neckline gown with a visible tattoo on her left shoulder
Bob Riha Jr / WireImage / Getty Images

Here's a side-by-side:

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Bob Riha Jr / WireImage / Getty Images

Sydney's stylist Molly Dickson told Vogue, "When I saw the Angelina gown, I was with Syd, and I showed her, and she was like, ‘Oh my God, we need to get that.’”

Angelina Jolie on the red carpet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Giving a classic dress a new life while keeping it pristine is no easy feat, and Molly told Vogue she and Sydney had to compensate for the two actors' height differences.

Sydney Sweeney on the red carpet
Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

“It is a couple inches too long, so we sourced the highest platforms just to help with the hem,” Molly said of the dress.

Elsa Hosk in a white slit gown with a draped cape at the Vanity Fair event
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Molly and Sydney kept the references going in the jewelry, with Molly telling Vogue that jeweler Messika created a three-strand necklace as a nod to Angelina's three-strand piece.

Closeup of Sydney Sweeney
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Marc Bouwer shouted out the special sartorial moment for his gown on Instagram, saying in part, "On its 20th anniversary I couldn’t ask for a better revival."

Closeup of Angelina Jolie
Bob Riha Jr / WireImage / Getty Images

Sydney returned the compliment. "Thank you @marcbouwer for pulling this iconic dress out of the vault for me, it was an honor to wear a piece of history," she said in part in her own Instagram post.

closeup of Sydney Sweeney
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

