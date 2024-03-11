Sydney Sweeney Wore Angelina Jolie's 2004 Oscars Dress To The Vanity Fair Party

Hot Topic
Vintage and archival fashion is everywhere on the red carpet right now, but Sydney Sweeney took it to another level at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
No, really. That exact same dress.
Here's a side-by-side:
Sydney's stylist Molly Dickson told Vogue, "When I saw the Angelina gown, I was with Syd, and I showed her, and she was like, ‘Oh my God, we need to get that.’”
Giving a classic dress a new life while keeping it pristine is no easy feat, and Molly told Vogue she and Sydney had to compensate for the two actors' height differences.
“It is a couple inches too long, so we sourced the highest platforms just to help with the hem,” Molly said of the dress.
Molly and Sydney kept the references going in the jewelry, with Molly telling Vogue that jeweler Messika created a three-strand necklace as a nod to Angelina's three-strand piece.
Marc Bouwer shouted out the special sartorial moment for his gown on Instagram, saying in part, "On its 20th anniversary I couldn’t ask for a better revival."
Sydney returned the compliment. "Thank you @marcbouwer for pulling this iconic dress out of the vault for me, it was an honor to wear a piece of history," she said in part in her own Instagram post.
